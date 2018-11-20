Fallout 76 crafting: best armour, how outfits work
With so many things trying to kill you in Appalachia, it’s worth investing some of the resources you find in the wrecked buildings and desolate countryside into making armour. These armour pieces are worn over the top of outfits, which are how you add some more unique touches to how you look. That said, some outfits do have uses, while armour now can be upgraded to increase in levels. This guide will go over the most useful outfits and what armour pieces you should be crafting.
Fallout 76 armour guide
Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. Also keep in mind that the armour in this guide at this time is based on information from playing the beta, but that we will be fleshing it out when the game is officially launched.
How outfits work
Your character has three layers of clothing that they can wear and some offer protection. The base layer that goes underneath everything else includes basic clothing like the Fallout 76 jumpsuit, as well as hats, glasses or goggles, and anything that covers the mouth. The second layer is where your armour goes, while the third are outfits that you wear over the top. You can of course forego the first or third layers should you so wish, but armour should always be worn.
Outfits are almost always cosmetic pieces that have very little bearing on your overall stats. That isn’t to say though that some don’t exist, allowing for some extra protection or effects, while others are very important for obtaining Atoms (more on that in our Fallout 76 challenges guide). Below are the outfits that have stat modifiers that we’ve discovered so far in the game:
- Ritual Bindings: Adds 1 damage resistance
- Spacesuit helmet: -2 Perception, prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards.
- Gas masks: Adds 1 damage resistance, -2 Perception.
- Black-rim glasses: +1 Charisma.
Crafting the best armour
Not much is known about the specifics of armour creation in Fallout 76, though there are multiple tiers of armour that you can create at Armor Workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so naturally the better the level, the better the stats. Below are the armour pieces discovered so far in Fallout 76, along with their base stats. To use the search tool effectively, I highly recommend searching for the type of armour (ie: Leather, Metal, Combat Armour, etc).
|Piece name
|Type of armour
|Base resistances
|Weight
|Other effects/Notes
|Cage Armour
|Cage
|Damage: 25
Energy: 27
|10
|N/A
|Combat Armour arm
|Combat Armour
|Damage: 6
Energy: 6
|2.8
|N/A
|Combat Armour chest piece
|Combat Armour
|Damage: 17
Energy: 16
|7
|N/A
|Combat Armour leg
|Combat Armour
|Damage: 6
Energy: 6
|2.8
|N/A
|Damaged Hazmat Suit
|Damaged Hazmat Suit
|Damage: 1
Rads: 500
|4
|N/A
|Forest Scout Armour Chest piece
|Forest Scout Armour
|Damage: 56
Energy: 36
|7
|N/A
|Forest Scout Armour arm
|Forest Scout Armour
|Damage: 23
Energy: 18
|2.8
|N/A
|Forest Scout Armour leg
|Forest Scout Armour
|Damage: 23
Energy: 18
|3
|N/A
|Hazmat Suit
|Hazmat Suit
|Rads: 1000
|5
|N/A
|Heavy Combat Armour Chest piece
|Heavy Combat Armour
|Damage: 27
Energy: 26
|12.6
|N/A
|Heavy Combat Armour arm
|Heavy Combat Armour
|Damage: 10
Energy: 9
|4.95
|N/A
|Heavy Combat Armour leg
|Heavy Combat Armour
|Damage: 10
Energy: 9
|5.4
|N/A
|Heavy Leather Chest piece
|Heavy Leather
|Damage: 7
Energy: 10
|7.2
|N/A
|Heavy Leather arm
|Heavy Leather
|Damage: 3
Energy: 3
|3.6
|N/A
|Heavy Leather leg
|Heavy Leather
|Damage: 3
Energy: 3
|4.05
|N/A
|Heavy Metal Chest piece
|Heavy Metal
|Damage: 25
Energy: 5
|9.9
|N/A
|Heavy Metal arm
|Heavy Metal
|Damage: 13
Energy: 3
|4.5
|N/A
|Heavy Metal leg
|Heavy Metal
|Damage: 13
Energy: 3
|4.5
|N/A
|Heavy Raider Chest piece
|Heavy Raider
|Damage: 17
Energy: 5
|8.1
|N/A
|Heavy Raider arm
|Heavy Raider
|Damage: 8
Energy: 3
|4.05
|N/A
|Heavy Raider leg
|Heavy Raider
|Damage: 8
Energy: 3
|4.5
|N/A
|Heavy Robot Chest piece
|Heavy Robot
|Damage: 13
Energy: 12
Rads: 7
|10.8
|N/A
|Heavy Robot arm
|Heavy Robot
|Damage: 5
Energy: 4
Rads: 5
|4.5
|N/A
|Heavy Robot leg
|Heavy Robot
|Damage: 5
Energy: 4
Rads: 5
|4.95
|N/A
|Helmeted Cage Armour
|Helmeted Cage Armour
|Damage: 29
Energy: 35
|11
|-2 Perception.
