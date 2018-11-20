Fallout 76 weapons: best weapons, how to craft weapons
Everything’s out to kill you in Fallout 76, so you’ll need stuff to defend yourself. Melee weapons, ranged weapons, maybe an explosive or two. Perhaps the only way to take down an enemy is to make them eat a Fat Man nuke. While the weapons you have aren’t massively different from Fallout 4, they now have levels in addition to the multiple mods you can add to them. In this guide, we will go over how to make them, finding and applying mods, and a weird quirk with condition.
Fallout 76 weapons guide
Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. Also keep in mind that the armour in this guide at this time is based on information from playing the beta, but that we will be fleshing it out when the game is officially launched.
How to craft weapons
At any Weapon Workbench, you can make your own weapons provided that you have the relevant materials. These require recipes for the relevant weapon, meaning you’ll need to scavenge the world for notes with the relevant weapon, or to break down any copies of that weapon you have crafted. This is also conveniently where you repair items, which is important because broken weapons do nothing for you and perfect condition weapons can be scrapped for an increased chance to obtain the recipe for that weapon.
Keep an eye on condition
One of the stranger and unexplained things about Fallout 76 is no matter which weapon you create or find out in the wild, it will have a different maximum condition. For a visual demonstration of this click play on the GIF above. Note how the maximum condition will go up and down despite the fact that both weapons are the same type of weapon, have the same stats, and don’t have any modifications attached to them. That isn’t to say that modifications don’t do anything at all, they definitely affect your conditions, but
Obtaining mod recipes
The simplest way to grab modification recipes is to scrap weapons. You’ll get a random recipe for a particular mod that you can then craft to attach to your weapon of choice. These can do anything from putting a new sight onto a gun, to turning a machete’s blade into a serrated blade to add a bleed effect per hit.
Best weapons are exceptional weapons
Naturally, there are certain weapons that are just flat out better than others, or indeed “Exceptional”. The ways you obtain them are either based on completing certain Events or quests. These weapons are usually based off a particular base weapon, say a Snubnosed .44 Pistol, and add more stuff on top of that. These weapons can’t be scrapped either, so you don’t need to fret too much about anything other than maintaining them. Some of these weapons, namely the Voice of Set and Blade of Bastet, can be upgraded at weapon workbenches as you increase in level as well. Below are all the Exceptional weapons that are in the game, as well as where to find them.
|Weapon Name
|Weapon Type
|Buffs (if any)
|Location
|All Rise
|Two-handed melee
|N/A
|Complete the side quest “Mayor for a Day”.
|Ancient Blade
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|N/A
|Complete the Event quest “Breach and Clear” in The Ash Heap.
Chance to drop.
|Anti-Scorched Training Pistol
|10mm Automatic Pistol
|+25% damage to Scorched.
-20% damage to all other foes.
|Obtained just before entering the Belching Betty mine in the quest “Into the Fire”.
|Black Diamond
|One-handed melee
|N/A
|Complete quest “Flavors of Mayhem”
|Blade of Bastet
|One-handed melee
|Increases the armour penetration when hitting enemies.
The armour penetration is increased when wearing the Eye of Ra outfit.
|Complete quest “Forging a Legend”.
|Bunker Buster
|Heavy Gun (Explosive)
|N/A
|Complete quest “One of Us”.
|Camden Whacker
|One-handed melee (blunt)
|N/A
|Spend Fuzzy Tokens accrued in Camden Park shop. Tokens can be obtained with the Daily Quest in Camden Park.
|Daisy Cutter
|Heavy Gun (Explosive)
|N/A
|Complete side quest “An Organic Panic”.
|The Dragon
|Non-automatic Rifle (Exotic Weapon)
|Extra limb damage and an increased chance to cripple.
|N/A
|Dross
|Thrown Weapon – not useful.
|None – not useful.
|Picked up during Daily Quest “Mistaken Identity” in Camden Park. Not useful outside of that quest.
|Grant’s Saber
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|N/A
|Obtained during quest “Forging a Legend”.
|Meteoric Sword
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|+10% damage against humans.
