Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales now on Steam too

If you fancied the idea of Gwenting through a singleplayer RPG in Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales but for whatever reason didn’t buy it from GOG, voila: the card game is now on Steam too. After debuting on GOG on October 23rd, it hit Steam on Friday, 17 days later.

“I’ve seen headlines spinning Thronebreaker as an RPG in its own right, and I could even understand if it was compared to a visual novel at times. But really, it’s a card game with walky bits. And that’s perfectly fine,” our Brendan said in his Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales review. “Because it’s a good card game, with good-looking walky bits. Just don’t go in expecting The Witcher 3.5.”

If this is the first you’re hearing of all this, I’ll explain. Thronebreaker is a singleplayer story set in the world of The Witcher, where battles are played out using the Gwent card game from The Witcher 3. Talk to people, click on dialogue options, click around a map, solve a few puzzles, do cards.

The big draw is that Thronebreaker’s writing talent includes the person behind the Witcher 3’s Bloody Baron questline. Which our boy Brendy used to deliver a cheeky backhanded compliment.

“Lord knows the voice acting is at least as good as it is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and so is the writing. By that I mean the writing is a passable exploration of fantasy tropes and power politics that’ll probably become hugely overrated.”

‘Bazinga’, I think I’ve heard the kids say. Ooh hark at him, he’s read books, he’s placing games in a wider cultural context, who does he think he is.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is out now on Steam and GOG, priced at £23.39/€25.89/$29.99.

For a less of a snip-snap-snappy-slam-slammer of a take, here’s our Matthew: