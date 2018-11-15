Fallout 76 atoms: challenges to complete to get atoms quickly

Fallout 76 introduces Atoms for the first time. These are meta-currency that you can exchange in Bethesda’s in-game store for cosmetic items and are normally obtained either by exchanging real-world money, or by completing challenges. Since there are an awful lot of challenges in the game, some of which have multiple tiers, it can be a little daunting to figure out which challenges to go for next. So in order to help you get to personalising your character rather than focus on scrolling through menus, this guide will list all the available challenges in the game.

Fallout 76 Atom challenges guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. Atoms can indeed be spent on a heck of a lot of outfits and ways to customise your character and while the items typically cost over a hundred Atoms to just shy of a thousand, there is a way to game the system and nab a good amount through playing the game.

Get atoms quickly

When you begin the game, you’ll probably be raking in the atoms with relative ease. They are given to the player for achieving milestones, such as levelling up to a certain level, killing a certain amount of monsters, or harvesting and crafting items. The game actively encourages you to complete these challenges, listing all the available ones in the challenges screen (accessed via the map).

As they’re needed to buy some of the cosmetic items found within the game, you’ll want to complete as many of these objectives as is physically possible. Challenges are broken down into different segments. Daily and Weekly challenges aren’t permanent and refresh after their allotted time has expired, while the rest rely on reaching the aforementioned milestones that the game sets for you. The lists below will show all the possible challenges you can have in the game:

Daily Challenges

These quests can respawn on a daily basis and give you just 24 hours to complete them. They’re usually smaller tasks as a result. Here are the currently known daily challenges that can feature in Fallout 76, though you won’t see all of these at any given time. The amount of Atoms they reward you with upon completion is also displayed next to them, however this can theoretically change. Some quests are repeatable on a daily basis as well and note that Daily Missions do not reward you with Atoms on their own (though they do next you some neat stuff).

Claim an owned Workshop: 40 Atoms

Consume 10 raw meat: 20 Atoms

Scrap a human skull: 10 Atoms

Take a photo while only wearing a hat: 20 Atoms

Level up: 10 Atoms

Boil 10 Water: 10 Atoms

Collect 100 wood: 20 Atoms

Kill a Scorched: 10 Atoms

Cook 5 soup: 10 Atoms

Revive an Ally: 10 Atoms

Harvest 5 Bloodleaf Plants: 10 Atoms

Kill 10 Feral Ghouls: 20 Atoms

Weekly Challenges

These challenges regularly involve completing multiple challenges that relate to one themed goal, but otherwise work similarly to the daily challenges. So here are the currently known weekly challenges that can feature in Fallout 76. You won’t see all of these at any given time and the amount of Atoms that are rewarded upon completion are subject to be changed at a later date. Some quests are repeatable on a weekly basis as well.

Complete 10 Events or Quests while in a Group: 40 Atoms

Gather 5 building supplies: 40 Atoms Collect 250 wood. Scrap junk to produce 50 Aluminium Scrap junk to produce 50 Concrete Scrap junk to produce 50 Copper Scrap junk to produce 50 Fertiliser

Claim the Workshop: 30 Atoms

Kill 25 enemies in (X location): 30 Atoms

Kill 25 Scorched in (X location): 20 Atoms

Scrap or Craft 50 clothing, armour, or weapon items: 40 Atoms

Take 10 photos at the Workshop: 40 Atoms

Take photos in cities and towns: 30 Atoms Abandoned Bogtown Beckley Charleston Clarksburg Flatwoods

Kill Feral Ghouls with Simple Weapons: 30 Atoms Kill 6 Feral Ghouls with a Meat Hook Kill 6 Feral Ghouls with a Machete or Chainsaw Kill 6 Feral Ghouls with an Axe

Scrap the bones of a skeleton: 30 Atoms Scrap 2 Arms Scrap 2 foot bones Scrap 2 hand bones Scrap 2 femurs Scrap a pelvis Scrap some ribs Scrap a skull Scrap a spine Scrap 2 tibia

Take Photos at Cemeteries: 30 Atoms Allegheny Asylum Beckley Cemetery Flatwoods Cemetery Kanawha Church Cemetery Responders Cemetery near Morgantown Airport

Trick or Treat!: 40 Atmos Collect 50 Candy and Sweets while wearing a costume and mask. Complete 5 events while wearing a mask and costume. Harvest 50 pumpkins



Character Challenges

While these challenges have no time limit, they’re also ones that seem to only be able to be completed once. They usually signify a particular milestone in your adventure, so here are the ones we currently know of.