90% reduced weight and 50% increased durability.
|Event: Lode Baring in The Ash Heap
Only a certain chance to drop when completing the event.
|Nailer
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|Increased damage given at lower HP.
|Event: One Violent Night in Savage Divide.
Chance to drop.
|Paddle Ball
|Exotic Weapon
|N/A
|Spend Fuzzy Tokens accrued in Camden Park shop. Tokens can be obtained with the Daily Quest in Camden Park.
|Pumpkin Grenades
|Grenade
|Target takes additional damage and radiation for 5 seconds.
|Complete Daily Quest “Trick or Treat” in Pumpkin House (Savage Divide)
|Pyrolyzer
|Heavy Gun (Energy)
|Reduces your target’s damage output by 20% for 3 seconds when hit.
|Reward for Side quest: “Tracking Unknowns”.
|Rose’s Syringer
|Pipe Gun (Exotic)
|N/A (low damage, but needed for the quest.)
|Obtained during the beginning of Rose’s main quest “Flavors of Mayhem”.
|Somerset Special
|.44 Non-automatic Pistol (Scoped)
|N/A
|Complete Event “Back on the Beat” in Morgantown (The Forest)
|Voice of Set
|Non-automatic Pistol
|Adds electric-based damage when hitting robot enemies.
Increased damage and a chance to stun robots when wearing the Eye of Ra.
|Complete quest “Prototypical Problems”.
|Vox Syringer
|Pipe Gun (Exotic)
|Enables your target to speak.
|Start the Daily Qurest “Someone to Talk To” in Monongah (Savage Divide)
All the weapon stats
Not much is known about all of the weapons in Fallout 76, though there are a huge number of them that you can create at Weapon Workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so naturally the better the level, the better the stats. It’s also worth noting that the corresponding bullets for ranged weapons can be created at Tinker’s Workbenches. With these tables below, the first has all the ranged weapons discovered so far, along with the relevant stats. The second table solely relates to melee weapons and includes the base stats and weapon speed.
Ranged weapons
|Weapon Name
|Base damage
|Base Fire rate
|Base Range
|Base Weight
|.44 Pistol
|49
|6
|84/156
|4.3
|10mm Pistol
|16
|43
|120/228
|4.3
|10mm SMG
|12
|91
|84/156
|6.2
|50 Cal Machine Gun
|18
|91
|204/395
|28.8
|Anti-Scorched Training Pistol
|12
|75
|108
|4.4
|Assault Rifle
|17
|40
|120/228
|13.2
|Auto Grenade Launcher
|118
|91
|395
|18
|Black Powder Blunderbuss
|108
|4
|12
|3
|Black Powder Pistol
|108
|4
|204/395
|3
|Black Powder Rifle
|132
|4
|204/395
|6
|Broadsider
|104
|3
|204/395
|24.4
|Combat Rifle
|27
|33
|120/228
|11.2
|Combat Shotgun
|61
|20
|72/180
|11.9
|Crossbow
|100
|4
|168/359
|7.2
|Cryolator
|14 (energy)
|286
|120/228
|13.3
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|87
|36
|180
|9.6
|The Dragon
|170
|4
|419
|6
|Enclave Plasma Gun
|18 (+18 Energy)
|33
|120/228
|4
|Fat Man
|473
|4
|117
|20.5
|Flamer
|26 (Energy)
|91
|72
|16.1
|Flare Gun
|5
|6
|147
|2
|Gamma Gun
|33 (+50 Rad)
|67
|228
|3.1
|Gatling Gun
|27
|105
|120/228
|28.4
|Gatling Laser
|9 (Energy)
|273
|204/395
|19.4
|Gatling Plasma
|16 (Energy)
|91
|204/395
|30.6
|Gauss Rifle
|235
|67
|204/39
|15.8
|Handmade Rifle
|20
|40
|120/228
|13.6
|Harpoon Gun
|141
|2
|120
|16.4
|Hunting Rifle
|45
|3
|132/240
|9.6
|Laser Pistol
|10 (Energy)
|50
|120
|4
|Lever Action Rifle
|82
|5
|123/231
|9
|Light Machine Gun
|16
|929
|156/247
|21.6
|M79 Grenade Launcher
|92
|4
|120/228
|8.9
|Minigun
|25
|273
|395
|27.5
|Missile Launcher
|124
|4
|395
|21
