This RTX 2070 Black Friday deal gets you free Battlefield V and a $40 Steam voucher

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

21st November 2018 / 4:55PM

The Black Friday graphics card deals just keep on coming, this time in the form of Ebuyer’s rather intriguing Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 bundle. For £540, you get the MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z graphics card, a free copy of Battlefield V and (rather bizarrely for a UK website) a $40 Steam voucher, which is really quite a lot of free stuff when you think about it.

Given Battlefield V costs roughly £50 at the moment, and $40 equates to just over £30 with today’s exchange rate, that’s roughly an extra £80 back to you to spend on something else, taking the bundle card’s proper price to around £460, which is pretty good going for a card that’s just a bit faster than an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080.

I know I wasn’t too enthusiastic about the RTX 2070 when I tested it last week, but at this price it’s very tempting indeed, especially when there aren’t that many GTX 1080 deals to be had right now over in our Black Friday: Best graphics card deals hub. Indeed, the cheapest GTX 1080 I’ve seen around currently costs exactly that – £460. However, that doesn’t come with any free stuff at all, as Nvidia’s Monster Hunter deal stops at GTX 1070Ti cards, and the Battlefield V freebie only applies to RTX cards.

As such, if you’re looking to get a 4K capable graphics card without splurging on the RTX 2080 (because there aren’t that many GTX 1080Ti Black Friday deals either right now, probably because Nvidia want you to get their shiny new RTX ones instead), then this MSI bundle looks pretty good. I should note, the Steam vouchers come in the form of two $20 vouchers, with Ebuyer saying they should be emailed to you up to five days after the invoice date of your order if you decide to go ahead with it.

If you’d rather just get the card on its own (plus Battlefield V), though, the cheapest deal I’ve seen so far is also around the £460 mark – the Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual for £459 over at Overclockers. There are a couple of ‘blower’ style RTX 2070 cards available for similar money, but the Palit has two proper fans to its name, giving it much better cooling apparatus to keep it running efficiently under load.

For those of you in the US, the best RTX 2070 deal I’ve spotted is currently this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Windforce for $499 over on Newegg. That one doesn’t come with a free Steam voucher sadly, but you do get a free copy of Battlefield V for your trouble. Or, if you enter the code PICKFAST over on eBay, you can get the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Black edition for $459, although it’s less clear if the Battlefield V offer still applies here.

Remember, you’ll find all these deals and more over in our jumbo Black Friday 2018 hub, so why not have a gander while you’re here, eh?

