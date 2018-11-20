The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far PC gaming Black Friday deals Black Friday graphics card deals Best free games Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Sci-fi tactical RPG Element Space warps into early access

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

20th November 2018 / 10:05PM

You can’t go a week without an intriguing tactics game popping up – today’s is Element Space, a story-driven tactical RPG from Sixth Vowel, debuting into early access. This one breaks away from XCOM’s familiar combat grid, offering familiar cover systems, but free movement. Set in a vaguely Mechwarrior-ish universe of modern Earth nations stretched into caricatured space empires, there’s real-time exploration, turn-based combat, choices to be made and a branching mission structure that they hope will result in a shorter, more replayable game. A combat trailer lies below.

As with Mechanicus last week (which turned out to be surprisingly good, if needing a couple more patches and maybe a Hard mode, thanks for asking), I’ve not had a chance to go hands-on with Element Space yet, but it’s an interesting prospect. I’ve always said that I prefer RPGs that are shorter and more focused but offer major choices – Alpha Protocol as a key example – and I’m interested to see how well Element Space’s branching structure delivers. I can’t help but notice there’s an achievement for a ‘perfect’ ending, though, suggesting there’s an optimal story route.

According to Sixth Vowel, the current release is the first half of the game, with the other half due to launch in the first quarter of 2019. They estimate that a single playthrough right now will take six to nine hours, and twelve to fifteen in the final game, suggesting that they’re developing all the possible story branches in parallel. While there’s some XCOM-like elements shown in the combat, including defined high and low (and oft-destructible) cover, the free-form movement and area-effect abilities opens up some fun possibilities, though I hope the AI is able to keep up.

Element Space is out in early access on Steam, and costs £10.37/€11.24/$13.39. It is published by Inca Games. Its official page here has some eyebrow-raising lore on its Story page.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Adata XPG SX6000 Pro review: A budget alternative to Samsung's 970 Evo

A valuable SSD Pro-position?

What a giant catfish taught me about happiness at Final Fantasy XIV fan festival

The cacts of life

2

Overwatch is free to try and cheap to keep for the next week

1

Wrestle with climate change in Civilization VI's next expansion, Gathering Storm

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Adata XPG SX6000 Pro review: A budget alternative to Samsung's 970 Evo

A valuable SSD Pro-position?

Sci-fi tactical RPG Element Space warps into early access

What a giant catfish taught me about happiness at Final Fantasy XIV fan festival

The cacts of life

2

Overwatch is free to try and cheap to keep for the next week

1