The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Forza Horizon 4's first expansion will take players to stormy Fortune Island

Jay Castello

Contributor

11th November 2018 / 12:30PM

Forza Horizon 4’s first expansion will take players to the mysteriously named Fortune Island, up off the northern coast of Scotland. There’ll be dramatic weather, treasure to hunt, and, at least if you’re anything like me, plenty of cliffs to drive straight off. It’s coming on December 13th, and you can take a peek at it below:

In the few hours I spent with the base game, I found that driving excitingly was much more fun than trying to drive well, and it looks like tumbling down the sheer drops or completely ignoring the precisely engineered switchbacks on the mountain paths will fit that perfectly. Though I suppose they do also look good if you want to drive them the way they’re meant to be driven.

More importantly, there’s lightning storms to contend with, as well as the addition of the aurora borealis. Both of them look completely gorgeous – Forza Horizon 4’s big marketing point was that weather changes the driving conditions, which is self-explanatory in the case of storms, but presumably for the northern lights the new challenge is to ooh and ahh without getting too distracted and causing a crash.

There have also been new cars rolling out lately, namely the custom-built Fords from Ken Block’s upcoming Gymkhana video. The fifth and final of these, the 2016 Ford GymkhanaTEN Focus RS RX will also be arriving in December.

Fortune Island will be available as part of the Expansions Bundle, which provides two expansions for £28.74/$34.99. They haven’t yet said how much it’ll cost individually. It’s also free for those who own the Ultimate Edition.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Forza Horizon 4

Cars served with some light seasoning

48

Forza Horizon 4 is getting a route creator in this week's update

16

Microsoft announce Xbox game-streaming service Project xCloud

8

Parp parp! Forza Horizon 4 is out now

15

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Forza Horizon 4's first expansion will take players to stormy Fortune Island

1

The Sunday Papers

Read more

1

Microsoft acquires RPG studios Obsidian Entertainment and inXile

18

Hours Played is crowdfunding to create a video game clock supercut

7