Collect a bobblehead, holotape, or magazine: 10 Atoms

Explore Appalachia for 1 hour: 10 Atoms

Explore Appalachia for 24 hours: 20 Atoms

Equip a Perk Card: 10 Atoms

Reach level 4: Perk Card pack

Reach level 6: Perk Card pack

Reach level 8: Perk Card pack

Reach level 10: Perk Card pack

Reach level 15: Perk Card pack

Reach level 20: Perk Card pack

Survival Challenges

These are similar to character challenges, but are more focused on your survival skills. These include milestones for doing something for the first time or finding an item out in the wild. Here are the ones we know so far.

Boil water: 10 Atoms

Learn a recipe or plan: 20 Atoms

Learn 76 cooking recipes: 80 Atoms

Scavenge for junk to scrap: 20 Atoms

Scrap 1 junk for resources: 10 Atoms

Scrap 76 junk for resources: 20 Atoms

Scrap 760 junk for resources: 20 Atoms

Scrap 7600 junk for resources: 40 Atoms

Collect wild plants/fungi: 20 Atoms

Collect wood: 10 Atoms

Collect 76 wood: 12 Atoms

Cook a meal: 10 Atoms

Acquire a disease: 20 Atoms

Deploy a C.A.M.P.: 10 Atoms

Brew 76 teas and drinks: 20 Atoms

Collect 76 Purified Water: 40 Atoms

Deploy 76 C.A.M.P.s to settle Appalachia: 40 Atoms

Harvest different 12 herbs: 40 Atoms Ash Rose Aster Bloodleaf Carrot Flower Fever Blossom Gourd Blossom Melon Blossom/Melon Bloom Mutated Fern Flower Rhododendron Soot Flower Tato Flower Thistle

Harvest 11 different fruit/berries/vegetables: 40 Atoms Carrot Corn Pumpkin/Gourd Siltbean Blackberry Cranberry Firecracker Berry Melon Mutfruit Starlight Berry Tato

Harvest 10 different Fungi/Plants/Nuked Flora: 40 Atoms Raw cobalt flux Razorgrain Glowing resin Snaptail Swamp Plant Raw Fluorescent Flux Raw Violet Flux Raw Crimson Flux Yellowcake Flux Strangler Bloom or pod



Combat Challenges

For those looking to shoot things, these are the challenges that are associated with the very action. They include being able to make things to defend yourself with, as well as modifying equipment or repairing your gear.

Craft a piece of armour: 10 Atoms

Mod a piece of armour: 20 Atoms

Craft or scrap 76 pieces of armour: 20 Atoms

Scrap 76 clothes: 20 Atoms

Mod a weapon: 20 Atoms

Mod 76 weapons: 20 Atoms

Repair a piece of armour or a weapon: 10 Atoms

Repair 76 weapons: 20 Atoms

Repair 76 armour: 20 Atoms

Craft or scrap a melee weapon: 10 Atoms

Craft or scrap 76 melee weapons: 20 Atoms

Craft or scrap a ranged weapon: 10 Atoms

Craft or scrap 76 ranged weapons: 20 Atoms

Craft some ammo: 10 Atoms

Craft 76 grenades: 20 Atoms

Kill a creature: 10 Atoms

Kill an Enemy: 10 Atoms

Kill 76 Human-like creatures: 40 Atoms

Destroy a robot: 10 Atoms

Destroy 10 robots: 10 Atoms

Kill a Wanted Player: 20 Atoms

Kill 76 Scorched: 20 Atoms

Kill 6 different kinds of Robots: 40 Atoms Assaultron Eyebot Liberator Mr. Handy Robot Protectron Sentry Bot Turret Vertibot

Kill 7 different kinds of insects: 40 Atoms Bee Swarm Bloodbugs Cave Cricket Firefly Honey Beast Rad Ant Stingwing

Kill 6 different kinds of human-like creatures: 40 Atoms Moleminer Super Mutant Feral Ghoul Scorched Alien Grafton Monster

