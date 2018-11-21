Black Friday 2018: Best graphics card deals

Yes, I know it’s only Wednesday, but Black Friday is in full swing right now, with graphics card deals galore taking place across the UK and US. We’ve already had some real belters this week, including a bucket load of offers on AMD graphics cards that just keep getting better and better with every passing day, but there are plenty more to be had over in Camp Nvidia as well. If you’ve been waiting to pick up one of today’s best graphics cards on the cheap, now’s the time to do it. Here are all the best Black Friday graphics card deals available right now.

Best UK graphics card deals:

Powercolor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB – £179 from Amazon (Prime members only sadly. For non-Prime members, you can get the same card from Ebuyer for £190)

Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti Dual OC (4GB) – £145 from Ebuyer (down from £160)

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OC V1 (6GB) – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240, also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

MSI GeForce GTX 1070Ti Gaming – £409 from Ebuyer (down from £480, also comes with free Monster Hunter: World)

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £399, plus the same three games described above)

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 Nitro+ – £399 from Overclockers UK (down from £500, plus free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Best US graphics card deals:

Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual (8GB) – $200 from Newegg (down from $330, plus another $15 off with promo code 119ZFCF978, and two free games from AMD’s latest game bundle)

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon (8GB) – $150 from Newegg (plus a choice of two free games)

Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti Cerberus OC – $155 from Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) – $230 from Newegg (plus free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW Gaming ACX – $330 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti – $380 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Edition – $440 from Newegg

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke OC – $550 from Newegg (plus a free copy of Battlefield V)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming AMP – $750 from Newegg (plus free Battlefield V)

Graphics card buying advice

We all want to play games on the best graphics settings, but the best way to pick one graphics card from the next is to think about what kind of resolution you want. Do you want to play games at 60fps at 1920×1080? Or do you want something a bit more powerful to bump it up to 2560×1440? Heck, you might want to go the whole hog and run all your games at 4K on Ultra – in which case, you’ll need the graphics card to match.

Best for 1080p gaming: For a smooth gaming experience at 1920×1080, my top recommendation is still the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti. It may not be able to run the latest games on the highest settings (you’ll need a GTX 1060 or an RX 580 for that), but most games should still give you a decent 60fps on Medium if you’re looking to keep costs down. In terms of value for money, there’s simply nothing better.

Best for 1440p gaming: As we move up the resolution chain, things start to get a bit messy. For perfect 60fps 1440p gaming on the best settings, you’ll want either an Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Ti – whichever you can find for the least money. At the moment, GTX 1070Ti prices are more or less identical to regular GTX 1070 cards, so you may as well get the superior Ti if your budget can stretch that far. Otherwise, it’s a pretty close-run race between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and the AMD Radeon RX 580. Both cost around half as much as the GTX 1070 / GTX 1070Ti and can still deliver a smooth 60fps on Medium to High settings.

Best for 4K gaming: As for the big guns, this is really a choice between Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 and AMD’s RX Vega 64, as both can currently be found for around the same sort of price. If you want the absolute bestest best settings that 4K gaming has to offer, though, then prepare to fork out for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080Ti.