|Paddle Ball
|1
|25
|12
|2
|Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol
|40
|3
|92/168
|3.2
|Pipe Pistol
|14
|60
|84/156
|4.7
|Pipe Revolver
|40
|6
|84/156
|3.2
|Nuka Quantum Grenade
|300
|N/A
|N/A
|Plasma Pistol
|20 (+20 Energy)
|33
|120/228
|4
|Pump Action Shotgun
|67
|5
|72/180
|11.2
|Radium Rifle
|30 (+13 Rad damage)
|40
|120/228
|11.9
|Railway Rifle
|99
|10
|120/228
|14.4
|Rose’s Syringer
|1
|4
|156
|1.3
|Salvaged Assaultron Head
|72 (Energy)
|4
|94
|8
|Single Action Revolver
|45
|6
|204/395
|6.2
|Submachine Gun
|12
|91
|84
|6.15
|Syringer
|1
|4
|156
|5.3
|Tesla Rifle
|48 (Energy)
|40
|120/228
|8.2
|Ultracite Gatling Laser
|16 (Energy)
|273
|204/395
|19.4
|Ultracite Laser Pistol
|24 (Energy)
|50
|120/228
|4
|Voice of Set
|56
|6
|84
|4.6
|Vox Syringer
|1
|4/7
|204/395
|2.3
|Western Revolver
|67
|6
|120/228
|5.3
|Baseball Grenade
|125
|N/A
|94
|1
|Cryogenic Grenade
|100
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Dross
|5
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Fragmentation Grenade
|150
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Fragmentation Grenade MIRV
|100
|N/A
|94
|1
|Hallucigen Gas Grenade
|1 (causes frenzy)
|N/A
|94
|1
|Molotov Cocktail
|50 (8 Energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Nuka Grenade
|250 (125 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Nuka Quantum Grenade
|300 (125 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Orbital Scan Beacon
|1 (Energy) – marks enemies
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Orbital Strike Beacon
|1 – Throws an orbital missile platform at the designated location.
|N/A
|94
|1
|Plasma Grenade
|200 (200 energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Pulse Mine
|175 (175 energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Pumpkin Grenade
|80 (40 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Throwing Knives
|75
|N/A
|12
|0.25
|Tomahawk
|100
|N/A
|12
|0.7
|Cryo Mine
|175
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Explosive Bait
|200
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Fragmentation Mine
|150
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Nuke Mine
|250 (125 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Plasma Mine
|200 (200 Energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Pulse Mine
|175 (175 Energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
Melee weapons
|Weapon Name
|Base damage
|Speed
|Weight
|Ancient Blade
|24
|Medium
|3
|Assaultron Blade
|32
|Medium
|3
|Baseball Bat
|35
|Slow
|3
|Binoculars
|7 (not intended as a weapon)
|Fire Rate: 1
Range: 117
|2
|Blade of Bastet
|53
|Medium
|3
|Board
|31
|Slow
|3
|Bowie Knife
|17
|Fast
|1
|Boxing Glove
|23
|Medium
|1
|Camden Whacker
|6
|Medium
|2
|Chainsaw
|1
|Speed: 45
Range: 12
|12
|Chinese Officer Sword
|25
|Medium
|3
|Combat Knife
|15
|Fast
|1
|Commie Whacker
|6
|Medium
|2
|Cultist Blade
|29
|Medium
|3
|Cultist Dagger
|20
|Fast
|1
|Death Tambo
|28
|Medium
|0.5
|Deathclaw Gauntlet
|48
|Medium
|10
|Drill
|22
|Very Fast
|2.4
|Fire Axe
|42
|Slow
|3
|Golf Club
|31
|Slow
|3
|Grant’s Saber
|26
|Medium
|3
|Grognak’s Axe
|40
|Medium
|10
|Guitar Sword
|40
|Medium
|3
|Hatchet
|22
|Medium
|3
|Knuckles
|17
|Medium
|0.5
|Lead Pipe
|17
|Medium
|3
|Machete
|22
|Medium
|2
|Meat Hook
|25
|Medium
|2
|Meteoric Sword
|36
|Medium
|0.3
|Mole Miner Gauntlet
|33
|Medium
|15
|Mr. Handy Buzz Blade
