Warframe Garuda: how to make the frame, Garuda's abilities

With the new Fortuna update comes a host of new features and a second open world, however included at the same time, but not intrinsically linked is the 37th Warframe: “Garuda”. It’s named after the legendary bird-like creature in various mythologies, and is seen as a “kite-like figure” that serves as a mount of the Hindu god Vishnu or a dharma-protector/Astasena in Buddhism, and an important figure in Jain mythology. The similarities end with its name however, so this guide will tell you how to make the Garuda frame, as well as detail Garuda’s abilities.

Warframe Garuda guide

Garuda abilities

With the new frame comes a whole host of new abilities to use. It seems to specialise in inflicting damage on itself while using enemy blood to restore health:

Its first ability grabs an enemy and rips them into a husk, before draining their blood to act as a shield that deflects incoming fire from in front of you. This shield can be thrown at enemies to inflict damage.

It can also consume half its total health to cover itself in blood to get extra energy for its other abilities and boost damage. Garuda’s other ability produces a massive spike that impales foes to drain health to restore the condition of those standing near it. Its ultimate ability turns the warframe into a whirling dervish of blades to slice enemies into tiny chunks.

How to make the Garuda frame

First things first, you’ll need the blueprints for each of the components. You’ll get the main blueprint once you’ve completed the Vox Solaris quest. Each of the blueprints are available as drops in Orb Vallis bounties, of which you can find the odds and locations below:

Chassis Blueprint – Stage 2 (7.52% chance) or Stage 3 (30.56% chance), both at Level 5-15.

Neuroptics Blueprint – Stage 2 & 3 (12.50% chance) or Stage 4 (25% chance), all at Level 20-40.

Systems Blueprint – (Stage 2 (7.41% chance) or Stage 3 (22.22% chance), both at Level 10-30.

Once you’ve acquired the blueprints, you’ll then need to farm the necessary materials to make the parts. This table below describes all the necessary parts you need to make the Garuda frame:

Revenant part Material cost Time to make & rush cost. Blueprint 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

3500 Kuva Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Neuroptics 15,000x credits

2x Vega Toroid

6x Star Amarast

40x Axidrol Alloy

5000x Nano Spores Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Chassis 15,000x credits

2x Calda Toroid

3x Radiant Zodian

40x Travocyte Alloy

2200x Alloy Plate Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Systems 15000x credits

2x Sola Toroid

3x Marquise Thyst

40x Vernerdo Alloy

2400x Polymer Bundle Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum

As the update is distributed out to the wider world, we will be looking more in-depth at the stats for the armour, as well as the quest that you need to complete in order to get the main blueprint.