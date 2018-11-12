Fallout 76 Perk Cards: all the perk cards, how to upgrade them

It’s no secret anymore that Fallout 76 has revamped how Perks work. Instead of choosing one at every level, you collect cards that can be equipped and shared at any point. There are a ton of these in the game, some requiring an increase in rank to get more out of them. This guide will have more on exactly how to obtain them or Perk Card packs, what you need to do to upgrade them, and a full list of all the Perk Cards and their subsequent effects by rank that we know so far.

Fallout 76 Perk Cards guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. This is perhaps the biggest change with how Fallout 76 plays compared to previous Fallout games, so we’ll now go into just want the cards do and how to obtain them.

What are Fallout 76’s Perk Cards?

Much like all the other Fallout games, the chief stats of Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck, are all the major stats that govern how your individual perks work. This time, you begin with 1 point in each, rather than create your own character with a certain build. Whenever you level up, you’ll be able to rank up a single stat by one, to a maximum of 15. Points are no longer obtained once you reach level 50, so spend the points wisely.

Also upon levelling up, you’ll be able to choose a Perk Card. There’s usually a new type of card per SPECIAL rank, though this is not always the case. This card doesn’t have to be from the stat you just increased, so you can take a Perk Card specialising in one-handed weapon damage, even though you just increased Charisma. They are filtered by category for easy navigation.

Each of the SPECIAL stats has associated perks that can be equipped, though you don’t need to choose the perk with the corresponding SPECIAL stat you increased. You’ll of course need to have enough points in the relevant SPECIAL stat to equip that Perk Card, however they can be shared with your team (provided you have three points in Charisma) and you can swap them out at any time.

Duplicates that you choose, or open via perk card packs (more on that in a bit), can also be combined to make better versions of those cards. For example, the perk card “Gladiator” would normally increase one-handed melee weapon damage by 10%, however if you combine with a duplicate card, you’ll be able to combine them to increase the one-handed melee weapon damage. The only caveat is that you also increase the amount of points you need to have in that particular perk to equip that perk card. So while Gladiator rank 1 costs 1 Strength point to complete, Gladiator rank 2 costs 2.

When do I obtain Perk Card packs?

You’ll normally obtain one Perk Card per level up, but there are also some level ups that reward you with something more coveted: Perk Card packs. Every other level from four to ten, then for every five levels you gain, you’ll receive a Perk Card pack that comes with an assortment of semi-randomised perks. Some may be duplicates of perk cards that you already own, while others may not be able to be used immediately. You’ll also obtain some special gum and a joke card.

Can I share Perk Card effects?

Absolutely, as long as you have at least three points in Charisma, with each Perk Card requiring you to have a total of 3x the Charisma compared to the card’s equip cost. If you’ve met those two conditions, then you’ll be able to share your perks effects with your teammates.

Equipping Perk Cards

One other thing to note is that the Perk Cards aren’t permanent. You can mix and match at any time, meaning you can find a moment to swap certain perks for certain situations. For example, if you have the Perk Card with a hacking ability, swap to that build temporarily to hack the terminal or trap, then switch back once you’re done.

Upgrading Perk Card rankings

Some Perk Cards may seem a little under-powered at first glance, but there is a way to increase the overall power of those perks. Should you obtain multiple copies of a single type of perk card, then you can combine the two to make an upgraded version.

Note that you will need the exact same copy of that perk card to increase the ranking. For example, if you have two Rank 1 Perk Cards of the same name, they can be upgraded to Rank 2. However, if you wish to increase the rank of that new card, you’ll need to have a second copy of that same card, meaning that you may need to combine two more Rank 1 Perk Cards of that name before you can upgrade to Rank 3.

Fallout 76 all the Perk Cards list

So now you know how to apply the Perk Cards, we should probably get into the grit of this guide – the full Perk Card list. Obviously it isn’t complete yet as certain conditions need to be met to unlock the next set of cards, but here are all the Perk Cards we currently know are in Fallout 76. The cards will all be grouped together by the SPECIAL stat they are associated with. You can filter the list by using the search bar in each list, so do make sure you take advantage of the table tools.

