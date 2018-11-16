Best PC gaming deals of the week - 16th November 2018

Is it… is it here yet? Has Black Friday finally arrived (and does that mean I’m finally free of my deals shackles)? Alas, there’s still another week to go until Black Friday proper (not you’d know it from all the bloomin’ Black Friday deals currently happening left, right and centre because people apparently can’t read a calendar any more), so we’ve still got another WHOLE SEVEN DAYS of pre-deal mayhem to get through before we can give our wallets a rest once and for all. Well, until you’ve done all your Christmas shopping as well, that is. It never ends!

Still, that means plenty of cheapy cheap things for me, your appointed deals herald, to shout about today (perhaps with a few muffled weeps mixed in if you listen closely), including some tasty graphics card deals, RAM and even a couple of gaming laptops. And of course there’s plenty of games to sink your teeth into as well, including discounts on Pillars of Eternity, Stellaris, Owlboy and a whole lot more. To the deals!

Remember, if you want to keep track of every hardware deal going on right now, skip on over to our Black Friday 2018 hub, where you can find all the best graphics card deals, best monitor deals and more.

Game deals

Pillars of Eternity is part of GamesPlanet’s Racing & RPG offer this week, which sees 40% shaved off the definitive edition of the game (down to £20.99 in the UK) and 49% off the regular edition (£11.75). There are also savings to be had on The White March expansion, too, if you don’t already own it (each part can either be bought together for 47% off / £9.99, or individually for 41% off / £6.49). Just remember it’s already bundled into the definitive edition if you’re buying the game for the first time.

Age of Wonders I, II and III also come under that same Racing and RPG offer, with the third collection currently at 77% off (£6.99), as well as Magicka 2 (down to £2.75), Tyranny (down to £9.49) and Trials Fusion (down to £5.78) among many others.

If you fancy sampling the best games to come out of Norway in recent years, then head over to Steam’s appropriately titled Games from Norway sale. Flappy pixel platformer Owlboy is probably the pick of the bunch (£13.29 / $17.49), but Rain Games’ rather lovely looking Teslagrad is also electrifyingly cheap (£0.69 / $0.99), as is slapstick life simulator Manuel Samuel (£2.39 / $2.99). Plus, there’s the collected Dreamfall Chapters going for two thirds of its usual price, too (£6.45 / $8.49), which may be a good way to brush up on Red Thread Games’ back catalogue while we wait for the intriguing-looking mystery game Draugen, which is finally due out next year.

If 4X grand strategy games are more your thing and you somehow haven’t picked up Stellaris yet, then head over to CDKeys, where you can get at least 80% off one of its various editions. Surviving Mars is also doing its best to entice more European visitors (sorry US folk) to the red planet with 74% off (also at CD Keys).

There’s also a whopping 92% off the astonishingly good Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain at CD Keys for anyone in Europe right now (just £3.79 in the UK), so I’d suggest deploying a swift Fulton balloon if you want to make use of this deal but don’t live in the correct country – which, let’s face it UK PC peeps, we might as well do too given the current state of things.

UK deals:

Graphics card Christmas has come early this year, as Overclockers UK are currently doing the Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse for just £300 right now as part of their early Black Friday deals. That’s a saving of £100 off its usual price. What’s more, AMD’s doing a nice, shiny new game bundle to make it even sweeter, giving you free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and the new Resident Evil 2 remake when they get released.

If that wasn’t enough, Sapphire’s Radeon RX Vega 64 Nitro+ card is also just £399 at the moment (also at Overclockers UK), which is another £100 off its normal price of £500. The same game bundle applies, too, making it pretty great value.

Don’t forget, Ebuyer’s MSI Radeon RX 580 Armour OC deal is also still going on for just £200 (£90 off its regular price), and while you don’t get all three of the games mentioned above, you do get a choice of two of them, which isn’t bad.

You can also save £93.50 on a 2TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD as part of Ebuyer’s Black Friday early bird sales right now, taking its price down to £280, or you can get a 1TB Samsung 860 Evo for just £160 (down from £242) with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey thrown in.

Alternatively, if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, then Currys currently have a bunch of Black Friday deals on MSI models – chief among them is the MSI GF62, which has an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics chip, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD, and a 1920×1080 display. Once £1000 at the end of October, it’s now going for £799.

US deals:

Not to be outdone on the graphics card front, Newegg are doing the Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 Gaming for just $200 until Sunday – or, if you prefer the styling’s of the Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual, that’s also $200 as well right now. As I mentioned above, all RX 580 purchases let you choose two of the three free available games in AMD’s nice bundle deal at the moment, so you get a nice little bonus present further down the line when either DMC 5, Resi 2 or Divi 2 (roll with it) come out. Meanwhile, on the Nvidia front, the MSI GeForce GTX 1070Ti Duke is now down to $385 until Sunday, and comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World.

If you’ve been in search of some RAM these past months, you’ll also be pleased to hear there are a bunch of 16GB packs also on sale as part of Newegg’s Black November bonanza. For RGB fans, we’ve got the G.Skill TridentZ 16GB pack, which are two 8GB sticks clocked at 3000MHz (they’re going for $130), and the TeamGroup T-Force Night Hawk RGB 16GB set, which also consists of two 8GB sticks, this time clocked at 3200MHz. They’re up for $120. If you’re not fussed about RGB LEDs, however, you can save yourself even more cash by opting for the TeamGroup T-FOrce Vulcan 16GB pack, which are clocked at 3000MHz and are going for $100.

There are also lots of good deals on gaming laptops as well right now, including the HP Omen 15, which is down from $980 to $849. This 15in 1920×1080 model has an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 12GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics chip, and a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo, and you can also get another $20 off with the promo code 113BFDN30 for a limited time.

Then there’s the MSI GT75 Titan, which has had $600 shaved off its usual $2800 price so it’s now $2199 until Sunday. This one has an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 chip, 16GB of RAM, a 17.3in 1920×1080 display and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage.

That’s all for your weekly deals heralding today. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. For more deals than you can shake a stick at, do have a look through our jumbo Black Friday hub, or have a browse through our individual Black Friday component pages which are all listed below:

Next week, it’s the big, proper Black Friday guns, so batten down the hatches and prepare for some even sweeter deals heralding. Until then, happy hunting!