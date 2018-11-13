The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Kingdom Two Crowns starts cooperative lording in December

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th November 2018 / 11:03AM

Slimline side-scrolling strategy series Kingdom will continue with couch co-op in Kingdom Two Crowns on December 11th, publishers Raw Fury have announced. I’ve quite enjoyed the Kingdom games but always bailed when it got frustrating towards the end, so it might be nice to have a pal by my side spurring me on. Two Crowns will also jaunt off to a second land, a kingdom influenced by feudal Japan, and that’s looking pretty fancy in the new trailer.

The plain ol’ fantasy land is still in the game, mind. Each land will offer “its own unique set of NPCs, strategies, and mystery”, or so I’m told. More environments are due to follow after launch, all playing differently.

The basics are still the same, I’d imagine. Kingdom is a side-scrolling strategy game where we control a monarch trotting about on our horse/unicorn/stag, dispensing orders purely by throwing the universal currency of coins. Build fortifications, train units, gather resources, upgrade buildings, tech up… all this is directed by where we spend our coins. The game’s split into days where we can explore, hunt, gather, and so on, then nights where monsters come to attack us. It’s a nice simple cycle on a nice simple system. But, as I said, did become frustrating; I’ve never finished either game. Maybe with a chum in local multiplayer.

Kingdom Two Crowns is coming via Steam on December 11th.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Side-Scrolling Strategy Game Kingdom's Major Update

7

Settlement Builder Kingdom Due For Release In October

23

Peek At Kingdom's Minimalist Settlement-Building Strategy

19

The 10 most intriguing PC gaming trends of 2016

Trend of an era

35

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Pattern is a pleasing endless walking simulator

The Yawhg: an end of the world diary with leeches

An imbalance of the humours

2

Hitman 2 guide: location guides, tips and tricks, challenge lists, silent assassin walkthroughs

Agent 47: The 2018 Tour

1

Kingdom Two Crowns starts cooperative lording in December

1