Prevents damage from any airborne hazards that hit you.
|Helmeted Spike Armour
|Helmeted Spike Armour
|Damage: 13
Energy: 15
|17
|Prevent any airborne hazard damage.
|Hunter’s Pelt Outfit
|Hunter’s Pelt Outfit
|Damage: 16
Energy: 15
|15
|N/A
|Leather arm
|Leather
|Damage: 1
Energy: 2
|2
|N/A
|Leather chest piece
|Leather
|Damage: 4
Energy: 10
|4
|N/A
|Leather leg
|Leather
|Damage: 1
Energy: 2
|2
|N/A
|Marine Armour Arm
|Marine
|Damage: 19
Energy: 17
|3.5
|N/A
|Marine Armour Chest Piece
|Marine
|Damage: 46
Energy: 18
Rads: 18
|8
|N/A
|Marine Armour Leg
|Marine
|Damage: 18
Energy: 18
|4
|N/A
|Metal arm
|Metal
|Damage: 8
Energy: 1
|2.5
|N/A
|Metal chest piece
|Metal
|Damage: 15
Energy: 3
|5.5
|N/A
|Metal Helmet
|Metal
|Damage: 20
Energy: 3
|5.5
|N/A
|Metal leg
|Metal
|Damage: 8
Energy: 1
|2.5
|N/A
|Brotherhood Knight Suit
|Outfit
|Damage: 4
Energy: 2
Rads: 1
|1.4
|N/A
|Brotherhood Officer Suit
|Outfit
|Damage: 4
Energy: 2
Rads: 1
|1.4
|N/A
|Brotherhood Soldier Suit
|Outfit
|Damage: 4
Energy: 2
Rads: 1
|1.4
|N/A
|Fireman Uniform
|Outfit
|Damage: 1
Energy: 1
Rads: 1
|1.4
|+1 Charisma
|Fireman Uniform
|Outfit
|Damage: 2
Energy: 4
Rads: 1
|1.4
|+1 Perception
|Flannel Shirt and Jeans
|Outfit
|Damage: 1
Energy: 1
Rads: 1
|1.4
|N/A
|Forest Operative Underarmour
|Outfit
|Damage: 2
Energy: 4
Rads: 1
|1.4
|+1 Perception
|Harness
|Outfit
|Damage: 1
|1.1
|N/A
|Long Johns
|Outfit
|Damage: 2
Energy: 1
|1.4
|+1 Agility
|Marine Wetsuit
|Outfit
|Damage: 2
Energy: 2
Rads: 2
|2.8
|+1 Endurance
|Raider Leathers
|Outfit
|Damage: 2
Energy: 1
|1.4
|+1 Agility
|Road Leathers
|Outfit
|Damage: 2
Energy: 1
|1.4
|+1 Agility
|Undershirt and Jeans
|Outfit
|Damage: 1
Energy: 1
Rads: 1
|1.4
|+1 Charisma
|Urban Operative Underarmour
|Outfit
|Damage: 2
Energy: 4
Rads: 1
|1.4
|+1 Perception
|Vault 76 Jumpsuit
|Outfit
|Damage: 1
Energy: 1
Rads: 1
|1.4
|+1 Luck
|Vault-Tec University Jumpsuit
|Outfit
|Damage: 1
Energy: 1
Rads: 1
|1.4
|+1 Luck
|Prototype Hazmat Suit
|Prototype Hazmat Suit
|Damage: 1
Rads: 1000
|5
|N/A
|Raider arm
|Raider
|Damage: 5
Energy: 2
|2.25
|N/A
|Raider chest piece
|Raider
|Damage: 10
Energy: 4
|4.5
|N/A
|Raider leg
|Raider
|Damage: 5
Energy: 2
|2.5
|N/A
|Robot Armour arm
|Robot
|Damage: 3
Energy: 2
Rads: 1
|2.5
|N/A
|Robot Armour chest
|Robot
|Damage: 8
Energy: 7
Rads: 4
|6
|N/A
|Robot Armour leg
|Robot
|Damage: 3
Energy: 2
