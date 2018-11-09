Best PC gaming deals of the week - 9th November 2018

I hope you all enjoyed burning the effigy of a 412-year-old man who happened to be standing by some gunpowder beneath the Houses of Parliament last weekend. Now that I’ve finally washed the smell of bonfire out of my clothes, it’s time to look ahead to that most joyous of November holidays, the deals-athon the end all deals-athons, Black Friday. Some retailers clearly didn’t get the memo about it being just on a Friday this year, as a couple of them have started their Black Friday deal celebrations early, those sillies. That’s good news for us, though, as it means low, low prices now that won’t change on the day itself (well, it does if you’re shopping at Ebuyer at least).

To that end, there are lots of big discounts to be found over in the hardware camp this week, but there are still plenty of game deals going on, too, just in case the recent spate of sales hasn’t made your Steam library collapse in on itself yet. Whether it’s cheap Paradox games, sneaky Klei savings or a Blendo Games collection special, your deals herald will provide.

Remember, if you want to keep track of every hardware deal going on right now, skip on over to our Black Friday 2018 hub, where you can find all the best graphics card deals, best monitor deals and more.

Game deals

Ever fancied trying your hand at making your own RPG? Well, Degica are doing a big old RPG Maker software bundle over on Humble today, and the only monster you have to politely take turns beating with a stick is your own wallet. Hooray! There’s a whole host of different tiers you can get, including RPG Maker XP, three Game Character Hub packs and conversation JRPG Last Word for just $1, or RPG Maker VX plus two more games for $8 (around £6.10).

If you’re really feeling in the creative mood, there’s also RPG Maker VX Ace and a bevy of games available in the $15 (£11.44) bracket, and Visual Novel Maker + Live 2D, RPG Maker MV and more than a dozen MV-related graphics packs in the top $50 ($38.15) bundle. As always, you can pay whatever you want for each tier, and you can choose how much of your money goes to Degica, Humble or Humble’s chosen charities.

It’s Ubisoft Heroes week over on GamesPlanet right now, which essentially means you can get medieval/samurai/viking sword ’em up For Honor for cheapsies, as well as various entries in the Might & Magic Heroes series for up to 75% off their usual price. Bizarrely, Just Dance 2017 also counts as an ‘Ubisoft Hero’ according to GamesPlanet, because apparently humiliating someone on the dance floor with a 67% off deal is just as heroic as sticking weapons in people’s faces.

Alternatively, why not indulge your strategic brain with GamesPlanet’s Paradox sale? Here, Cities Skylines Deluxe Edition is going for a massive 80% off (that’s £5.99 in the UK), while the Crusader Kings II is 77% off (down to £6.99). Meanwhile, Europa Universalis IV Digital Extreme Edition is also 80% off, which will set you back just £7.99.

Meanwhile, over on Steam, Blendo Games Complete Collection is experiencing 73% flights of discounts right now, bagging you all five games from Blendo’s back catalogue for just $17.89 or £13.02. That includes Quadrilateral Cowboy, Thirty Flights of Loving and more, but make sure you nab it quick, as the collection will go back to its regular price of $65.94 / £47.94 at 6pm GMT or 10am PT TODAY.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, Klei are also having a publisher sale on Steam this weekend until November 12, where you can pick up such delights as harrowing survival game Don’t Starve for just £1.79 / $2.79, musical roguelike Crypt of the NecroDancer for a mere £2.19 / $2.99, and excellent espionage ’em up Invisible Inc for a sneaky £3.74 / $4.99.

UK deals:

Time to sound the deals horn, because have I got some sweet hardware discounts for you this week. First up is the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC (8GB), which is going for just £200 (down from £310) as part of Ebuyer’s Black Friday Early Bird deals. This means the price won’t change or go any lower between now and Black Friday itself, so you can bag yourself a bargain early safe in the knowledge that you won’t get duped by yet another price cut in two weeks time. Have a read of our AMD Radeon RX 580 review to see how it stacks up, but in short it’s my top best graphics card recommendation for flawless 1080p gaming and decent 1440p gaming right now alongside Nvidia’s 6GB GTX 1060.

Ebuyer are also doing some jumbo early Black Friday discounts on Samsung’s 860 Evo SSD as well, with the 1TB model going for a tasty £160 (down from £242), plus you get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey thrown in as well. Again, this is part of Ebuyer’s Black Friday Early Bird deals, so the price will remain fixed all through Black Friday. Have a read our Samsung 860 Evo review to see why it’s top of my best gaming SSD rankings.

Elsewhere Overclockers UK have shaved 20% off the price of the Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 OC, where it’s now £500 instead of £630. Sadly, AMD’s three free games offer is no longer running, so it’s not quite as good value as before, but this is still a very good card for top notch, max quality 1440p gaming, as well as a bit of 4K, so why not have a gander at our AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 review to see how it compares to its main rival, the very similarly-priced GTX 1080.

Over in monitor land, the Acer Predator XB271HUA is currently down to £440 over at CCL, down from its usual price of £610. I really, really liked its smaller sibling, the Acer Predator XB241H – so much so it went straight in our best gaming monitor list – so if you fancy the idea of a 27in 2560×1440, 165Hz TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync for less than £500, this is an absolute steal.

Sticking with Acer for a moment, their Predator Z35 is still going cheap at Box, too. Well, I say cheap – £799 is hardly pocket change in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a heck of a lot better than paying £995 for it, I’ll tell ya that. Again, I was a big fan of the Acer Predator Z35 when I tested it earlier this year, and it’s arguably one of the better curved 35in, 144Hz, G-Sync screens around.

US deals:

Newegg have also started their Black Friday celebrations with their big Black November event, but these prices seem to only last for a week at a time, so there’s no guarantee these products won’t suddenly receive another price cut on the day itself. Still, if you’re willing to caution to the wind and dive in now, then the Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ (8GB) is a good place to start. This is now just $260 until Monday.

Similarly, those after the biggest monitor they can possibly fit on their desks should check out the 38in, 3840×1600 curved FreeSync screen that is the LG 38CB99-W, which is down to $1000 from its regular price of $1800. Plus, you can get another $50 off with the promo code 116BNGS32). That’s also until Monday.

There are still plenty of good deals outside of Newegg’s Black November event, of course, including Dell’s 34in, 3440×1440, curved 120Hz G-Sync monitor, the Alienware AW3418DW, which is now just $900 from Newegg (down from $1500), and the 34in, 3440×1440, FreeSync monitor, the LG 34UB88-P, which is down to $420 from its usual $800.

That’s all for your weekly deals heralding today. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. For more deals than you can shake a stick at, do have a look through our jumob Black Friday hub, or have a browse through our individual Black Friday component pages, which cover the best graphics card deals, best monitor deals, best gaming headset deals, best gaming mouse and keyboard deals and best SSD deals. Until next week, happy deals hunting.