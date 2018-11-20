The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Have You Played… Hatoful Boyfriend?

They're such talented birds

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

20th November 2018 / 7:00AM

Featured post

You know that Netflix true crime documentary Evil Genius? Like, you watch it and every episode there’s a twist so off the wall that it’s basically formed a new floor, and there was no way you could have predicted it? And you’re like “Okay, but no way there’ll be another twist like that in the next episode?” That experience is similar to playing Hatoful Boyfriend.

Imagine Evil Genius wasn’t a true crime documentary, but an otome visual novel where you are the only human girl in a school full of cute boy pigeons (and other birds), and then you date those pigeons. There are multiple endings so you have to play it loads, or you might miss out on e.g. finding out your character lives in a cave, dating your teacher (who is also a bird, remember), and several different conspiracy theories.

The first time you see all your potential love interests it is in their bird form, and then after that it’s a cute anime waif boy. But they are still actually a bird. You are macking on with pigeons, the used tissues of the skies.

People don’t like this game ironically, btw. It’s not, like, so bad it’s good. It is genuinely at least an 11/10 game.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Hatoful Boyfriend

Not For The Birds

31

Festive Bird Fancying In Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star

4

Festive Fancier: Hatoful Boyfriend - Holiday Star

2

Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star Remaster Due In Autumn

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played… Hatoful Boyfriend?

They're such talented birds

1

Dungeon Keeper-ish space colony sim Maia leaves early access this week

4

Half-Life is 20! Happy Birthday! We are all old!

Gordon's Tonic

36

Free fan-racer Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart is brilliant knockabout fun

7