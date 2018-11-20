Samsung's 970 Evo SSD is the new Amazon Black Friday deal of the day and it's properly great

So long, Samsung T5 Black Friday deal, your day is done. Now it’s the turn of the excellent Samsung 970 Evo SSD, the 500GB version of which can now be had for as little as £89 for the next 12 hours as part of the latest Amazon Black Friday deal of the day.

This is the lowest price the 500GB model has been since the 970 Evo came out earlier this year, according to CamelCamelCamel, making it a great time to pick up one of the best gaming SSDs around. Just be aware this is an NVMe SSD, so you’ll need a compatible motherboard with an M.2 slot on it in order to use it. As long as you’ve got one of those, you’re golden.

I’d definitely recommend getting this one over its nearest competitor, the WD Black 3D NVMe SSD, which can also be found on a Black Friday deal for £104 over on Ebuyer. It’s not only faster in every respect, both on random read and write speeds, but you also get the same endurance rating and generous five-year warranty, too.

If 500GB isn’t quite enough space for you, the 1TB model is also part of Amazon’s Black Friday deal of the day. Currently available for £175, this is another pretty decent drop from its previous price of around £260-odd, according to CamelCamelCamel, and certainly cheaper than buying two 500GB sticks. It’s also considerably cheaper than the 1TB WD Black NVMe as well, which can be had for £250, again as part of Ebuyer’s Black Friday early bird deals.

Hurry, though, as this deal is today and today only (November 20) in the UK, meaning you’ve only got until midnight tonight to take advantage of it. After that, there’s no telling how much it will cost or how it will compare to the WD Black. So if you’re in need of some new storage, you know what to do.

For more SSD deals over the Black Friday period, make sure you check out our regularly updated Black Friday: Best SSD deals hub for all the latest discounts, or our giant Black Friday 2018 hub for even more component deals.