The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
22

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

9th November 2018 / 1:00PM

 

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive theme: missing limbs/appendages (defoxed by chuckieegg)

ahab (Little_Crow)
anglesey leg (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
autotomy (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
bader (Gothnak)
blesma (Gothnak)
cairo toe (Little_Crow, hitcherland)
hook (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
hudud (Little_Crow)
michelangelo hand (Little_Crow)
nelson (hitcherland, Gothnak)
phantom limb (chuckieegg , Gothnak)
pistorius (Gothnak)
ralston (Gothnak)
slot machine (hitcherland)
stump (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
venus de milo (chuckieegg)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (22)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Best gaming mouse 2018: Top wired and wireless mice

Quiet as a mouse

Lord Of The Rings Online launches throwback 'Legendary' server

1

Paranormal investigation RPG HellSign haunts early access today

2

Warframe guide: essential tips for beginners

Everything you need to know

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Best gaming mouse 2018: Top wired and wireless mice

Quiet as a mouse

Lord Of The Rings Online launches throwback 'Legendary' server

1

Paranormal investigation RPG HellSign haunts early access today

2

Warframe guide: essential tips for beginners

Everything you need to know