Strength

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 / Rank 5 Bandolier Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 30% less. Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 60% less. Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 90% less. Barbarian (14) Every point of Strength adds +2 damage resistance (maximum of 40) (not compatible with power armour). Every point of Strength adds +3 damage resistance (maximum of 60) (not compatible with power armour). Every point of Strength adds +4 damage resistance (maximum of 80) (not compatible with power armour). Basher (11) Gun bashing does +25% damage with a 5% chance to cripple your opponent. Gun bashing does +50% damage with a 10% chance to cripple your opponent. Batteries Included Energy weapon ammo weighs 30% less. Energy weapon ammo weighs 60% less. Energy weapon ammo weighs 90% less. Bear Arms Heavy guns weigh 20% less. Heavy guns weigh 40% less. Heavy guns weigh 60% less. Heavy guns weigh 80% less. Blocker Take 15% less damage from your opponent’s melee attacks. Take 30% less damage from your opponent’s melee attacks. Take 45% less damage from your opponent’s melee attacks. Bullet Shield Gain 10 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Gain 20 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Gain 30 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Gain 40 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Expert Gladiator Your one-handed melee weapons now do +10% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +20% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +30% damage. Expert Heavy Gunner Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +10% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +20% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +30% damage. Expert Iron First Punching attacks do +20% damage with a 5% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +40% damage with a 10% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +60% damage with a 15% chance to stagger your opponent. Rank 4: Punching attacks do +80% damage with a 20% chance to stagger your opponent.

Rank 5: Punching attacks do +100% damage with a 25% chance to stagger your opponent. Expert Shotgunner Your shotguns now deal +10% damage. Your shotguns now deal +20% damage. Your shotguns now deal +30% damage. Expert Slugger Your two-handed melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 30% more damage. Gladiator (2) Your one-handed melee weapons now do +10% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +20% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +30% damage. Heavy Gunner Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +10% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +20% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +30% damage. Incisor (5) Your melee attacks ignore 20% of your target’s armour. Your melee attacks ignore 40% of your target’s armour. Your melee attacks ignore 60% of your target’s armour. Iron Fist (5) Punching attacks do +20% damage with a 5% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +40% damage with a 10% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +60% damage with a 15% chance to stagger your opponent. Rank 4: Punching attacks do +80% damage with a 20% chance to stagger your opponent.

Rank 5: Punching attacks do +100% damage with a 25% chance to stagger your opponent. Martial Artist (16) Your melee weapons weigh 20% less and you swing them 10% faster. Your melee weapons weigh 40% less and you swing them 20% faster. Your melee weapons weigh 60% less and you swing them 30% faster. Master Gladiator Your one-handed melee weapons now do +10% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +20% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +30% damage. Master Heavy Gunner Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +10% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +20% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +30% damage. Master Iron First Punching attacks do +20% damage with a 5% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +40% damage with a 10% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +60% damage with a 15% chance to stagger your opponent. Rank 4: Punching attacks do +80% damage with a 20% chance to stagger your opponent.

Rank 5: Punching attacks do +100% damage with a 25% chance to stagger your opponent. Master Shotgunner Your shotguns now deal +10% damage. Your shotguns now deal +20% damage. Your shotguns now deal +30% damage. Master Slugger Your two-handed melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 30% more damage. Ordinance Express Explosives weigh 30% less. Explosives weigh 90% less. Explosives weigh 90% less. Pack Rat (4) The weight of all junk items is reduced by 25%. The weight of all junk items is reduced by 50%. The weight of all junk items is reduced by 75%. Scattershot Shotguns now weigh 30% less and you reload them 10% faster. Shotgunner (10) Your shotguns now deal +10% damage. Your shotguns now deal +20% damage. Your shotguns now deal +30% damage. Slugger (6) Your two-handed melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 30% more damage. Sturdy Frame Armour weighs 25% less. Armour weighs 50% less. Travelling Pharmacy (3) Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 30%. Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 60%. Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 90%.

