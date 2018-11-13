Fallout 76 crafting: best armour to make, how outfits work

With so many things trying to kill you in Appalachia, it’s worth investing some of the resources you find in the wrecked buildings and desolate countryside into making armour. These armour pieces are worn over the top of outfits, which are how you add some more unique touches to how you look. That said, some outfits do have uses, while armour now can be upgraded to increase in levels. This guide will go over the most useful outfits and what armour pieces you should be crafting.

Fallout 76 armour guide

Also keep in mind that the armour in this guide at this time is based on information from playing the beta, but that we will be fleshing it out when the game is officially launched.

How outfits work

Your character has three layers of clothing that they can wear and some offer protection. The base layer that goes underneath everything else includes basic clothing like the Fallout 76 jumpsuit, as well as hats, glasses or goggles, and anything that covers the mouth. The second layer is where your armour goes, while the third are outfits that you wear over the top. You can of course forego the first or third layers should you so wish, but armour should always be worn.

Outfits are almost always cosmetic pieces that have very little bearing on your overall stats. That isn’t to say though that some don’t exist, allowing for some extra protection or effects, while others are very important for obtaining Atoms (more on that in our Fallout 76 challenges guide). Below are the outfits that have stat modifiers that we’ve discovered so far in the game:

Garb of Mysteries: Adds 16 damage resistance, 15 energy resistance, 9 rads resistance, and +1 Perception.

Ritual Bindings: Adds 1 damage resistance

Spacesuit helmet: -2 Perception, prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards.

Gas mask: Adds 1 damage resistance, -2 Perception.

Black-rim glasses: +1 Charisma.

Crafting the best armour

Not much is known about the specifics of armour creation in Fallout 76, though there are multiple tiers of armour that you can create at Armor Workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so naturally the better the level, the better the stats. Below are the armour pieces discovered so far in Fallout 76, along with their base stats. To use the search tool effectively, I highly recommend searching for the type of armour (ie: Leather, Metal, Combat Armour, etc).

Piece name Type of armour Base resistances Weight Other effects Leather chest piece Leather Damage: 4

Energy: 10 4 N/A Leather arm Leather Damage: 1

Energy: 2 2 N/A Leather leg Leather Damage: 1

Energy: 2 2 N/A Metal Helmet Metal Damage: 20

Energy: 3 5.5 N/A Metal chest piece Metal Damage: 20

Energy: 3 5.5 N/A Metal arm Metal Damage: 8

Energy: 1 2.5 N/A Metal leg Metal Damage: 8

Energy: 1 2.5 N/A Raider chest piece Raider Damage: 10

Energy: 4 4.5 N/A Raider arm Raider Damage: 5

Energy: 2 2.25 N/A Raider leg Raider Damage: 5

Energy: 2 2.5 N/A Wood chest piece Wood N/A Wood arm Wood Damage: 2

Energy: 1 N/A Wood leg Wood Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.8 N/A Combat Armour chest piece Combat Armour Combat Armour arm Combat Armour Combat Armour leg Combat Armour Robot Armour chest Robot Robot Armour arm Robot Robot Armour leg Robot

Power Armor

Each of the parts in the table below are listed as the type of Power Armor part. You’ll always equip pieces by helmet and torso, followed by two sets of each of arms and legs. For the sake of clarity, the stats below for arms and legs are for one piece each, so keep in mind that in real terms the weight and protection will be double for each of those parts if you have a full Power Armor set. If you’d like to know where to find the various Power Armors in the game, there is a Fallout 76 power armor guide with some of the key locations.

Power Armor Piece name Type of Power Armor Resistances Weight Other effects Excavator helmet Excavator Damage: 40

Energy: 39

Rad: 60 10 Excavator torso Excavator Damage: 66

Energy: 65

Rad: 100 15 Excavator arm Excavator Damage: 40

Energy: 39

Rad: 60 11 Excavator leg Excavator Damage: 40

Energy: 39

Rad: 60 11 Raider Power helm Raider Power Raider Power chest piece Raider Power Damage: 40

Energy: 40

Rad: 40 Raider Power arm Raider Power Damage: 25

Energy: 25

Rad: 25 Raider Power leg Raider Power Damage: 25

Energy: 25

Rad: 25 T-45 helmet T-45 T-45 torso T-45 Damage: 58

Energy: 58

Rads: 58 16 T-45 arm T-45 Damage: 34

Energy: 34

Rads: 34 12 T-45 leg T-45 Damage: 34

Energy: 34

Rads: 34 12 T-51 helmet T-51 Damage: 45

Energy: 45

Rads: 27 11 T-51 torso T-51 Damage: 45

Energy: 45

Rads: 27 T-51 arm T-51 Damage: 45

Energy: 45

Rads: 27 12 T-51 leg T-51 Damage: 45

Energy: 45

Rads: 27 14 T-60 helmet T-60 Damage: 50

Energy: 45

Rad: 50 11 T-60 torso T-60 Damage: 84

Energy: 79

Rad: 100 18 T-60 arm T-60 Damage: 50

Energy: 45

Rad: 50 12 T-60 leg T-60 Damage: 50

Energy: 45

Rad: 50 14 X-01 helmet X-01 X-01 torso X-01 X-01 arm X-01 X-01 leg X-01

These are all of the currently known armour sets, but there are plenty more that will be unearthed over the coming weeks, so do check back with this guide as it will be constantly updated.