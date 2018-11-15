The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

The Textorcist is a bullet hell type 'em up

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th November 2018 / 2:13PM

Sure you’ve touchtyped through zombie hordes in Typing Of The Dead, but are your fingers nimble enough to tap out exorcisms while dodging demonic bullet hell blasts? You’ll get to find out in The Textorcist, an upcoming game which will have us both typing and dodging, dispelling demons with our fast fingers and hot feet. Mavis Beacon, eat your heart out.

Here’s Ray Bibbia, a private exorcist in a city overrun with demons. He can banish them with his magic spells but, as Linda Blair showed us, demons don’t take exorcism lying down. They’ll fight back, spewing shmup bullet hell-style shots all over as we type Ray’s spells out. Oh, and he’s mostly speaking Latin spells, so we won’t even have the help of familiar words our fingers already know.

It looks and sounds mighty intimidating but I’d have to get my fingers on it to really know. A lot will come down to how elegant or clumsy it is to multitask on the keyboard. Today’s announcement mentions we’ll have the option to “play with the keyboard for a typing experience or with a gamepad for a rhythm experience” so it can’t all be supermurder.

The Textorcist is due in early 2019, probably by the end of March. Morbidware are the developers, and Headup Games are publishing. Its Steam page is already up.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Sims 4 gets first-person camera view, new expansion

1

Wot I Think - Ark: Extinction

Hungry hungry dinos

1

AMD Radeon RX 590 review: A GTX 1060 killer?

The race for best 1440p graphics card just got a little hotter

3

Get an RX Vega 56 for just £300 right now as part of Overclocker's Black Friday deals

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Sims 4 gets first-person camera view, new expansion

1

The Textorcist is a bullet hell type 'em up

1

Wot I Think - Ark: Extinction

Hungry hungry dinos

1

AMD Radeon RX 590 review: A GTX 1060 killer?

The race for best 1440p graphics card just got a little hotter

3