Perception

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Awareness Butcher’s Bounty (3) 40% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. 60% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. 80% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. Commando Automatic rifles do +10% damage. Automatic rifles do +20% damage. Automatic rifles do +30% damage. Concentrated Fire (2) VATS now targets limbs. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Crack Shot (7) All pistols now have 10% more range and accuracy when sighted. All pistols now have 15% more range and accuracy when sighted. All pistols now have 20% more range and accuracy when sighted. Expert Commando Automatic rifles do +10% damage. Automatic rifles do +20% damage. Automatic rifles do +30% damage. Expert Picklock Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking sweet spot is 10% larger. Expert Rifleman Your non-automatic rifles now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +30% damage. Exterminator Your attacks ignore 25% armour of any insect. Your attacks ignore 50% armour of any insect. Your attacks ignore 75% armour of any insect. Fire in the Hole Glow Sight Deal +20% to glowing enemies. Deal +40% to glowing enemies. Deal +60% to glowing enemies. Green Thumb (4) Reap twice as much when harvesting flora Master Commando Automatic rifles do +10% damage. Automatic rifles do +20% damage. Automatic rifles do +30% damage. Master Picklock Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking sweet spot is 10% larger. Master Rifleman Your non-automatic rifles now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +30% damage. Night Person Gain +1 INT and +1 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Gain +2 INT and +2 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Gain +3 INT and +3 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Pannapictagraphist (12) You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine. Percepti-Bobble You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead. Picklock (5) Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking sweet spot is 10% larger. Refractor Gain +5 Energy Resistance. Gain +10 Energy Resistance. Gain +15 Energy Resistance. Gain +20 Energy Resistance. Rifleman (8) Your non-automatic rifles now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +30% damage. Skeet Shooter (10) Your shotguns have improved accuracy and spread. Your shotguns have even better accuracy and spread. Your shotguns have excellent accuracy and spread. Sniper Gain improved control and hold your breath 25% longer while aiming down scopes. Improved focus and better sighted accuracy. Gain improved control and hold your breath 50% longer while aiming down scopes. Gain improved control and hold your breath 75% longer while aiming down scopes. Ground Pounder Automatic rifles now reload 10% faster and have better hip fire accuracy.

Endurance

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Adamantium Skeleton Your limb damage is now reduced by 20%. All Night Long You suffer 20% less from hunger and thirst at night. You suffer 40% less from hunger and thirst at night. You suffer 60% less from hunger and thirst at night. Aquagirl/Aquaboy You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater. You are now undetectable while submerged in water. Cannibal (15) Eating human, ghoul, super mutant, scorched, or mole miner corpses restores health and hunger. Eating human, ghoul, super mutant, scorched, or mole miner corpses restores more health and hunger. Eating human, ghoul, super mutant, scorched, or mole miner corpses restores even more health and hunger. Chem Fiend Any chems you take last 30% longer. Chem Resistant Cola Nut (14) Nuka-Cola products are now twice as beneficial. Nuka-Cola products are now three times as beneficial. Dromedary (3) All drinks quench thirst by an additional 25%. All drinks quench thirst by an additional 50%. All drinks quench thirst by an additional 75%. Fireproof Immediately gain +20 Fire Resistance. Immediately gain +40 Fire Resistance. Immediately gain +60 Fire Resistance. Ghoulish Good Doggy (8) Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial. Homebody Gain gradual health regeneration while in your camp or a captured workshop. Hydro Fix (11) Chems generate 50% less thirst. Chems generate no thirst. Iron Stomach (4) Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 30%. Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 60%. Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 90%. Ironclad Gain 10 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Gain 20 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Gain 30 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Rank 4: Gain 40 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour.

Rank 5: Gain 50 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Lead Belly (2) Take 30% less radiation from eating or drinking. Take 60% less radiation from eating or drinking. Take zero radiation from eating or drinking. Lifegiver Gain a total of +10% to your max health. Gain a total of +20% to your max health. Gain a total of +30% to your max health. Munchy Resistance (17) Chems generate 50% less hunger. Chems generate no hunger. Natural Resistance (10) You are 30% less likely to catch a disease from the environment. You are 60% less likely to catch a disease from the environment. You are 90% less likely to catch a disease from the environment. Professional Drinker There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol. Rad Resistant (5) Immediately gain +10 Rad Resistance. Immediately gain +20 Rad Resistance. Immediately gain +30 Rad Resistance. Immediately gain +40 Rad Resistance. Rejuvenated You gain increased benefit from being “Well Fed” or “Well Hydrated”. You gain a much increased benefit from being “Well Fed” or “Well Hydrated”. Revenant Gain +25% damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you. Gain +50% damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you. Slow Metabolizer (5) All food satisfies hunger by an additional 25%. All food satisfies hunger by an additional 50%. All food satisfies hunger by an additional 75%. Solar Powered Gain +1 Strength and +1 Endurance between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Thirst Quencher (6) Drinking any liquid has a 30% reduced chance to cause disease. Drinking any liquid has a 60% reduced chance to cause disease. Drinking any liquid has a 90% reduced chance to cause disease. Vaccinated Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 30%. Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 60%. Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 90%.