Rads: 1
|2.8
|N/A
|Spike Armour
|Spike
|Damage: 10
Energy: 12
|7
|N/A
|Stand Fast
|Stand Fast
|Damage: 2
Energy: 6
Rads: 1
|2.8
|Modded combat armour. It is obtained after completing the side-quest “Early Warnings”
|Sturdy Combat Arm
|Sturdy Combat
|Damage: 9
Energy: 8
|3.85
|N/A
|Sturdy Combat Chest Piece
|Sturdy Combat
|Damage: 24
Energy: 24
|9.8
|N/A
|Sturdy Combat Leg
|Sturdy Combat
|Damage: 9
Energy: 8
|4.2
|N/A
|Sturdy Leather Arm
|Sturdy Leather
|Damage: 2
Energy: 3
|2.8
|N/A
|Sturdy Leather Chest piece
|Sturdy Leather
|Damage: 7
Energy: 8
|5.6
|N/A
|Sturdy Leather Leg
|Sturdy Leather
|Damage: 2
Energy: 3
|3.15
|N/A
|Sturdy Metal Arm
|Sturdy Metal
|Damage: 11
Energy: 2
|3.5
|N/A
|Sturdy Metal Chest piece
|Sturdy Metal
|Damage: 21
Energy: 5
|7.7
|N/A
|Sturdy Metal Leg
|Sturdy Metal
|Damage: 11
Energy: 2
|3.5
|N/A
|Sturdy Raider Arm
|Sturdy Raider
|Damage: 7
Energy: 2
|3.15
|N/A
|Sturdy Raider Chest piece
|Sturdy Raider
|Damage: 14
Energy: 4
|6.3
|N/A
|Sturdy Raider Leg
|Sturdy Raider
|Damage: 7
Energy: 2
|3.5
|N/A
|Sturdy Robot Arm
|Sturdy Robot
|Damage: 4
Energy: 3
Rads: 4
|3.5
|N/A
|Sturdy Robot Chest piece
|Sturdy Robot
|Damage: 11
Energy: 10
Rads: 6
|8.4
|N/A
|Sturdy Robot Legs
|Sturdy Robot
|Damage: 4
Energy: 3
Rads: 4
|3.85
|N/A
|Trapper Arms
|Trapper
|Damage: 6
Energy: 4
Rads: 5
|3
|N/A
|Trapper Chest piece
|Trapper
|Damage: 4
Energy: 6
Rads: 13
|5
|N/A
|Trapper Legs
|Trapper
|Damage: 6
Energy: 4
Rads: 5
|3.5
|N/A
|Urban Scout Armour Chest piece
|Urban Scout Armour
|Damage: 51
Energy: 33
|7
|N/A
|Urban Scout Armour arm
|Urban Scout Armour
|Damage: 12
Energy: 18
|2.75
|N/A
|Urban Scout Armour leg
|Urban Scout Armour
|Damage: 23
Energy: 18
|2.5
|N/A
|Wood arm
|Wood
|Damage: 2
Energy: 1
|1.8
|N/A
|Wood chest piece
|Wood
|Damage: 8
Energy: 3
|3.5
|N/A
|Wood leg
|Wood
|Damage: 2
Energy: 1
|1.8
|N/A
Legendary Armour
In a similar fashion to the weapons, which you can find out about in our Fallout 76 weapons guide, there are certain enemies that are considered Legendary. They are the ones with stars next to their name and can sometimes heal themselves when at low health. When they are killed, they tend to drop one piece of legendary equipment that is essentially a buffed up version of the standard weapons. Each has a word associated with it and below are all the Legendary Effects that appear on armour.
