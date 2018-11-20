Black Friday 2018: The best PC gaming deals on graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

Black Friday is finally upon us and with it a heck of a lot of deals to trawl through. Yes, I know Black Friday isn’t technically until, you know, this Friday, but try telling that to the millions of retailers who have already jumped the gun in the hope of charming your wallet days in advance. Luckily for you, I’ve done all the hard work for you, as below you’ll find all the best Black Friday deals on a range of PC components, from graphics cards, gaming monitors, SSDs and more. Yes, my soul is now dead inside, but at least you don’t have to go trawling through the internet yourself in search of the best savings. So let’s dive in straight in with the best Black Friday deals the internet has to offer.

If you’ve been thinking about building a new gaming PC recently, now’s the time to bag yourself a sack load of deals and do it on the cheap. Below, you’ll find all the best Black Friday deals from around the web (prices are correct at time of writing, so apologies in advance if things sell out or change by the time you get to them), but if you’d rather skip to a particular component, then why not have a gander at our other Black Friday deals hubs right here? They’re all the same deals, so you might find it easier to browse via component than tackle the beast below:

When is Black Friday 2018?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 23, although these days it practically extends to the entire month of November, hence all the early deals happening right now. And if that’s not enough, Black Friday is now almost always followed by Cyber Monday, which is a purely online affair bursting with even more last-minute discounts. This year, Cyber Monday is November 26.

What to expect from Black Friday 2018

Don’t expect to pick up an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 for half price or anything, but big ticket items like monitors, graphics cards and SSDs can usually be found with some pretty juicy discounts. As well as PC hardware bargains, there will also be sales on games, too. Steam’s Thanksgiving sale usually coincides with Black Friday, and previous years have also seen huge discounts over on Green Man Gaming as well to name just a few.

As for precisely what kind of hardware bits you should be looking out for, then head over to our Bestest Best articles, which can all be found here in easy, clickable form:

How to get the best Black Friday deals

There are some excellent game deals to be had around Black Friday, but the prices are often comparable to sales at other points in the year, such as the Steam Summer Sale. If there’s a game that you really want, then it’s worth keeping an eye on Steam, GOG, and Green Man Gaming – but it’s in the hardware sales that you’ll find the real bargains.

Of course, as much as we all love a big juicy 25% or even 50% off sticker, it’s worth checking that the deal you’re looking at is actually a good one. If you’re shopping on Amazon, for instance, then have a gander at CamelCamelCamel. This keeps track of Amazon product prices all year round, making it easy to spot if a Black Friday deal is really a must-have discount, or whether it’s actually the same price it’s been for the last three months.

Best UK graphics card deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ – £182 from Amazon (down from £300)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Nitro+ – £149 from Amazon (down from £240)

Read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £399, plus the same three games described above)

Read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 Nitro+ – £399 from Overclockers UK (down from £500, plus free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti review for more info

Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti Dual OC (4GB) – £150 from Ebuyer (down from £160)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 review for more info

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Amp! Edition (6GB) – £240 from Ebuyer (down from £282, also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Ti review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1070Ti Gaming – £409 from Ebuyer (down from £480, also comes with free Monster Hunter: World)

Best US graphics card deals:

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB) – $150 from Newegg (down from $210)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060(6GB) – $230 from Newegg (plus free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

PNY GeForce GTX 1070Ti – $380 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter: World)

Asus Radeon RX 580 (8GB) – $200 from Newegg (plus a choice of two free games out of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2)

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor (8GB) – $180 from Newegg (plus a choice of two free games out of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2)

Best UK monitor deals

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1890 from Overclockers (down from £2400, read our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – £1760 from Amazon (down from £2200, read our Acer Predator X27 review for more info)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB241H – £300 from Amazon (down from £400, read our Acer Predator XB241H review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HA – £370 from Amazon (down from £500, and yes, this is the big brother of the XB241H above)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HK – £550 from Amazon (down from £750, and yep you guessed it, it’s the 4K IPS model of the XB241H above)

Specs: 28in, 4K, 144Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB281HK – £470 from Scan (down from £580, which confusingly is the slightly larger TN sibling of the XB271HK above, if you want to save a bit of money and aren’t fussed about image quality)

Specs: 30in, 2560×1080, 200Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z301CBM – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £600)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync and HDR

BenQ EL2870U – £240 from Amazon (down from £300, see our BenQ EL2870U review for more info)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XF240H – £155 from Amazon (down from £195, read our AcerXF270H review for more info to see how its excellent 27in sibling fared)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Black Hawk G-Master G2730HSU – £157 from Box (down from £190)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 70Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Prolite B2783QSU-B1 – £180 from Box (down from £340)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27CQ – £320 from Overclockers UK (down from £420)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG MG279Q – £429 from Box (down from £519, plus you get a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved QLED panel with FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung LC27HG70 – £400 from Amazon (down from £550, read our Samsung CHG90 review to see how its larger upmarket cousin fared)