Charisma

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Animal Friend Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a 25% chance to pacify it. Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a 50% chance to pacify it. Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a 75% chance to pacify it. Bloodsucker Blood Packs now satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate, and heal 50% more. Blood Packs now satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate, and heal 100% more. Blood Packs now satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate, and heal 150% more. Bodyguards Gain 6 damage and energy resistance (maximum 18) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 8 damage and energy resistance (maximum 24) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 10 damage and energy resistance (maximum 30) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 12 damage and energy resistance (maximum 36) for each teammate excluding you. Dry Nurse You have a 50% chance to keep your Stimpak when reviving another player. E.M.T. Players you revive come back with health regen for 15 seconds. Players you revive come back with health regen for 30 seconds. Players you revive come back with health regen for 60 seconds. Field Surgeon Stimpaks and RadAway will now work much more quickly. Friendly Fire Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen health briefly (not the Molotov cocktail) Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen more health briefly (not the Molotov cocktail) Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen even more health briefly (not the Molotov cocktail) Happy Camper Hunger and thirst grow 40% more slowly when in a camp or a team workshop. Hunger and thirst grow 80% more slowly when in a camp or a team workshop. Happy-Go-Lucky Your Luck is increased by 2 while under the influence of alcohol. Your Luck is increased by 4 while under the influence of alcohol. Hard Bargain (7) Buying and selling prices at vendors are better. Injector Players revived by you have +6 AP regen for 10 minutes. Players revived by you have +12 AP regen for 10 minutes. Players revived by you have +18 AP regen for 10 minutes. Inspirational (2) When you are on a team, gain 5% more experience. When you are on a team, gain 10% more experience. When you are on a team, gain 15% more experience. Lone Wanderer When adventuring alone, take 10% less damage and gain 10% AP Regen. When adventuring alone, take 20% less damage and gain 20% AP Regen. When adventuring alone, take 30% less damage and gain 30% AP Regen. Magnetic Personality Give 1 Charisma for each teammate excluding yourself. Give 2 Charisma for each teammate excluding yourself. Outlaw Maximum Bounty timer is reduced by 20%. Maximum Bounty timer is reduced by 40%. Maximum Bounty timer is reduced by 60%. Party Girl/ Party Guy The effects of alcohol are doubled. Philanthropist Restore some of your team’s hunger and thirst when you eat or drink. Quack Surgeon Revive other players with liquor. Spiritual Healer You regenerate health for 5 seconds after reviving another player. You regenerate health for 10 seconds after reviving another player. You regenerate health for 15 seconds after reviving another player. Squad Maneuvers Run 10% faster when part of a team. Run 20% faster when part of a team. Strange in Numbers Positive mutation effects are +25% stronger if teammates are mutated too. Team Medic Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for half the normal strength.

Intelligence

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Armorer You can now craft advanced armour mods. (Requires plans) Chemist You get double the quantity for crafting chems. You get triple the quantity for crafting chems. Contractor Crafting workshop items now costs 25% fewer materials. Crafting workshop items now costs 50% fewer materials. Demolition Expert Your explosives deal +20% damage. Your explosives deal +40% damage. Your explosives deal +60% damage. Rank 4: Your explosives deal +80% damage.

Rank 5: Your explosives deal +100% damage. Exotic Weapons (8) You can now craft crossbows, black powder guns, and more (plans are required). You can now modify crossbows, black powder guns, and more (plans are required). Expert Hacker Gain +1 Hacking skill, and terminal lock-out is reduced. First Aid (2) Stimpacks restore 10% more health. Stimpacks restore 20% more health. Stimpacks restore 30% more health. Stimpacks restore 40% more health. Fix it Good You can repair armour and Power Armour to 130% of normal maximum condition. Grease Monkey Workshop items are 30% cheaper to repair. Workshop items are 60% cheaper to repair. Gunsmith (11) Guns break 10% slower and you can craft Tier 1 guns (Plans are required.) Guns break 20% slower and you can craft Tier 2 guns (Plans are required.) Guns break 30% slower and you can craft Tier 3 guns (Plans are required.) Rank 4: Guns break 40% slower and you can craft Tier 4 guns (Plans are required.)

