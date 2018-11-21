Black Friday 2018: Best gaming laptop deals

It can be hard to justify buying a gaming laptop when they’re usually so much more expensive than their equivalent PC spec, but if you’re determined to get one for playing games on the go, Black Friday is probably one of the better times to do it, as there are plenty of good deals about on some of this year’s best models.

To that end, I have down all the hard work for you and gathered this year’s best Black Friday gaming laptop deals into one handy list, with bonus comments on how they compare to everything else (because I’m nice like that, not so it would prevent the layout from breaking, no sir). It’s not just super expensive gaming laptops I’ve got here either, as the cheapest one starts at just £599 / $699. To the deals, we go.

As always, you’ll find all our best Black Friday deals over in our big Black Friday 2018 hub, but I’ll be regularly updating this list as well to keep all the graphics card discounts in one place. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a new monitor, SSD, gaming headset, or a new mouse and keyboard, check out our other Black Friday deals hubs listed below:

Best UK gaming laptop deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Ryzen 5 2500U, 8GB RAM, RX 560X (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Acer Nitro 5 – £599 from Currys (down from £750, read our Acer Nitro 5 review for more info)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5+ 8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050 (4GB), 16GB Intel Optane, 1TB HDD

Acer Nitro 5 – £629 from Currys (no, it’s not a mistake, this is the Intel spec of the same laptop, with added Intel Optane memory instead of an SSD)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GF62 – £799 from Currys (a little more oomph than the Acer Nitro 5 specs above, plus an RGB keyboard)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dell Inspiron G3 15 – £849 from Currys (down from £899, very similar to the MSI GF62, but less ‘gamery’ in its design if you want to be seen with it in public)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

HP Pavilion 17-ab404na – £850 from Amazon (down from £1000, arguably one of the better deals in this list, as long as you don’t mind its giant 17.3in chassis)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Acer Predator Helios 300 – £899 from Currys (down from £1099, not quite as good a processor as the HP Pavilion above, but you do get a more powerful 6GB GTX 1060 for only £50 more)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dell Inspiron G5 15 – £899 from Currys (down from £999, read our Dell Inspiron G5 15 review for more info, the same spec as the Acer Helios above, but far fewer go-faster-gamer-stripes)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus FX504GM – £990 from Amazon (down from £1300, another great deal for this particular set of specs, plus you get a high refresh rate screen for smoother gameplay)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GP73 Leopard 8RF – £1370 from Amazon (down from £1700, this is by far the cheapest deal on this particular laptop, as several other places are doing it for £1399)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

HP Omen 17 – £1499 from Currys (down from £1600, read our HP Omen 17 review for more info, very similar spec to the MSI Leopard above, but with more RAM and more storage)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte Aero 15X – £1800 from Amazon (down from £2200, no HDD for additional storage on this one, but you do get a jumbo SSD instead)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8850H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080, G-Sync, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Gigabyte Aorus X7 DT V8 – £2550 from Amazon (down from £3000, if you want to go the whole hog on a gaming laptop with all the G-Sync bells and whistles, this is one of the best deals around right now)

Best US gaming laptop deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 1TB HDD

Asus TUF FX504GE – $699 from Newegg (down from $899, it doesn’t come with an SSD, but this is still a great spec for the money)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050 (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition – $799 from Newegg (down from $999, it’s an old processor, but still a decent price if you’d rather have a Core i7 than a Core i5 like the Asus TUF laptop above)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition – $1229 from Newegg (down from $1499, a more powerful version of the Scar above with a more up to date processor, better graphics and a larger chassis)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GP63 Leopard – $1379 from Newegg (down from $1699, a smaller, similar spec to the Asus Scar, but with a more powerful graphics chip that will make better use of its 120Hz screen)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GE72 Apache Pro – $1299 from Newegg (down from $1599, if you don’t mind the older processor, this is a much cheaper way of getting the same graphics power as the MSI Leopard above)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte Aero 15X V8 – $1749 from Newegg (down from $2299, it doesn’t come with an extra HDD, but you do get a big SSD and a 144Hz refresh rate screen to make the most of the GTX 1070 graphics chip, there’s also an identical 4K spec for $1999)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, FreeSync, AMD Ryzen 7 2700, 16GB RAM, RX Vega 56, 256GB SSD

Acer Predator Helios 500 – $1749 from Newegg (down from $1999, essentially the AMD equivalent spec of the Gigabyte Aero above, but with a slightly smaller SSD)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GT75 Titan – $2199 from Newegg (down from $2799, see our MSI GT75 Titan review for more info, a beast of a gaming laptop that can also double up as a desktop replacement)