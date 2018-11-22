Black Friday 2018: Best gaming headset deals

It’s the big day, people, it’s… oh no, it’s only Thursday, not Black Friday proper yet. And yet! The deals bell, I hear it ringing so clearly! Oh well, what’s a deals herald to do, eh, in the face of such stonking and relentless discounts? Bring you a list of the bestest best gaming headset deals, of course! And, unlike other component deals this Black Friday, there are actually some pretty good ones to be found in our favourite audio department. If you’ve been looking to get one of today’s best gaming headsets on the cheap, now is the time to act. Here are all the best Black Friday headset deals into one, easy, digestible list.

As always, you'll find all these and more over in our central Black Friday 2018 hub

Best UK gaming headset deals

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £90 from Currys (down from £140)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – £80 from Amazon (down from £99)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – £45 from Box (down from £70)

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £150 from Overclockers (down from £250)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £200 from Currys (down from £300)

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £109 from Overclockers UK (down from £155, comes with free Corsair ST100 RGB headphone stand)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – £75 from Scan (down from £100)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – £54 from Ebuyer (down from £75)

HyperX Cloud Alpha – £60 from Currys (down from £90)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £155)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 – £180 from Overclockers UK (down from £220)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion Wireless – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £140)

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £410, comes with GSX 1000 Amplifier)

MSI Immerse GH70 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)

Razer Electra V2 – £50 from Box (down from £65)

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 – £93 from Box (down from £100)

Roccat Khan Pro – £60 from Amazon (down from £70)

Best US gaming headset deals

Corsair HS70 SE Wireless – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – $65 from Amazon (down from $100)

Corsair Void Pro RGB USB – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – $187 from Steelseries (down from $250, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $100 from Steelseries (down from $150, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – $75 from Steelseries (down from $100, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – $50 from Steelseries (down from $70, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

HyperX Cloud Flight – $160 from Newegg

Logitech G533 Wireless – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – $70 from Newegg (down from $150)

Logitech G933 Circumaural Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $200)

Cougar Immersa – $50 from Newegg (down from $60)

Sennheiser GSP 600 – $200 from Amazon (down from $250)

Gaming headset buying advice

With so many headsets available these days, it can be hard to find one that’s right for you. After all, a gaming headset doesn’t just have to sound good, it’s also got to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and have a decent quality microphone if you’re going to be using it for playing with your mates online. With that in mind, here are some top tips for hunting down the best gaming headset for you and your budget.

Gaming headsets largely fall into two broad categories: wired and wireless. The latter are usually more expensive and need regular charging, but come with the added bonus of being wire-free (as the name suggests), giving you one less thing to worry about in your warren of PC cables. Wired headsets, meanwhile, usually connect to your PC via USB or a 3.5mm audio connection, but USB ones are generally PC-only headsets. If you’re looking for something you can also use with a console or phone as well, I’d recommend a 3.5mm headset. Just make sure it comes with a headphone and microphone splitter or adapter (i.e: two separate jacks instead of a combined one) otherwise you won’t be able to use the microphone while playing on PC, as some headsets specifically designed for consoles don’t always come with them in the box.

Be wary of headsets that say they do 7.1 surround sound. Not because 7.1 surround sound is a bad thing, but because not all 7.1 headsets are created equally. In order to do proper 7.1 surround sound, for instance, you need seven individual speakers and one subwoofer. Headsets, clearly, aren’t built for that, so most 7.1 headsets achieve their surround effect through software – what’s known as ‘virtual 7.1 surround sound.’ Again, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it’s worth reading reviews to see how good a headset’s surround sound effect actually is, because some can be pretty terrible.

Similarly, don’t get fooled by headsets that say they do Hi-Res audio, because that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re better than everything else. Hi-Res audio headsets are really intended for people who also have a large library of proper Hi-Res music files, or subscribe to Hi-Res streaming services such as Tidal. Most games don’t utilise Hi-Res audio, so they’re not going to make your games sound any better than your regular non Hi-Res headset. By all means go for it if you’re planning on using it for listening to regular Hi-Res music files as well, but I suspect that, if indeed you are such a person, you’ve probably got a much better pair of headphones for doing that than your average gaming headset.