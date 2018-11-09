The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

11-11: Memories Retold now exploring World War I

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th November 2018 / 1:07PM

With Armistice Day approaching, marking the end of World War I in 1918, folks including the co-director of Valiant Hearts, English animation studio Aardman, and Elijah Wood out those there films have come together to revisit it in 11-11: Memories Retold. Released last night, the “narrative-driven, WWI experience” follows two fellas with very different reasons to be at war, all wrapped up in a third-person notshooter with a painterly style. Have a look in the launch trailer below.

Elijah Wood plays a naive Canadian photographer who’s signed up in search of adventure, while fellow thespian Sebastian Koch voices a German engineer who’s hoping to find his missing son. Off they go on their journeys, jaunting across Europe and, I would assume, getting up-close and personal with the horrors of the First World War.

“This is a very special game for a very special moment,” said creative director Yoan Fanise, who co-founded developers DigixArt and previously co-directed WW1 ’em up Valiant Hearts at Ubisoft. “Player will face choices, some with small consequences and some with big. This is a game about life during war, both on the battlefield and beyond.”

I don’t know how effective it is, but I suppose its chances are better than, say, Battlefield 1.

11-11: Memories Retold is out now on Steam for £20/€30/$30. A wee story DLC is out too, poking at ephemera from two children’s lives during the war, with “a portion of the proceeds” going to the charity War Child.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