Kill 10 different kinds of critters: 40 Atoms Beaver Brahmin Chicken Firefly Fox Frog Critter Opossum Rabbit Radstag Squirrel

Kill 10 different kinds of creatures: 40 Atoms Animal Aquatic/Semi-aquatic Arthropod Critter Cryptid Glowing Human-like creature Insect Legendary Scorched/Scorched creature

Kill 5 different kinds of animals: 40 Atoms Molerat Canine Radtoad Deathclaw Yao Guai

Kill 76 critters: 40 Atoms

Kill 76 animals: 40 Atoms

Destroy 101 robots: 20 Atoms

Fully rank up a Perk Card: 20 Atoms

Social Challenges

Sometimes, you need a little help from your friends, especially in the post-apocalyptic region of Appalachia. This is where the social challenges come in. You can get all these challenges by being part of a group, so here are the ones we currently know of.

Build a furnishing in a workshop or CAMP: 10 Atoms

Build 76 decorative furnishings in a workshop or CAMP: 20 Atoms

Build 76 functional objects in a workshop or CAMP: 20 Atoms

Build 76 structures in a workshop or CAMP: 20 Atoms

Claim a workshop: 10 Atoms

Complete an event while in a group: 10 Atoms

Make a friend: 10 Atoms

Join a group: 10 Atoms

Revive an ally: 20 Atoms

Take a photo for your Vault 76 ID badge: 10 Atoms

Take a photo of Appalachia: 10 Atoms

World Challenges

Finally there are those challenges that get you to explore the region. This could be as big as venturing out into the open world for the first time, or opening a lock for the first time. There are also a bunch of collectables that are ripe for the taking, so these are what we know of so far.

Emerge from Vault 76: 10 Atoms

Find eight Holotape Games: 40 Atoms Atomic Command Automatron Grognak & the Ruby Ruins Nuka Tapper (examine your computer in Vault 76) Pipfall Red Menace Wastelad Zeta Invaders

Collect 11 issues from different magazines: 40 Atoms Astoundingly Awesome Tales Backwoodsman Bedtime Stories from Appalachia Grognak the Barbarian Guns and Bullets Live & Love Scouts Life Tesla Science Tumblers Today Unstoppables U.S. Covert Operations Manual

Collect 10 issues from “Tales from West Virginia”: 40 Atoms Who Goes There? – Part 1 Who Goes There? – Part 2 The Beast of Grafton – Part 1 The Beast of Grafton – Part 2 The Mothman Cometh – Part 1 The Mothman Cometh – Part 2 Sideshow Snallygaster – Part 1 Sideshow Snallygaster – Part 2 Curse of the Wendigo – Part 1 Curse of the Wendigo – Part 2

Complete 76 quests and events in the “Forest”: 40 Atoms

Use 20 different kinds of Bobbleheads: 40 Atoms Agility Big Guns Caps Charisma Endurance Energy Weapons Explosives Intelligence Leader Lockpicking Luck Medicine Melee Perception Repair Science Small Guns Sneak Strength Unarmed

Discover five locales in the “Forest”: 40 Atoms Charleston Morgantown Morgantown Airport Point Pleasant Summersville Sutton Flatwoods

Discover the Ash Heap region: 20 Atoms

Discover the Cranberry Bog region: 20 Atoms

Discover the Mire region: 20 Atoms

Discover the Overseer’s CAMP: 10 Atoms

Discover the Savage Divide: 20 Atoms

Discover the Toxic Valley region: 20 Atoms

Find the 17 of the Overseer’s Holotapes: 80 Atoms Silo Bravo Grafton Mountainside Site Alpha Site Charlie C.A.M.P. Flatwoods Morgantown Firehouse Top of the World Free States Charleston Camp Venture Allegheny McClintock Fort Defiance Nuke Launch

Find the six Overseer’s Personal Journal Holotapes: 40 Atoms

Find ten of the Survivor Stories Holotapes: 20 Atoms Responder Colonel Colonel Dassa Ben-Ami Rev. Delbert Winters Kesha McDermott Miguel Caldera Nurse Scott Sofie Tabitha Willie Mae

Hack 2 terminals: 10 Atoms

Pick a lock: 10 Atoms

Pick 5 locks: 20 Atoms

These are all of the challenges known so far, but I'm confident that there will be plenty more to discover, so check back again for a more updated list.