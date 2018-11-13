The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Pattern is a pleasing endless walking simulator

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th November 2018 / 1:18PM

This morning I’ve had a pleasant potter in Pattern, over hills, through forests, and along beaches, passing giant stone heads, oversized apples, derelict towers, and antennae. It journeys endlessly across procedurally-generated lands, dotted with occasional oddities, with dreamy generative music to wrap us in the world. Pattern has a public beta out now, which is what I’ve been playing, with a full release due to stroll out in 2019.

Quite nice, innit. I didn’t see most of those odd things in the beta and am hopeful for squillions of surprises in the full game.

Pattern uses campfires to split up our walk. A big column of smoke visible at any distance guides us to the next, where sitting down will generate a new world. I enjoyed the surprise of seeing where I’d wake up: in a crimson forest; far out at sea; next to a giant apple. The campfire we awake at puffs a little smoke into the sky too, so we get a nice illusion of a journey between the two. The different worlds aren’t contiguous but it creates a feeling that we are going somewhere, we are moving with purpose through endless worlds.

Pattern is due to launch in “early 2019” on Steam. For now, you can download the beta from Itch.io, where it’s pay-what-you-want with no minimum. It’s made by Galen Drew with music from Michael Bell of Ice Water Games, who you might have heard in games like Eidolon. Ice Water are publishing Pattern too.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Yawhg: an end of the world diary with leeches

An imbalance of the humours

2

Hitman 2 guide: location guides, tips and tricks, challenge lists, silent assassin walkthroughs

Agent 47: The 2018 Tour

1

Kingdom Two Crowns starts cooperative lording in December

1

Hitman 2 Hawke’s Bay walkthrough: how to assassinate Alma Reynard, where to find disguises, items and points of interest

I'm giving you a night call

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Pattern is a pleasing endless walking simulator

The Yawhg: an end of the world diary with leeches

An imbalance of the humours

2

Hitman 2 guide: location guides, tips and tricks, challenge lists, silent assassin walkthroughs

Agent 47: The 2018 Tour

1

Kingdom Two Crowns starts cooperative lording in December

1