|51
|Very Fast
|10
|Multi-purpose Axe
|31
|Slow
|4
|Nailer
|32
|Medium
|3
|Pickaxe
|37
|Slow
|3.5
|Pipe Wrench
|24
|Medium
|2
|Pitchfork
|24
|Medium
|2
|Pole Hook
|46
|Slow
|7
|Pool Cue
|31
|Slow
|1
|Power Fist
|48
|Medium
|4
|Protest Sign
|11
|Slow
|3
|Revolutionary Sword
|25
|Medium
|3
|Ripper
|4
|Very Fast
|6
|Rolling Pin
|15
|Medium
|1
|Security Baton
|23
|Medium
|2
|Shishkebab
|41 (+37 Energy)
|Medium
|3
|Shovel
|17
|Slow
|6
|Sickle
|22
|Medium
|3
|Ski Sword
|35
|Medium
|3
|Sledgehammer
|46
|Slow
|12
|Spear
|25
|Medium
|2
|Super Sledge
|77
|Slow
|20
|Switchblade
|28
|Fast
|1
|Tire Iron
|22
|Medium
|2
|Walking Cane
|22
|Medium
|2
|War Drum
|45
|Slow
|20
Legendary Weapon effects
Sometimes you’ll randomly find some especially good weapons out in the field, mostly on legendary enemies. If your chosen quarry has a star next to its name and is randomly restoring its health, these are the enemies that have a good chance of dropping legendary gear. Sometimes you may receive them as part of a quest reward too. Given that they’re randomised drops, we can’t tell you much more than that to track them down, but here are the ones we’ve seen in the game thus far:
|Modifier name
|Modifier description
|Anti-Scorched
|+25% damage to Scorched.
-20% damage to all other enemies.
|Anti-Tank
|Ignores 50% of target’s armour.
|Assassin’s
|+10% damage to human players.
|Berserker’s
|Deal more damage to enemies if you have low damage resistance.
|Bloodied
|Deal more damage when at lower health.
|Concussive
|+33% chance to hit with VATS.
|Executioner’s
|+50% damage when target foe is below 40% health.
|Explosive
|Bullets explode for an additional 15 damage when fired. It has an area of affect.
|Exterminator’s
|+50% damage to Mirelurks and bugs.
|Furious
|Each consecutive hit on the same target will increase the damage they take.
|Ghoul Slayer’s
|+50% damage to Ghoul enemies.
|Hunter’s
|+50% damage to animals.
|Instigating
|Deal double damage to target if target is at full health.
|Junkie’s
|Deals more damage based on the number of Chem withdrawal effects you are currently suffering from.
|Medic’s
|Dealing VATS Critical damage heals you and your group.
|Mutant’s
|+10% damage if you are mutated.
|Mutant Slayer’s
|+30% damage to Super Mutant enemies.
|Never Ending
|Unlimited ammunition capacity when firing this weapon.
|Nocturnal
|Increases damage during the nighttime as it progresses.
Reduced damage during daytime hours.
|Stalker’s
|+100% VATS accuracy at 50% of the AP cost if not in combat.
|Suppressor’s
|Reduce your target’s damage output by 20% for 3 seconds.
|Troubleshooter’s
|+30% damage to robot enemies.
|Two Shot
|Each shot fires an extra projectile.
|Vampiric
|Restores a small chunk of health when the weapon is swung/fired. If it’s a melee weapon, it doesn’t have to hit an enemy.
|Zealot’s
|+30% damage to Ghouls.
These are all of the currently known weapons, but there are plenty more that will be unearthed over the coming weeks, so do check back with this guide as it will be constantly updated. In the meantime, but I’m confident that there will be plenty more to discover, so check back again for a more updated list. While you’re here, you can find all the armour sets discovered so far in our Fallout 76 armour guide, while there’s instructions for where to find Power Armour in our Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement