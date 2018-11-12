The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales now on Steam too

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th November 2018 / 11:30AM

If you fancied the idea of Gwenting through a singleplayer RPG in Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales but for whatever reason didn’t buy it from GOG, voila: the card game is now on Steam too. After debuting on GOG on October 23rd, it hit Steam on Friday, 17 days later.

“I’ve seen headlines spinning Thronebreaker as an RPG in its own right, and I could even understand if it was compared to a visual novel at times. But really, it’s a card game with walky bits. And that’s perfectly fine,” our Brendan said in his Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales review. “Because it’s a good card game, with good-looking walky bits. Just don’t go in expecting The Witcher 3.5.”

If this is the first you’re hearing of all this, I’ll explain. Thronebreaker is a singleplayer story set in the world of The Witcher, where battles are played out using the Gwent card game from The Witcher 3. Talk to people, click on dialogue options, click around a map, solve a few puzzles, do cards.

The big draw is that Thronebreaker’s writing talent includes the person behind the Witcher 3’s Bloody Baron questline. Which our boy Brendy used to deliver a cheeky backhanded compliment.

“Lord knows the voice acting is at least as good as it is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and so is the writing. By that I mean the writing is a passable exploration of fantasy tropes and power politics that’ll probably become hugely overrated.”

‘Bazinga’, I think I’ve heard the kids say. Ooh hark at him, he’s read books, he’s placing games in a wider cultural context, who does he think he is.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is out now on Steam and GOG, priced at £23.39/€25.89/$29.99.

For a less of a snip-snap-snappy-slam-slammer of a take, here’s our Matthew:

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Witcher 3: Blood And Wine

Bordeauxlands

50

Wot I Think: The Witcher III: Hearts Of Stone

Between a rock and a hard choice

68

The Witcher 3's 16 Pieces Of Free DLC: What They Are, Where To Get 'Em And Are They Any Good?

Witch Harder

55

Wot I Think - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Separating the Wiedźmin from the Wiedźbois

242

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 Perk Cards: all the perk cards, how to upgrade them

Fallout 76 diseases: all the diseases, preventing and curing them

Steam Charts: Sexy AF Edition

The Runs Down

18

Fallout 76 Bobbleheads, Magazines: locations, are they permanent