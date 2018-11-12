Fallout 76 diseases: all the diseases, preventing and curing them

You’d imagine that diseases would be more of a problem in the Fallout universe prior to Fallout 76. After all, there are few doctors in the nuclear world of the Fallout universe and the apples are probably incredibly rotten or irradiated by now. But radiation poisoning is just one thing to be aware of now, as other nasty afflictions can include diseases. So you’ll need to take different measures to prevent or cure any disease you may come into contact with. I’ve prepared this guide that details how to prevent contracting a disease, and how to cure them.

Fallout 76 diseases guide

Preventing diseases in Fallout 76

Much like how it works in the real world, the best way to combat any disease is to not get it in the first place. That may seem like common sense, but there are certain actions that will put you at more risk to getting any disease than not, so here are some of the known things you need to avoid doing.

Consuming raw food or untreated water.

Sleeping in beds that are not raised from the ground (ie: roll-out beds).

Swimming in radioactive water.

Traversing environments that are irradiated without a gas mask or hazmat suit.

Attacked by any enemies with the biohazard symbol next to their name.

Curing diseases

So you’ve somehow picked up a disease. That sucks. You won’t see any physical symptoms on your character like a pox, but the diseases that you can contract are of a stupidly wide variety. More on that in a bit, but you’re probably wondering how to get rid of it. There are a couple of ways, namely by finding antibiotics, crafting disease cures, or just by waiting it out. Dying doesn’t get rid of the disease, so if the disease is really hindering your progress, just seek out the cure. If you’re ever in the position where you can find disease cures, make sure you have a few spare in case there’s a particularly debilitating infection.

Known diseases and symptoms

Now you know how to prevent and cure the diseases, it’s best to know everything about the diseases that you can contract in the game. Below is a table with all the diseases, their symptoms, and the duration should you wish to wait them out.

Disease Symptoms Duration Blood Worms Take 25% more damage. 15 minutes Bone Worms Take 50% more limb damage. 1 hour Dysentery Increased thirst rate. 15 minutes Glowing Pustules Bleed radiation from wounds. Unknown Parasites Periodic food loss. 15 minutes Rad Worms Take 50% more radiation damage. 45 minutes Sludge Lung Max AP: -50

AP Regen: -50 1 hour Snot Ear -2 Perception Unknown Swamp Itch -2 Agility 30 minutes The Blight Suffer -1 to all S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats. 30 minutes Waterborne Unknown at this time Unknown Weeping Sores Unknown at this time, Unknown

