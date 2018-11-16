The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Final Fantasy 14 announces its third expansion, Shadowbringers

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

16th November 2018 / 10:06PM

At Final Fantasy 14‘s fan-festival today, Square Enix announced the third expansion for their increasingly popular MMORPG. Shadowbringers ups the ante, story-wise, promising players the chance to finally take on the technologically advanced Garlean empire directly. Of course, there’s yet another world-ending threat to contend with too. On top of the usual new classes and a raised level cap, Shadowbringers is also introducing the “Trust” system, bringing NPC party members outside of dungeons. Check the cinematic trailer and a peek at the Blue Mage side-class below.

There’s lots of stuff coming this expansion. Multiple new classes, a new playable race (strongly hinted as the Viera, Fran’s rabbit-eared amazons people from FF12 et al), and the option to visit other region’s servers so you can play with friends around the world. There will of course be a bundle of new zones – I’m eager to see some Garlean cities up close – and new Beast Tribes introduced to do god-slaying and side-quests for. The first will be the Nu Mou, the adorable floppy-eared, long-tailed Moomin-like folk from the Tactics Advance series, who I cannot wait to see in 3D.

Story-wise, it sounds like the Scions (the player’s band of heroes) are cruising for a bruising, and another tragic fall before putting themselves together again. Building on the episodic post-Heavensward, the player – the Warrior Of Light – will apparently be called on to become the ‘Warrior Of Darkness’ in order to take down some new divine threat.  JRPG boilerplate, granted, but FF14 has been consistently well written so far, so I’m still on board to see where this is going. ‘Killing god’ loses some of its narrative edge when you’ve already killed about twenty already though.

On top of all of this is the Blue Mage, a new ‘limited class’ that will be launching sometime before Shadowbringers in a free update for all. Initially capped at level 50 (presumably due to their complexity), they offer a very unique play-style, learning new abilities from monsters and bosses they’ve studied while defeating. There’ll even be an ‘All blue, all the time’ duty-finder, so an entire party of these oddballs can rampage through a dungeon together and learn how to (literally) throw down like a boss. Eventually their level cap will be raised, allowing them into later expansions.

Shadowbringers is due to launch “Early Summer 2019”, preceded by the fifth and final episodic update to Stormblood some time in Spring. More details are to be announced over the weekend. Check out the official Shadowbringers page here.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

An absolute bangaa

62

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is out now on PC

19

Final Fantasy XII coming to PC on February 1st

30

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Free-to-play card battler Eternal leaves early access

3

Final Fantasy 14 announces its third expansion, Shadowbringers

Space sandbox Starsector resurfaces with a massive update

9

Cross-platform play coming to Paladins, Realm Royale and Smite

1