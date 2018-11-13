The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Have you played… The Typing of the Dead?

"Touch my wattle"

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

13th November 2018 / 7:00AM

“Mouse”

B-b-bang bang. Oh, hi.

“Fasting”

B-b-b-bang. So, there’s something strange happening on RPS today. Something w–

“Maximus”

B-b-b-b-b-bang. Something weird. Apocalyptic, almost. Oh well, you know what that means. Let’s type.

No, this isn’t a retrospective of the more recent The Typing of the Dead: Overkill. This is a celebration of the original spin-off typing game ripped from the body of House of the Dead 2. The lightgun is replaced with your keyboard. The musty smell of the arcade with the dry odour of whatever box-filled salon in which the computer resides in your childhood home. Oh, watch out.

“Gelatinous”

B-b-b-bang! B-b-b-b-b-bang!

Nice. Perhaps the best thing about this work of educationally appropriate art is how much it was willing to bend to accommodate its new spelling-focused objective. The two agents who are blasting their way through the zombie-filled city no longer carry guns, for example, but have keyboards slung over their chests and computers strapped to their backs. With equipment like that, these zombos never stood a chance.

