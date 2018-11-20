The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far PC gaming Black Friday deals Black Friday graphics card deals Best free games Monster Hunter: World guide

Total War: Napoleon, Empire, and Medieval II now include DLC for free

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th November 2018 / 3:56PM

‘Definitive Editions’ of Total War: Empire, Total War: Medieval II, and Total War: Napoleon include all their expansions and DLC and bits, and folks who already own the base games on Steam have been upgraded to their fancy new versions for free. That’s a tidy little gift from developers Creative Assembly, and gets a total phwoar from me. Despite what the name might suggest, the games aren’t revamped or modernised or nowt, they’re just everything all in one package – but that’s not me grumbling. Like I said, a total phwoar, eh? A total phwoar, right? Ah forget it.

For 2006’s Twedieval II, that means you get the Kingdoms expansion too. 2009’s Twempire receives the Warpath Campaign along with the Special Forces Units and the three Elite Units Of The East, West, and America packs. And 2010’s Twapoleon now includes the Peninsular Campaign, Heroes Of the Napoleonic Wars, Coalition Battle Pack, and Imperial Eagle Pack.

If you had the base game, congrats, you’ve now got all the DLC too. If you already bought all the DLC, well, you can still feel happy for other people, right?

They’ve also taken the opportunity to reshuffle the game names a little, so now they officially all begin “Total War:” rather than ending “: Total War”. They’ve used the new naming system for new games since 2011’s Total War: Shogun 2 but went surprisingly long without rewriting the past.

This is a nice little thing. It won’t cost ’em much, seeing as very few people will buy those older games at this point, and they score good will from players. Thanks, Creative Assembly. Theativeassembly.

