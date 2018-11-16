The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Have You Played... Mysterium?

Time to ditch the timer

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

16th November 2018

The people who made Mysterium want you to play it wrong. That’s not a problem with the original board game, as long as you don’t play with people who insist on adhering to the designer’s vision (hot tip: just don’t tell people about the extra faff and keep the timer tucked away in the box). PC players can’t be so picky.

Mysterium is a cooperative game where one person is a ghost attempting to tell the other players how they were murdered. Just like real ghosts, they can only communicate through dreams – here those take the form of surreal images handed to each player every round. They’re trying to nudge the living players towards one of several possibilities from that Cluedo trinity: the who, the where and the weapon.

The allure lies in trying to fathom what earthly reason the ghost had to pass you a picture of say, a chimney sweeper on a flying penny farthing. Doing that in just your own head is fun, but not nearly as much as talking it over with a group who are all equally baffled about what’s going on in their friend’s mind. That’s where the rules get it wrong, curtailing that chat with a two minute timer rather than letting it go on for as long as everyone wants.

When I play the board game, I pinch a trick from Codenames and give people a one minute timer they can flip when they get bored. I’m glad a PC version of Mysterium exists, but as a testament to the power of home-brewed tweaks rather than as something I’d necessarily recommend.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

