The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Slay The Spire adds fourth and final act

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

16th November 2018 / 12:40PM

Delightful deck-building dungeon-crawler Slay The Spire has added a semi-secret fourth and final act in this week’s early access update. At long last, we’ll get to give that dastardly dungeon heart a proper kicking. You’ll need to make an extra effort to face the final boss, let alone defeat it, but I believe in you.

Without giving too much away… Act 4 is very short, with only one bonfire, one shop, one new Elite battle, then the boss. To get there, you’ll need to collect three key pieces across earlier parts of the game by fighting certain Elites or taking a special option at bonfires. Then perhaps you’ll defeat the heart (an absolute git with some real nasty tricks) and finally escape the cycle of torment.

As a bonus, you can unlock alternate card art from testing placeholders and drawn by fans.

This week also marked the one-year anniversary of Slay The Spire’s early access launch.

“We’re aware that in our Early Access blurb it said the game would be released by now. Well, too bad- we decided to add much more than initially planned,” developers MegaCrit Games say in today’s patch notes. “Also, thank you for playing the game, spreading the word, and being genuinely awesome.”

It was my pleasure.

I’ve not been playing the beta branch, where Act 4 has been playable for a while, so I look forward to braving its challenges tonight. That damn lousy heart…

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Slay The Spire shakes up daily challenges

2

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Slay The Spire adds new relics and free faces

2

Slay The Spire's third character, The Defect, has arrived

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Foxer

44

Armored Brigade review (part 2)

Fulda Gap

1

Meet the devs who made games you can play in your address bar

Push it to the limit

4

Slay The Spire adds fourth and final act

4