Ultrawide (and ultra large) monitors

Specs: 35in, 2560×1080, 144Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z35 – £699 from Box (down from £995, read our Acer Predator Z35 review for more info)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

AOC AGON AG352UCG – £680 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our AOC AGON AG352UCG review for more info)

Specs: 40in, 4K, curved VA panel

Philips BDM4037UW – £390 from Amazon (down from £572)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UM68 – £305 from Amazon (down from £465)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UC99 – £650 from Amazon (down from £880)

Regular 1080p monitors

Specs: 22in, 1920×1080 VA panel

BenQ GW2270H – £72 from Amazon (down from £95)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, TN panel

AOC E2460SH – £82 from Amazon (down from £109, read our AOC E2460SH review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell S2719H – £179 from Amazon (down from £250)

Best US monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XR342CK – $700 from Newegg (down from $800)

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 38CB99-W – $1000 from Newegg (down from $1800, plus another $50 off with the promo code 116BNGS32)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, curved 120Hz VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell Alienware AW3418DW – $900 from Newegg (down from $1500)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UB88-P – $420 from Newegg (down from $800)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XG270HU – $320 from Newegg (down from $427)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – $687 from Newegg (down from $700, plus a free copy of Blops 4)

Specs: 28in, 4K, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus MG28UQ – $380 from Newegg (down from $450, and comes with a free copy of Blops 4)

Best UK SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – £89 from Amazon

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – £175 from Amazon

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (250GB) – £37 from Amazon (down from £47)

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – £63 from Amazon (down from £74)

Crucial MX500 (2TB) – £300 from Ebuyer (down from £420)

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – £55 from Amazon (down from £74)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – £160 from Ebuyer (down from £242, price won’t change on Black Friday, plus you get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

SanDisk SSD Plus (960GB) – £150 from Ebuyer (down from $192)

Kingston A400 (480GB) – £61 from Ebuyer (down from £98)

Read our Crucial BX500 review for more info

Crucial BX500 (240GB) – £39 from Ebuyer (down from £41)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – £46 from Amazon (down from £68)

Best US SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $88 from Newegg (down from $110)

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – $88 from Newegg (down from $100)

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (500GB) – $108 from Newegg (down from $130)

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB, 2.5in) – $54 from Amazon (down from $69)

Read our WD Black NVMe SSD review for more info

WD Black NVMe SSD (500GB) – $138 from Amazon (down from $230)

Best UK gaming headset deals

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £155, comes with free Corsair ST100 RGB headphone stand, see our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £155, see our Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 review for more info)

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £410, comes with GSX 1000 Amplifier, see our Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – £45 from Box (down from £70)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £120 from Amazon (down from £160, read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info)

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £210 from Box (down from £250, read our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info)

Roccat Khan Pro – £80 from Box (down from £90, read our Roccat Khan Pro review for more info)

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 – £93 from Box (down from £100)

Best US gaming headset deals

HyperX Cloud Flight – $160 from Newegg

Logitech G533 Wireless – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

Cougar Immersa – $50 from Newegg (down from $60)

Logitech G533 Wireless – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $119 from Amazon (down from $150)

Sennheiser GSP 600 – $225 from Amazon (down from $250)

Best UK gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £140, see our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – £170 from Overclockers UK (down from £185)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB

Corsair Strafe RGB – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Steelseries Apex M750 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

Roccat Isku+ Force FX – £50 from Box (down from £100)

Lapboard specs: Mechanical, Blue LED

Roccat Sova MK – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro M – £85 from Box (down from £110)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma – £110 from Box (down from £145)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Mouse specs: 5000 DPI, 4 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Abyssys V2 – £28 from Overclockers UK (down from £50)

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 110 – £25 from Overclockers UK (down from £35, see our Steelseries Rival 110 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – £68 from Overclockers UK (down from £80, see our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 10,800 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

MSI Clutch GM60 – £69 from Box (down from £90, read our MSI Clutch GM60 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum – £48 from Box (down from £59, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £140, see our Logitech G903 review for more info)

Best US gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $160 from Newegg (down from $200)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Blue switches, red LED backlight

Corsair K70 Lux – $90 from Newegg (down from $120, today only October 31, read our Corsair K70 Lux review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, blue LED backlight

Corsair K63 Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $110)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G513 RGB – $130 from Newegg (down from $150)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G Pro – $109 from Amazon (down from $130)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches

Gigabyte Mechanical Cherry Red – $39 from Newegg (down from $80)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum – $50 from Newegg (down from $80)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G Pro Wireless – $150 from Newegg (plus $20 off with combo purchase, read our Logitech G Pro Wireless review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Razer DeathAdder Elite – $59 from Newegg (down from $90)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – $55 from Amazon (down from $60)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Steelseries Sensei 310 – $48 from Amazon (down from $60, read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)