|Effect Name
|Effect Description
|Acrobat’s
|-50% Falling damage.
|Assassin’s
|-15% damage from human enemies.
|Bolstering
|Increased Energy/Damage Resistance based on how low your health is.
|Cavalier’s
|-15% damage sustained while sprinting or blocking.
|Chameleon’s
|Harder to be detected while sneaking and not moving.
|Duelist’s
|Grants user a 10% chance to disarm a melee weapon from an enemy.
|Exterminator’s
|-15% damage from Mirelurks and Bugs.
|Ghoul Slayer’s
|-15% damage from Ghouls.
|Hunter’s
|-15% damage from animals.
|Junkie’s
|Take less damage based on the number of Chem withdrawal effects you are suffering from.
|Mutant Slayer’s
|-15% damage from Super Mutants.
|Sprinter’s
|+10% movement speed.
|Troubleshooter’s
|-15% damage from Robots.
Unique garments
Like the weapons, there are certain items of clothing of all types that increase certain stats or are just well worth wearing. They’re normally rewards for completing quests, but the main one you should be on the look out for are any quests related to the Mistress of Mystery. These quests have the potential to reward you with some of the best items in the game, such as the Eye of Ra that increases the stats of certain associated weapons. We’ve listed all the ones we’ve discovered in the game below.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Buffs
|Location
|Diver Suit
|Hazmat Suit
|Some radiation protection
|Eye of Ra
|Accessory
|Enhances certain weapons/armour (Mistress of Mystery). Must be worn with “Garb of Mysteries” light armour for effect.
|Obtained during quest “The Mistress of Mystery”.
|Garb of Mysteries
|Light armour
|Increased damage and energy resistance.
Improves Perception and Sneak.
Effects buffed when worn with “Eye of Ra”.
|Complete the quest “Initiate of Mysteries” and obtain from the NPC – The Fabricator.
|Last Bastion
|Urban Enclave Torso
|Compete quest “Officer on Deck”.
|Prototype Hazmat Suit
|Hazmat Suit
|Complete side quest “Tracking Unknowns”.
|Stand Fast
|Combat armour
|Complete quest “Early Warnings”.
|Silver Lining
|Leather armour
|Complete quest “Tentative Plans”.
|Trail Warden
|Metal torso
|Complete quest “Bureau of Tourism”.
|Veil of Secrets
|Headwear
|Prevent all damage and diseases from any airborne hazards/attacks.
|Complete the quest “Initiate of Mysteries” and obtain from the NPC – The Fabricator.
|Worn Veil
|Headwear
|Obtained during quest “Into the Mystery”.
