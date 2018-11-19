Black Friday RX 580 deals are just getting silly now

Just when you thought Ebuyer’s Black Friday early bird deal on the 8GB AMD Radeon RX 580 couldn’t get any better than £200, Amazon have gone and trumped the lot of them with their latest Black Friday deal on Sapphire graphics cards. An 8GB RX 580 for £182, you say? Why yes please and thank you. I’ll take three!

According to CamelCamelCamel, the 8GB Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ has been a steady and unflinching £300 for almost the last three months now (and was closer to £350 in the months before that, too), making this particular deal for £182 a very tasty one indeed. Sure, you can save even more cash by opting for the £163 4GB edition of the card instead, but really, I’d advise against it.

Not only will 8GB of video memory stand you in much better stead for future game releases with their ever shinier graphics requirements, but in some cases, it’s actually necessary in order to take advantage of higher quality textures and effects. Besides, it’s only another £20-odd (not even that, £19!), so you’d be silly to get the 4GB instead of the 8GB one in this case.

The only thing that might throw you off, of course, is that the £182 price belongs to the bright blue ‘special edition’ of Sapphire’s RX 580 Nitro+ (pictured above), not the regular black one. The latter is still part of the same Amazon Black Friday deal, but will set you back £196 instead.

There’s less of a saving to be had on the black 8GB RX 580, which has been closer to £240 for the last month or so, according to CamelCamelCamel (after another stint around the £300 mark, that is), but any RX 580 available for less than £200 is welcome sight for sore eyes if you ask me, especially after so many months, if not a full year of price inflation due to those pesky cryptocurrency miners.

Sapphire’s Radeon RX 570 Nitro+ is also part of Amazon’s 15% off Sapphire graphics cards Black Friday deal (setting you back a mere £149), but again, if your budget can stretch to the £182 RX 580, that’s the graphics card to go for. Not only is the RX 580 my best graphics card recommendation for flawless 1080p gaming, but it’s also the card I’d pick for decent 1440p gaming, too.

Don’t forget, you also get the choice of two free games with every RX 580 purchase as part of AMD’s new games bundle. That’s either a free copy of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and/or the new Resident Evil 2 remake, making your money go even further than usual.

So get clicking would-be graphics card hunters. The deals are well and truly on (and remember you can also get an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 and Vega 64 on the cheap right now as well). If all those Black Friday graphics card deals aren’t enough for you, though, make sure you check our regularly updated Black Friday: Best graphics card deals hub page, too.