Black Friday 2018: Best monitor deals

And boy howdy do I have some Black Friday monitor deals for you today. Despite the big day not technically occurring until the end of the week, a bunch of retailers have gone full Black Friday already, giving us even more time to bankrupt ourselves with a shiny new gaming screen.

And boy howdy do I have some Black Friday monitor deals for you today. Despite the big day not technically occurring until the end of the week, a bunch of retailers have gone full Black Friday already, giving us even more time to bankrupt ourselves with a shiny new gaming screen. As ever, you’ll find all these deals and more over in our jumbo Black Friday 2018 hub, but I thought I’d give monitors their own separate list just in case you didn’t fancy trawling through everything under the sun just to find the one thing you’re actually looking for. To the deals!

Best UK monitor deals

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1890 from Overclockers (down from £2400, read our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – £1760 from Amazon (down from £2200, read our Acer Predator X27 review for more info)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB241H – £300 from Amazon (down from £400, read our Acer Predator XB241H review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HA – £370 from Amazon (down from £500, and yes, this is the big brother of the XB241H above)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HK – £550 from Amazon (down from £750, and yep you guessed it, it’s the 4K IPS model of the XB241H above)

Specs: 28in, 4K, 144Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB281HK – £470 from Scan (down from £580, which confusingly is the slightly larger TN sibling of the XB271HK above, if you want to save a bit of money and aren’t fussed about image quality)

Specs: 30in, 2560×1080, 200Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z301CBM – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £600)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync and HDR

BenQ EL2870U – £240 from Amazon (down from £300, see our BenQ EL2870U review for more info)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XF240H – £155 from Amazon (down from £195, read our AcerXF270H review for more info to see how its excellent 27in sibling fared)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Black Hawk G-Master G2730HSU – £157 from Box (down from £190)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 70Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Prolite B2783QSU-B1 – £180 from Box (down from £340)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27CQ – £320 from Overclockers UK (down from £420)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG MG279Q – £429 from Box (down from £519, plus you get a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved QLED panel with FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung LC27HG70 – £400 from Amazon (down from £550, read our Samsung CHG90 review to see how its larger upmarket cousin fared)

Ultrawide (and ultra large) monitors

Specs: 35in, 2560×1080, 144Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z35 – £699 from Box (down from £995, read our Acer Predator Z35 review for more info)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

AOC AGON AG352UCG – £680 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our AOC AGON AG352UCG review for more info)

Specs: 40in, 4K, curved VA panel

Philips BDM4037UW – £390 from Amazon (down from £572)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UM68 – £305 from Amazon (down from £465)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UC99 – £650 from Amazon (down from £880)

Regular 1080p monitors

Specs: 22in, 1920×1080 VA panel

BenQ GW2270H – £72 from Amazon (down from £95)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, TN panel

AOC E2460SH – £82 from Amazon (down from £109, read our AOC E2460SH review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell S2719H – £179 from Amazon (down from £250)

Best US monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XR342CK – $700 from Newegg (down from $800)

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 38CB99-W – $1000 from Newegg (down from $1800, plus another $50 off with the promo code 116BNGS32)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, curved 120Hz VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell Alienware AW3418DW – $900 from Newegg (down from $1500)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UB88-P – $420 from Newegg (down from $800)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XG270HU – $320 from Newegg (down from $427)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – $687 from Newegg (down from $700, plus a free copy of Blops 4)

Specs: 28in, 4K, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus MG28UQ – $380 from Newegg (down from $450, and comes with a free copy of Blops 4)

Gaming monitor buying advice

So you’ve had a look at the deals, but are those monitors right for you? There are several things to consider when buying a new display, including resolution, panel technology, refresh rate and overall size. Here are the top things to look out for:

Keep in mind what your current PC is actually capable of – it’s no good splashing out on a 4K screen if your graphics card isn’t up to it. Of course, if you’re buying a 4K monitor with the intention of also upgrading your graphics card to go with it, then don’t let us stop you.

If you’re thinking about buying a 27in monitor, I’d strongly recommend getting one with a 2560×1440 resolution if your budget can stretch to it. This naturally makes them more expensive than 27in 1920×1080 screens, but personally I find a 1920×1080 resolution is just too grainy on monitors of this size, especially if you’re going to be using it for regular desktop work. Emails become hard to read, text looks all pixelated, icons are all blurred and fuzzy… It’s horrible. You can probably get away with a 1920×1080 resolution if you’re only going to be using it for playing games, but otherwise you’ll much better off in the long run by opting for 2560×1440.

If you can, try and opt for a monitor with an IPS panel. Response times aren’t as fast as cheaper TN panels, but I’ve personally never been able to tell the difference. IPS screens also have much better image quality, so colours will look richer and less washed out.

Monitors with VA panels have much deeper blacks and better contrast than TN or IPS panels, but colour accuracy can be a bit hit and miss depending on manufacturer. They’ve become a lot better in recent months, but have a read of a couple of reviews to double check you’re getting a good panel before you buy.

I know HDR (or high dynamic range) is all the rage on consoles and 4K TVs at the moment, but HDR on PC is a bit all over the place right now, so be wary if you happen to see an HDR monitor going cheap. If you’re dead set on getting on, though, make sure you’ve got the right GPU to go with it by checking out my What graphics card do I need for HDR? guide.

Ultra-wide (21:9) monitors are fantastic for general office work, but not all games are kitted out to support that kind of aspect ratio, which often means you’re left with black bars either side of a regular 16:9 image. If you’re down with that, great – I certainly am with my trusty Dell U2913WM – but it’s just something to keep in mind if you’re buying one primarily for gaming.