What are we all playing this weekend?

10th November 2018 / 10:00AM
Hard to believe it’s already Christmas, but here we are. I don’t want to scale the tall, rickety ladder to free a ghost lantern from the hall light so I suppose it lives there now and we can pretend it’s a snowman.
Alice Bee
This weekend I’m going to sit down and play more of Return Of The Obra Dinn. I tried to play some a few weeks back, and succeeded in playing a bit, but didn’t get very far. Matthew’s enthusiasm for it on the podcast has put the bee back in my bonnet. I will also play the cowboy game more, at some point, but I still don’t really like it.
Alice O
We’ve been playing The Missing: J.J. Macfield And The Island Of Gal Pals, and I’m excited to see if its in-game IM stickers manage to get even more outrageous. I’ve also been playing Destiny 2, which is currently free for keepsies. I like the colours and have a collection of big revolvers, though ha ha what pish the story is. But I like the colours and the planets and the big revolvers. I’m off swimming in a loch somewhere too.
Brendan
I’m definitely enjoying being a cowboy. I don’t mind that moving around feels like ambling through a swamp. No, sir. I don’t mind that missions usually involve having an endless shootout with a broken rubber band gun as your only weapon. That’s fine. I’m certainly not worried that I spent 50 quid on a hyperdetailed world where every minor bodily adjustment is dependent on pressing the correct four buttons and not accidentally murdering your own horse. It’s fine. I’m enjoying myself. Honestly.
Dave
Since Warframe has just had its Fortuna expansion, I will be channelling my inner “Space-Hawk” and pulling off some sick kickflips and pop shove-its, while also saving the animals. It’s a busy weekend outside of gaming, so may not get much of a chance to play anything else.
Graham
I’m off to visit family this weekend and most of next week, so the only game I shall be playing is the ‘increasingly desperate attempts to entertain a toddler’ game.
John
I shall hopefully find some time to play a bit of… no, I won’t. I can’t keep doing this to myself. Saturday morning I’ll get up at 7am, take my boy to his swimming lesson at 8am, then for breakfast, then I’m helping a friend move house at 10, and then… I won’t get any time to play games because EVERYTHING HAS GONE WRONG.
Katharine
I’m well and truly back on the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey horse at the moment (no, you stayed up until 2am bonking randy old ladies in Delphi), so I’ll probably be spending my weekend kicking more bears in the face, seducing the entire population of Ancient Greece and generally getting up to no good. Kassandra’s insatiable appetite for people’s *ahem* “spears” (an actual joke from the game, I’m not even kidding) must be satisfied.
Matt
When I’m not battling a field, I’ll be roaming about in the cowboy game. I’m also itching to play The Champion Of The Wild, a board game about arguing whose chosen animal would win at stupid sporting events.
Matthew
I’ve spent most of this week having my face shot off in Battlefield V, so I’m going to recover by doing horrible things to Hitman 2 NPCs at that game’s more sedate pace. I’m desperate to dig into the later levels – the thumbnail of a suburbs stage screams Blood Money – but a hangover from the old episodic format makes me want to max out earlier locations first. Should be fun.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?