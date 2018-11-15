Podcast: The best post-apocalyptic games
Listen now, because you'll be dead soon
The world ended this week. We documented the whole thing. But the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, will not go quietly into the abyss of human history. It’s not going to be felled by the atomic blast of Fallout 76. It’s going down screaming. Screaming about the best post-apocalyptic games out there, that is.
Brendan enjoys the dark tunnels of the Metro shooters, and Alice B enjoys the difficult river navigation of The Flame in the Flood. Meanwhile, John quite likes The Long Dark but he also yearns for an as-yet non-existent game where the apocalypse is one of abundance, not scarcity. You should also be able to make friends with zoo animals.
