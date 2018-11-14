The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Post-Apocalypse Day: high-def Mad Maxplosions

Hardy Perennial

John Walker

Senior Editor

14th November 2018 / 7:00PM

Featured post

One of the post-apocalyptic games that many people think was overlooked was Mad Max. Created by Just Causers Avalanche, it’s an open-world driving/punching realisation of the long-loved, thankfully now Gibson-free franchise. Sand, mutants, spiky cars, and explosions. So many explosions. So to celebrate this first day in our newly destroyed Earth, I’ve put together a gallery of things going boom.

Mad Max The Game suffered two rather large misfortunes. Firstly, it came out a few months after the astonishing film Mad Max: Fury Road, in which George Miller reinvented his own creation as a powerfully feminist statement, while showing the rest of the action movie world that CGI was just not as good as actually blowing an awful lot of shit up. Secondly, it came out just as the gaming world was growing really weary with the Ubisoft-me-do style icon-clearing mapfests. For the latter, while an exemplary version of the form, it did nothing particularly original or groundbreaking with it. For the former, it had absolutely nothing to say. Such was it that it received a muted reaction, which was absolutely perfectly fair, considering. However, despite that, it remains a very decent action game – just one that felt a league behind where the film series had stepped, and nowhere in front of gaming’s most flogged horse.

But put all that aside on this most post-apocalyptic of days, because if it does one thing well, it’s pretty explosions. Maxsplosions. Here are some lovely pictures to enjoy. Please do click on them to see them an awful lot bigger.

(And yes, you’re right, we have been here before, but in much lower def.)

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

John Walker

Senior Editor

One of the original co-founders of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, I'm now a senior editor and hero of humanity. Old and special.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Mad Max

Piccolo Opus

106

The Humble WB Games Classics Bundle has a lot of super-biff for cheap

20

New Avalanche game Generation Zero does giant deathbots in 80s Sweden

26

Just Cause & Rage 2 devs Avalanche bought out by the world's oldest movie company

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76: Postcards from West Virginia

#CountryRoads #NoFilter

Fighting EX Layer takes a cheap swing at PC later this month

Humble Dystopian Bundle gives some good, grim games for cheap

This War Of Mine expansion The Last Broadcast is out now

1