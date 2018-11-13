Happy Apocalypse Day, everyone

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but there’s something funny going on this morning. There are hundreds of dead frogs on the pavement, a ship made of fingernails just sailed into harbour, and there’s already been two posts about zombie games. Now listen, I’m no expert (all of those mysteriously disappeared last night) but it feels like something big is happening. Something big and not good. Let me check the RPS calendar.

Oh, it’s Apocalypse Day.

What’s that? Well, it’s a special day of apocalyptic goodies from us. Ragnarök has arrived and it turns out to be great #content. Axe time, blood time, articles about zombies time. But it’s not just the undead we’re celebrating. Nuclear Armageddon, doomsday cults, ecological disaster and ominous leeches are all going to be discussed. The collapse of human civilisation is a terrible thing, but we won’t let it be said that the best PC gaming website sat idly by and gained zero clicks from it.

So that’s why the day started with walking corpses. There will be plenty of world-ending treats as these final hours slip away, and you will be able to find them all gathered under our Apocalypse Day tag. So stay vigilant and check in for as long as the internet holds out against all these rats that are chewing the wires. Shoo! Shoo!

A real pity we didn’t survive long enough to see Fallout 76 come out. Oh well.