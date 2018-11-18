The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Nina Freeman's sunset themed game jam produces dates, debts, and dreams

Jay Castello

Contributor

18th November 2018 / 7:00PM

As the dusk draws in, take a minute to poke around at some of the creations from Nina Freeman’s sunset-themed game jam, which tasked developers with making “a game that’s romantic, nostalgic, spooky, or anything else that has something to do with the day turning to night” in a little under two weeks.

If you’ve played any of Freeman’s earlier games, like the MMO-based teen love story Cibele, it’s probably not surprising that her entry to the jam is based on a romantic evening. Beach Date, created together with Jake Jefferies, is about hanging out and throwing sand and wine around while the sun sinks below the horizon. It’s goofy, but also sweet, as you can see:

The other entries are worth taking the time for as well. I especially enjoyed Sunsets, a collection of vignettes about different meanings of the word that’s often surprising and funny. It’s almost certainly the first game that I can say has a good joke involving a shoebill, even though they are in and of themselves extremely funny birds.

The prettiest sunset in Sunset Jam, in my opinion, comes in Meteor Strike! (above), which is an exploration of an esports player’s dream. It’s very restrictive at first, only allowing you to walk forwards slowly, but when it does open up and you can move more freely it becomes disorienting, with the camera tilted at a shifting angle. But that pink-orange fade is just gorgeous.

You can find the entries to Sunset Jam, available for pay what you want with no minimum, on itch.io.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fallout 76's photo-featuring loading screens are good, but morbid

Say cheese

2

EXTREME MEATPUNKS FOREVER season one wraps up with Hope

More LucasArts classics appear on Steam, including Hit The Road, Afterlife and Outlaws

29

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds declares FIX PUBG a success, talk new development directions

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Nina Freeman's sunset themed game jam produces dates, debts, and dreams

Fallout 76's photo-featuring loading screens are good, but morbid

Say cheese

2

EXTREME MEATPUNKS FOREVER season one wraps up with Hope

More LucasArts classics appear on Steam, including Hit The Road, Afterlife and Outlaws

29