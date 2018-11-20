Move over Sapphire, there's a new best RX 580 Black Friday deal in town

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-style war for the best Black Friday deal on AMD’s Radeon RX 580 graphics card, Powercolor have emerged with an even better bargain than yesterday’s Sapphire one (the latter of which has now annoyingly returned to its original price of £220).

Now available for just £179 at the moment, the 8GB PowerColor Red Dragon V2 is the new champion of our Black Friday: Best graphics card deals hub – especially when it comes with two free games as part of AMD’s new games bundle promo, too. That’s either a free copy of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and/or the new Resident Evil 2 remake, making your money go even further than usual.

As I mentioned yesterday, this is the lowest price I’ve seen on an RX 580 card for quite some time. According to CamelCamelCamel, this particular incarnation has been dipping just under £200 for the last couple of weeks or so, but this is still the lowest price it’s been all year. Indeed, it’s spent most of 2018 around the £250 mark, so a nice saving of £70 is looking pretty tasty right now.

By far the best graphics card for flawless 1080p gaming and decent 1440p gaming alongside Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060, the RX 580 is an absolute steal at this price, especially when there don’t seem to be many GTX 1060 deals going on at all right now. Indeed, the best one I’ve seen so far is MSI’s OC V1 edition for £200 over on Ebuyer, which also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World. There’s also the £220 Plait Dual model that comes with a free Palit SSD in addition to Monster Hunter, but neither are as cheap (or include as many free games for that matter) as Powercolor’s stonking RX 580 deal.

Still, considering how quickly yesterday’s Sapphire deal got snapped up, there’s no telling how long this Powercolor one will stick around for, or whether an even better one will crop up in its place once it’s gone, so it’s probably better to act fast if you’re at all tempted.

If Amazon’s Powercolor deal does go, then the same version of the card is available for £190 on Ebuyer and, failing that, £200 over at Overclockers UK.

As always, you’ll find even more deals over in our jumbo Black Friday 2018 hub, so do have a browse if you’re feeling flush with all these savings you’re getting.