Rank 5: Guns break 50% slower and you can craft Tier 5 guns (Plans are required.) Hacker Gain +1 Hacking skill, and terminal lock-out is reduced. Licensed Plumber (5) Your pipe weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your pipe weapons break 60% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your pipe weapons break 90% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Makeshift Warrior Your melee weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your melee weapons break 60% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your melee weapons break 90% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Master Hacker Gain +1 hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced. Pharmacist (6) RadAway removes 30% more radiation. RadAway removes 60% more radiation. RadAway removes 90% more radiation. Portable Power All Power Armour parts and chasis weights are reduced by 25%. All Power Armour parts and chasis weights are reduced by 50%. All Power Armour parts and chasis weights are reduced by 75%. Power Patcher Your Power Armour breaks 20% more slowly and is cheaper to repair Your Power Armour breaks 40% more slowly and is cheaper to repair Your Power Armour breaks 60% more slowly and is cheaper to repair Power Smith (6) You can now craft advanced Power Armour suits (plans are required) Power User (6) Fusion cores last 20% longer. Fusion cores last 40% longer. Fusion cores last 60% longer. Rank 4: Fusion cores last 80% longer.

Rank 5: Fusion cores last 100% longer. Science You can now craft energy guns (plans are required.) You can craft Rank 1 energy gun mods (plans are required). Science Expert You can craft Rank 2 energy gun mods (plans are required). Crafting energy guns now costs fewer materials. Science Master You can craft Rank 3 energy gun mods (plans are required). Your crafted energy guns have increased durability. Scrapper Obtain more components when you scrap weapons and armour.

Agility

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Action Boy / Action Girl (2) Action Points regenerate 15% faster. Action Points regenerate 30% faster. Action Points regenerate 45% faster. Adrenaline Gain +6% (max 36%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Gain +7% (max 42%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Gain +8% (max 48%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Rank 4: Gain +9% (max 54%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills.

Rank 5: Gain +10% (max 60%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Born Survivor Falling below 20% health will automatically use a Stimpak Falling below 30% health will automatically use a Stimpak Falling below 40% health will automatically use a Stimpak Dead Man Sprinting (8) Sprint 10% faster at increased AP cost when your health is below 40%. Dodgy Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 10% of each enemy attack. Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 20% of each enemy attack. Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 30% of each enemy attack. Evasive Each Agility point adds +1 damage and energy resistance (Maximum of 15). (Can’t be used with Power Armor) Each Agility point adds +2 damage and energy resistance (Maximum of 30). (Can’t be used with Power Armor) Each Agility point adds +3 damage and energy resistance (Maximum of 45). (Can’t be used with Power Armor) Expert Guerilla Your automatic pistols do +10% damage. Your automatic pistols do +20% damage. Your automatic pistols do +30% damage. Goat Legs Take 40% less damage from falling. Take 80% less damage from falling. Guerilla Your automatic pistols do +10% damage. Your automatic pistols do +20% damage. Your automatic pistols do +30% damage. Gun Fu Gun Runner Your running speed is increased by 10% when you have a pistol equipped. Your running speed is increased by 20% when you have a pistol equipped. Gunslinger Your non-automatic pistols now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +30% damage. Home Defense You can craft and disarm better traps and craft better turrets. (Plans required. You can craft and disarm advanced traps and craft advanced turrets. You can craft and disarm expert traps and craft expert turrets. Light Footed Marathoner Sprinting consumes 20% fewer Action Points. Sprinting consumes 40% fewer Action Points. Sprinting consumes 60% fewer Action Points. Master Guerilla Your automatic pistols do +10% damage. Your automatic pistols do +20% damage. Your automatic pistols do +30% damage. Mister Sandman Modern Renegade Gain pistol hip fire accuracy and a 2% chance to cripple a limb. Moving Target (5) +15 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) +30 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) +45 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) Ninja Your melee sneak attacks do 2.3x normal damage. Packin’ Light (9) Your pistols weigh 25% less. Your pistols weigh 50% less. Your pistols weigh 75% less. Secret Agent (7) Stealth Boys last twice as long. Stealth Boys last three times as long. Stealth Boys last four times as long. Sneak You are 25% harder to detect while sneaking. You are 50% harder to detect while sneaking. You are 75% harder to detect while sneaking. Thru-Hiker (7) Food and drink weights are reduced by 30%. Food and drink weights are reduced by 60%. Food and drink weights are reduced by 90%.

