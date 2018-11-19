Fallout 76's first patch brings optimisations and fixes

The first patch for Fallout 76 has arrived, bringing a number of bug fixes and performance optimisations. It does include much-requested (and oddly absent) features such as a field-of-view setting in the options menu or a larger stash size, this being a relatively quickie of a patch, but Bethesda have at least confirmed that those and more are planned and should launch by the end of this year.

“Several issues have been addressed to resolve hitches during gameplay and other performance issues,” Bethesda say in today’s patch notes, while “game client and servers have received additional stability improvements.”

The notes detail a number of bug fixes, so do check that out if you’ve been plagued with something in particular. I don’t believe it’s been confirmed, but you’d certainly hope those include a fix for crashing a server by launching three nukes at the same site at once (especially considering players have made tools to speed up launch code decryption), as “Nickaroo93” recorded over the weekend:

Bethesda have already spoken about longer-term plans a bit–opening more Vaults, a faction-based PvP system, and more–but today spoke about features to expect in coming patches, by the end of the year.

Expect 21:9 Ultrawide resolution support, a field of view slider (changing FoV currently requires fiddling in config files), and a push-to-talk option for voice, and a larger stash size.

“We hear you loud and clear. We will be increasing the stash limit in the coming weeks,” Bethesda said. “The current limit is there for technical reasons, to cap the number of items the game is tracking in the world, including every container and stash. We believe we have some ideas in both the short- and long-term that will address the size without risking stability, but this is one we need to take our time on to make sure it is done right.”

Given that the multiplayer survival sandbox is a game about stealing everything that isn’t nailed down (and you’ve already stolen all the screws) in case you maybe one day need it for something, yeah, more stash is good.

We’re still looking at mod support taking far, far longer: maybe a year or so.

I don’t know anyone who’s having a great time with Fallout 76, but then none of my pals are really into that survival thing. It’s definitely a multiplayer survive ’em up rather than any sort of Fallout-y thing. For those who do, our Matthew has some tips: