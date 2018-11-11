Forza Horizon 4's first expansion will take players to stormy Fortune Island

Forza Horizon 4’s first expansion will take players to the mysteriously named Fortune Island, up off the northern coast of Scotland. There’ll be dramatic weather, treasure to hunt, and, at least if you’re anything like me, plenty of cliffs to drive straight off. It’s coming on December 13th, and you can take a peek at it below:

In the few hours I spent with the base game, I found that driving excitingly was much more fun than trying to drive well, and it looks like tumbling down the sheer drops or completely ignoring the precisely engineered switchbacks on the mountain paths will fit that perfectly. Though I suppose they do also look good if you want to drive them the way they’re meant to be driven.

More importantly, there’s lightning storms to contend with, as well as the addition of the aurora borealis. Both of them look completely gorgeous – Forza Horizon 4’s big marketing point was that weather changes the driving conditions, which is self-explanatory in the case of storms, but presumably for the northern lights the new challenge is to ooh and ahh without getting too distracted and causing a crash.

There have also been new cars rolling out lately, namely the custom-built Fords from Ken Block’s upcoming Gymkhana video. The fifth and final of these, the 2016 Ford GymkhanaTEN Focus RS RX will also be arriving in December.

Fortune Island will be available as part of the Expansions Bundle, which provides two expansions for £28.74/$34.99. They haven’t yet said how much it’ll cost individually. It’s also free for those who own the Ultimate Edition.