Luck

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Can Do! (7) 40% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. 60% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. 80% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. Cap Collector You have a chance to find more bottle caps when opening a caps stash. Class Freak The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 25%. The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 50%. The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 75%. Critical Banker (0) – You can store a Critical Hit. (17) – You can store 2 critical hits. (43) – You can save 3 critical hits. Banking a critical has a chance to save an additional critical. Curator The benefits of bobbleheads and magazines last twice as long. Fortune Finder You hear directional audio when in range of caps. Good With Salt Food in your inventory will spoil 30% slower than normal. Food in your inventory will spoil 60% slower than normal. Food in your inventory will spoil 90% slower than normal. Grim Reaper’s Sprint Junk Shield Carry Junk to gain up to 10 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour) Carry Junk to gain up to 20 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour) Carry Junk to gain up to 30 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour) Luck of the Draw Your weapon has 10% chance to regain condition when hitting an enemy. Your weapon has 20% chance to regain condition when hitting an enemy. Your weapon has 30% chance to regain condition when hitting an enemy. Mysterious Savior A mysterious saviour will occasionally appear to revive you when you are downed. A mysterious saviour will frequently appear to revive you when you are downed. A mysterious saviour will more frequently appear to revive you when you are downed. Mysterious Stranger (26) The mysterious stranger appears when using V.A.T.S. The mysterious stranger appears often when using V.A.T.S. The mysterious stranger appears more often when using V.A.T.S. (He knows your name!) Mystery Meat Stimpaks may generate edible meat tissue. Higher rads improve the chance. Stimpaks generate edible, edible meat. Higher Rads improve the chance. Stimpaks generate excessive, edible meat. Higher Rads improve the chance. Pharma Farma (2) 40% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. 60% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. 80% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. Psychopath (2) Every kill in VATS has a 10% chance to refill your critical meter. Every kill in VATS has a 20% chance to refill your critical meter. Every kill in VATS has a 30% chance to refill your critical meter. Quick Hands (0) – Gain a 6% chance to instantly reload your clip when empty. (28) – Gain a 12% chance to instantly reload your clip when empty. (28) – Gain a 18% chance to instantly reload your clip when empty. Ricochet Gain 6% chance to deflect back some of an enemy’s ranged damage. Doesn’t apply in PVP. Gain 12% chance to deflect back some of an enemy’s ranged damage. Doesn’t apply in PVP. Gain 18% chance to deflect back some of an enemy’s ranged damage. Doesn’t apply in PVP. Scrounger 40% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. 60% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. 80% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. Serendipity (5) While below 30% health, gain a 15% chance to avoid damage. While below 35% health, gain a 30% chance to avoid damage. While below 35% health, gain a 45% chance to avoid damage. Starched Genes Reduced chance to mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations. You will never mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations. Storm Chaser Gain health regeneration while outside during rain or Rad Storms. Gain high health regeneration while outside during rain or Rad Storms. Super Duper When crafting anything, there is 10% chance you’ll double the results. When crafting anything, there is 20% chance you’ll double the results. When crafting anything, there is 30% chance you’ll double the results. Tormentor Your rifle attacks have 5% chance to cripple a limb. Your rifle attacks have 10% chance to cripple a limb. Your rifle attacks have 15% chance to cripple a limb. Woodchucker Collect twice as much when harvesting wood. Frayed Genes (unconfirmed if this is a luck based perk) A mutation’s positive effects are vastly improved if you obtained the perk via a serum.

That’s all the known perks so far, but do check back regularly for updates to the known list of perks as soon as we find them. In the meantime, you may wish to know more about other changes, such as how certain valuable collectable items work in our Fallout 76 bobblehead & magazines guide. Otherwise you can look at our Fallout 76 guide guide for every other tip you need to get started.