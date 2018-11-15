Podcast: The best post-apocalyptic games

The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

15th November 2018 / 5:00PM

The world ended this week. We documented the whole thing. But the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, will not go quietly into the abyss of human history. It’s not going to be felled by the atomic blast of Fallout 76. It’s going down screaming. Screaming about the best post-apocalyptic games out there, that is.

Brendan enjoys the dark tunnels of the Metro shooters, and Alice B enjoys the difficult river navigation of The Flame in the Flood. Meanwhile, John quite likes The Long Dark but he also yearns for an as-yet non-existent game where the apocalypse is one of abundance, not scarcity. You should also be able to make friends with zoo animals.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music of the cataclysm is provided by Jack de Quidt.

Links:

We celebrated Apocalypse Day this week

And then Post-apocalypse Day, of course

Metro 2033 and Last Light are good

But Brendan is getting Metro 2033 mixed up with this scene from bad dragon movie Reign of Fire

The human stations are still pretty neat though

Bob Geldof broadsides Farage on the Thames

Mutant XCOM Road of Eden Mutants Zero Eden Mutant Year Zero

Adam’s The Long Dark review

Have you played… The Flame in the Flood?

Fallout 76 released early by accident

Matthew’s video on the best and worst of Fallout 76

The beta deleted itself though and that’s silly

Mad Max is the most 7/10 game

Have you played NEO Scavenger?

