The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s hive theme: missing limbs/appendages (defoxed by chuckieegg)
ahab (Little_Crow)
anglesey leg (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
autotomy (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
bader (Gothnak)
blesma (Gothnak)
cairo toe (Little_Crow, hitcherland)
hook (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
hudud (Little_Crow)
michelangelo hand (Little_Crow)
nelson (hitcherland, Gothnak)
phantom limb (chuckieegg , Gothnak)
pistorius (Gothnak)
ralston (Gothnak)
slot machine (hitcherland)
stump (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
venus de milo (chuckieegg)