Power Armor stats
Each of the parts in the table below are listed as the type of Power Armor part. You’ll always equip pieces by helmet and torso, followed by two sets of each of arms and legs. For the sake of clarity, the stats below for arms and legs are for one piece each, so keep in mind that in real terms the weight and protection will be double for each of those parts if you have a full Power Armor set. If you’d like to know where to find the various Power Armors in the game, there is a Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide with some of the key locations.
|Power Armor Piece name
|Type of Power Armor and equip level
|Resistances
|Weight
|Other effects
|Raider Power helm
|Raider Power
(Level 15)
|Damage: 24
Energy: 23
Rads: 23
|10
|Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks.
|Raider Power chest piece
|Raider Power
(Level 15)
|Damage: 41
Energy: 40
Rad: 40
|14
|Raider Power arm
|Raider Power
(Level 15)
|Damage: 24
Energy: 23
Rad: 23
|10
|Raider Power leg
|Raider Power
(Level 15)
|Damage: 24
Energy: 23
Rad: 23
|12
|Excavator helmet
|Excavator
(Level 25)
|Damage: 25
Energy: 24
Rad: 35
|10
|Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks.
|Excavator torso
|Excavator
(Level 25)
|Damage: 42
Energy: 41
Rad: 35
|12
|Excavator arm
|Excavator
(Level 25)
|Damage: 25
Energy: 24
Rad: 35
|11
|Increased yield when mining. Applies separately to each arm.
|Excavator leg
|Excavator
(Level 25)
|Damage: 25
Energy: 24
Rad: 35
|12
|T-45 helmet
|T-45
(Level 25)
|Damage: 35
Energy: 34
Rad: 34
|11
|Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks.
|T-45 torso
|T-45
(Level 25)
|Damage: 58
Energy: 57
Rads: 57
|16
|T-45 arm
|T-45
(Level 25)
|Damage: 35
Energy: 34
Rads: 34
|12
|T-45 leg
|T-45
(Level 25)
|Damage: 35
Energy: 34
Rads: 34
|14
|T-51B helmet
|T-51B
(Level 30)
|Damage: 45
Energy: 44
Rads: 27
|11
|Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks.
|T-51B torso
|T-51B
(Level 30)
|Damage: 76
Energy: 75
Rads: 27
|17
|T-51B arm
|T-51B
(Level 30)
|Damage: 45
Energy: 44
Rads: 27
|12
|T-51B leg
|T-51B
(Level 30)
|Damage: 45
Energy: 44
Rads: 27
|14
|T-60 helmet
|T-60
(Level 40)
|Damage: 51
Energy: 49
Rad: 56
|11
|Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks.
|T-60 torso
|T-60
(Level 40)
|Damage: 84
Energy: 81
Rad: 94
|18
|T-60 arm
|T-60
(Level 40)
|Damage: 51
Energy: 49
Rad: 56
|12
|T-60 leg
|T-60
(Level 40)
|Damage: 51
Energy: 49
Rad: 56
|14
|X-01 helmet
|X-01
(Level 45)
|Damage: 55
Energy: 62
Rads: 62
|12
|Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks.
|X-01 torso
|X-01
(Level 45)
|Damage: 90
Energy: 103
Rads: 104
|19
|X-01 arm
|X-01
(Level 45)
|Damage: 55
Energy: 62
Rads: 62
|13
|X-01 leg
|X-01
(Level 45)
|Damage: 55
Energy: 62
Rads: 62
|15
|Ultracite helmet
|Ultracite
(Level 50)
|Damage: 69
Energy: 59
Rads: 59
|12
|Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks.
|Ultracite torso
|Ultracite
(Level 50)
|Damage: 114
Energy: 98
Rads: 98
|20
|Ultracite arm
|Ultracite
(Level 50)
|Damage: 68
Energy: 45
Rads: 45
|13
|Ultracite leg
|Ultracite
(Level 50)
|Damage: 68
Energy: 45
Rads: 45
|15
These are all of the currently known armour sets, but there are plenty more that will be unearthed over the coming weeks, so do check back with this guide as it will be constantly updated. In the meantime, weapons can also be crafted and you can learn more in our Fallout 76 weapons guide. You can also get some more information on where to find Power Armour in our Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement