Fallout 76 crafting: best armour, how outfits work

With so many things trying to kill you in Appalachia, it’s worth investing some of the resources you find in the wrecked buildings and desolate countryside into making armour. These armour pieces are worn over the top of outfits, which are how you add some more unique touches to how you look. That said, some outfits do have uses, while armour now can be upgraded to increase in levels. This guide will go over the most useful outfits and what armour pieces you should be crafting.

Fallout 76 armour guide

Also keep in mind that the armour in this guide at this time is based on information from playing the beta, but that we will be fleshing it out when the game is officially launched.

How outfits work

Your character has three layers of clothing that they can wear and some offer protection. The base layer that goes underneath everything else includes basic clothing like the Fallout 76 jumpsuit, as well as hats, glasses or goggles, and anything that covers the mouth. The second layer is where your armour goes, while the third are outfits that you wear over the top. You can of course forego the first or third layers should you so wish, but armour should always be worn.

Outfits are almost always cosmetic pieces that have very little bearing on your overall stats. That isn’t to say though that some don’t exist, allowing for some extra protection or effects, while others are very important for obtaining Atoms (more on that in our Fallout 76 challenges guide). Below are the outfits that have stat modifiers that we’ve discovered so far in the game:

Ritual Bindings: Adds 1 damage resistance

Spacesuit helmet: -2 Perception, prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards.

Gas masks: Adds 1 damage resistance, -2 Perception.

Black-rim glasses: +1 Charisma.

Crafting the best armour

Not much is known about the specifics of armour creation in Fallout 76, though there are multiple tiers of armour that you can create at Armor Workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so naturally the better the level, the better the stats. Below are the armour pieces discovered so far in Fallout 76, along with their base stats. To use the search tool effectively, I highly recommend searching for the type of armour (ie: Leather, Metal, Combat Armour, etc).

Piece name Type of armour Base resistances Weight Other effects/Notes Cage Armour Cage Damage: 25

Energy: 27 10 N/A Combat Armour arm Combat Armour Damage: 6

Energy: 6 2.8 N/A Combat Armour chest piece Combat Armour Damage: 17

Energy: 16 7 N/A Combat Armour leg Combat Armour Damage: 6

Energy: 6 2.8 N/A Damaged Hazmat Suit Damaged Hazmat Suit Damage: 1

Rads: 500 4 N/A Forest Scout Armour Chest piece Forest Scout Armour Damage: 56

Energy: 36 7 N/A Forest Scout Armour arm Forest Scout Armour Damage: 23

Energy: 18 2.8 N/A Forest Scout Armour leg Forest Scout Armour Damage: 23

Energy: 18 3 N/A Hazmat Suit Hazmat Suit Rads: 1000 5 N/A Heavy Combat Armour Chest piece Heavy Combat Armour Damage: 27

Energy: 26 12.6 N/A Heavy Combat Armour arm Heavy Combat Armour Damage: 10

Energy: 9 4.95 N/A Heavy Combat Armour leg Heavy Combat Armour Damage: 10

Energy: 9 5.4 N/A Heavy Leather Chest piece Heavy Leather Damage: 7

Energy: 10 7.2 N/A Heavy Leather arm Heavy Leather Damage: 3

Energy: 3 3.6 N/A Heavy Leather leg Heavy Leather Damage: 3

Energy: 3 4.05 N/A Heavy Metal Chest piece Heavy Metal Damage: 25

Energy: 5 9.9 N/A Heavy Metal arm Heavy Metal Damage: 13

Energy: 3 4.5 N/A Heavy Metal leg Heavy Metal Damage: 13

Energy: 3 4.5 N/A Heavy Raider Chest piece Heavy Raider Damage: 17

Energy: 5 8.1 N/A Heavy Raider arm Heavy Raider Damage: 8

Energy: 3 4.05 N/A Heavy Raider leg Heavy Raider Damage: 8

Energy: 3 4.5 N/A Heavy Robot Chest piece Heavy Robot Damage: 13

Energy: 12

Rads: 7 10.8 N/A Heavy Robot arm Heavy Robot Damage: 5

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 4.5 N/A Heavy Robot leg Heavy Robot Damage: 5

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 4.95 N/A Helmeted Cage Armour Helmeted Cage Armour Damage: 29

Energy: 35 11 -2 Perception.

Prevents damage from any airborne hazards that hit you. Helmeted Spike Armour Helmeted Spike Armour Damage: 13

Energy: 15 17 Prevent any airborne hazard damage. Hunter’s Pelt Outfit Hunter’s Pelt Outfit Damage: 16

Energy: 15 15 N/A Leather arm Leather Damage: 1

Energy: 2 2 N/A Leather chest piece Leather Damage: 4

Energy: 10 4 N/A Leather leg Leather Damage: 1

Energy: 2 2 N/A Marine Armour Arm Marine Damage: 19

Energy: 17 3.5 N/A Marine Armour Chest Piece Marine Damage: 46

Energy: 18

Rads: 18 8 N/A Marine Armour Leg Marine Damage: 18

Energy: 18 4 N/A Metal arm Metal Damage: 8

Energy: 1 2.5 N/A Metal chest piece Metal Damage: 15

Energy: 3 5.5 N/A Metal Helmet Metal Damage: 20

Energy: 3 5.5 N/A Metal leg Metal Damage: 8

Energy: 1 2.5 N/A Brotherhood Knight Suit Outfit Damage: 4

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Brotherhood Officer Suit Outfit Damage: 4

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Brotherhood Soldier Suit Outfit Damage: 4

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Fireman Uniform Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Charisma Fireman Uniform Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 4

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Perception Flannel Shirt and Jeans Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Forest Operative Underarmour Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 4

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Perception Harness Outfit Damage: 1 1.1 N/A Long Johns Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.4 +1 Agility Marine Wetsuit Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 2

Rads: 2 2.8 +1 Endurance Raider Leathers Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.4 +1 Agility Road Leathers Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.4 +1 Agility Undershirt and Jeans Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Charisma Urban Operative Underarmour Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 4

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Perception Vault 76 Jumpsuit Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Luck Vault-Tec University Jumpsuit Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Luck Prototype Hazmat Suit Prototype Hazmat Suit Damage: 1

Rads: 1000 5 N/A Raider arm Raider Damage: 5

Energy: 2 2.25 N/A Raider chest piece Raider Damage: 10

Energy: 4 4.5 N/A Raider leg Raider Damage: 5

Energy: 2 2.5 N/A Robot Armour arm Robot Damage: 3

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 2.5 N/A Robot Armour chest Robot Damage: 8

Energy: 7

Rads: 4 6 N/A Robot Armour leg Robot Damage: 3

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 2.8 N/A Spike Armour Spike Damage: 10

Energy: 12 7 N/A Stand Fast Stand Fast Damage: 2

Energy: 6

Rads: 1 2.8 Modded combat armour. It is obtained after completing the side-quest “Early Warnings” Sturdy Combat Arm Sturdy Combat Damage: 9

Energy: 8 3.85 N/A Sturdy Combat Chest Piece Sturdy Combat Damage: 24

Energy: 24 9.8 N/A Sturdy Combat Leg Sturdy Combat Damage: 9

Energy: 8 4.2 N/A Sturdy Leather Arm Sturdy Leather Damage: 2

Energy: 3 2.8 N/A Sturdy Leather Chest piece Sturdy Leather Damage: 7

Energy: 8 5.6 N/A Sturdy Leather Leg Sturdy Leather Damage: 2

Energy: 3 3.15 N/A Sturdy Metal Arm Sturdy Metal Damage: 11

Energy: 2 3.5 N/A Sturdy Metal Chest piece Sturdy Metal Damage: 21

Energy: 5 7.7 N/A Sturdy Metal Leg Sturdy Metal Damage: 11

Energy: 2 3.5 N/A Sturdy Raider Arm Sturdy Raider Damage: 7

Energy: 2 3.15 N/A Sturdy Raider Chest piece Sturdy Raider Damage: 14

Energy: 4 6.3 N/A Sturdy Raider Leg Sturdy Raider Damage: 7

Energy: 2 3.5 N/A Sturdy Robot Arm Sturdy Robot Damage: 4

Energy: 3

Rads: 4 3.5 N/A Sturdy Robot Chest piece Sturdy Robot Damage: 11

Energy: 10

Rads: 6 8.4 N/A Sturdy Robot Legs Sturdy Robot Damage: 4

Energy: 3

Rads: 4 3.85 N/A Trapper Arms Trapper Damage: 6

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 3 N/A Trapper Chest piece Trapper Damage: 4

Energy: 6

Rads: 13 5 N/A Trapper Legs Trapper Damage: 6

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 3.5 N/A Urban Scout Armour Chest piece Urban Scout Armour Damage: 51

Energy: 33 7 N/A Urban Scout Armour arm Urban Scout Armour Damage: 12

Energy: 18 2.75 N/A Urban Scout Armour leg Urban Scout Armour Damage: 23

Energy: 18 2.5 N/A Wood arm Wood Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.8 N/A Wood chest piece Wood Damage: 8

Energy: 3 3.5 N/A Wood leg Wood Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.8 N/A

Legendary Armour

In a similar fashion to the weapons, which you can find out about in our Fallout 76 weapons guide, there are certain enemies that are considered Legendary. They are the ones with stars next to their name and can sometimes heal themselves when at low health. When they are killed, they tend to drop one piece of legendary equipment that is essentially a buffed up version of the standard weapons. Each has a word associated with it and below are all the Legendary Effects that appear on armour.

Effect Name Effect Description Acrobat’s -50% Falling damage. Assassin’s -15% damage from human enemies. Bolstering Increased Energy/Damage Resistance based on how low your health is. Cavalier’s -15% damage sustained while sprinting or blocking. Chameleon’s Harder to be detected while sneaking and not moving. Duelist’s Grants user a 10% chance to disarm a melee weapon from an enemy. Exterminator’s -15% damage from Mirelurks and Bugs. Ghoul Slayer’s -15% damage from Ghouls. Hunter’s -15% damage from animals. Junkie’s Take less damage based on the number of Chem withdrawal effects you are suffering from. Mutant Slayer’s -15% damage from Super Mutants. Sprinter’s +10% movement speed. Troubleshooter’s -15% damage from Robots.

Unique garments

Like the weapons, there are certain items of clothing of all types that increase certain stats or are just well worth wearing. They’re normally rewards for completing quests, but the main one you should be on the look out for are any quests related to the Mistress of Mystery. These quests have the potential to reward you with some of the best items in the game, such as the Eye of Ra that increases the stats of certain associated weapons. We’ve listed all the ones we’ve discovered in the game below.

Item Name Item Type Buffs Location Diver Suit Hazmat Suit Some radiation protection Eye of Ra Accessory Enhances certain weapons/armour (Mistress of Mystery). Must be worn with “Garb of Mysteries” light armour for effect. Obtained during quest “The Mistress of Mystery”. Garb of Mysteries Light armour Increased damage and energy resistance.

Improves Perception and Sneak.

Effects buffed when worn with “Eye of Ra”. Complete the quest “Initiate of Mysteries” and obtain from the NPC – The Fabricator. Last Bastion Urban Enclave Torso Compete quest “Officer on Deck”. Prototype Hazmat Suit Hazmat Suit Complete side quest “Tracking Unknowns”. Stand Fast Combat armour Complete quest “Early Warnings”. Silver Lining Leather armour Complete quest “Tentative Plans”. Trail Warden Metal torso Complete quest “Bureau of Tourism”. Veil of Secrets Headwear Prevent all damage and diseases from any airborne hazards/attacks. Complete the quest “Initiate of Mysteries” and obtain from the NPC – The Fabricator. Worn Veil Headwear Obtained during quest “Into the Mystery”.

Power Armor stats

Each of the parts in the table below are listed as the type of Power Armor part. You’ll always equip pieces by helmet and torso, followed by two sets of each of arms and legs. For the sake of clarity, the stats below for arms and legs are for one piece each, so keep in mind that in real terms the weight and protection will be double for each of those parts if you have a full Power Armor set. If you’d like to know where to find the various Power Armors in the game, there is a Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide with some of the key locations.

Power Armor Piece name Type of Power Armor and equip level Resistances Weight Other effects Raider Power helm Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 24

Energy: 23

Rads: 23 10 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. Raider Power chest piece Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 41

Energy: 40

Rad: 40 14 Raider Power arm Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 24

Energy: 23

Rad: 23 10 Raider Power leg Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 24

Energy: 23

Rad: 23 12 Excavator helmet Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 25

Energy: 24

Rad: 35 10 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. Excavator torso Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 42

Energy: 41

Rad: 35 12 Excavator arm Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 25

Energy: 24

Rad: 35 11 Increased yield when mining. Applies separately to each arm. Excavator leg Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 25

Energy: 24

Rad: 35 12 T-45 helmet T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 35

Energy: 34

Rad: 34 11 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. T-45 torso T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 58

Energy: 57

Rads: 57 16 T-45 arm T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 35

Energy: 34

Rads: 34 12 T-45 leg T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 35

Energy: 34

Rads: 34 14 T-51B helmet T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 45

Energy: 44

Rads: 27 11 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. T-51B torso T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 76

Energy: 75

Rads: 27 17 T-51B arm T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 45

Energy: 44

Rads: 27 12 T-51B leg T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 45

Energy: 44

Rads: 27 14 T-60 helmet T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 51

Energy: 49

Rad: 56 11 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. T-60 torso T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 84

Energy: 81

Rad: 94 18 T-60 arm T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 51

Energy: 49

Rad: 56 12 T-60 leg T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 51

Energy: 49

Rad: 56 14 X-01 helmet X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 55

Energy: 62

Rads: 62 12 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. X-01 torso X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 90

Energy: 103

Rads: 104 19 X-01 arm X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 55

Energy: 62

Rads: 62 13 X-01 leg X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 55

Energy: 62

Rads: 62 15 Ultracite helmet Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 69

Energy: 59

Rads: 59 12 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. Ultracite torso Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 114

Energy: 98

Rads: 98 20 Ultracite arm Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 68

Energy: 45

Rads: 45 13 Ultracite leg Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 68

Energy: 45

Rads: 45 15

These are all of the currently known armour sets, but there are plenty more that will be unearthed over the coming weeks, so do check back with this guide as it will be constantly updated. In the meantime, weapons can also be crafted and you can learn more in our Fallout 76 weapons guide. You can also get some more information on where to find Power Armour in our Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide.