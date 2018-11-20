The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far PC gaming Black Friday deals Black Friday graphics card deals Best free games Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Move over Sapphire, there's a new best RX 580 Black Friday deal in town

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

20th November 2018 / 5:11PM

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-style war for the best Black Friday deal on AMD’s Radeon RX 580 graphics card, Powercolor have emerged with an even better bargain than yesterday’s Sapphire one (the latter of which has now annoyingly returned to its original price of £220).

Now available for just £179 at the moment, the 8GB PowerColor Red Dragon V2 is the new champion of our Black Friday: Best graphics card deals hub – especially when it comes with two free games as part of AMD’s new games bundle promo, too. That’s either a free copy of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and/or the new Resident Evil 2 remake, making your money go even further than usual.

As I mentioned yesterday, this is the lowest price I’ve seen on an RX 580 card for quite some time. According to CamelCamelCamel, this particular incarnation has been dipping just under £200 for the last couple of weeks or so, but this is still the lowest price it’s been all year. Indeed, it’s spent most of 2018 around the £250 mark, so a nice saving of £70 is looking pretty tasty right now.

By far the best graphics card for flawless 1080p gaming and decent 1440p gaming alongside Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060, the RX 580 is an absolute steal at this price, especially when there don’t seem to be many GTX 1060 deals going on at all right now. Indeed, the best one I’ve seen so far is MSI’s OC V1 edition for £200 over on Ebuyer, which also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World. There’s also the £220 Plait Dual model that comes with a free Palit SSD in addition to Monster Hunter, but neither are as cheap (or include as many free games for that matter) as Powercolor’s stonking RX 580 deal.

Still, considering how quickly yesterday’s Sapphire deal got snapped up, there’s no telling how long this Powercolor one will stick around for, or whether an even better one will crop up in its place once it’s gone, so it’s probably better to act fast if you’re at all tempted.

If Amazon’s Powercolor deal does go, then the same version of the card is available for £190 on Ebuyer and, failing that, £200 over at Overclockers UK.

As always, you’ll find even more deals over in our jumbo Black Friday 2018 hub, so do have a browse if you’re feeling flush with all these savings you’re getting.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Death of a Yorkshireman: Sean Bean vs Hitman is live now

1

Jurassic World Evolution mutates with a major update and its first paid DLC

Fallout 76 guide: tips and tricks, how to survive in Appalachia

Fallout 76 crafting: best armour, how outfits work

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Death of a Yorkshireman: Sean Bean vs Hitman is live now

1

Jurassic World Evolution mutates with a major update and its first paid DLC

Fallout 76 guide: tips and tricks, how to survive in Appalachia

Fallout 76 crafting: best armour, how outfits work