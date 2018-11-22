Black Friday 2018: Best PC gaming deals on graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

It’s the big one today, the day we fill our bellies with all the tastiest Black Friday deals we can possibly squeeze into our weak, weak, deals-hungry stomachs. Or am I thinking of turkey? It’s all the same to me, your trusty deals herald (Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate it, by the way), and do I have a delicious slate of PC gaming deals for you today.

With more Black Friday deals than you can shake a stick of RAM at, you’ll find everything here from the best Black Friday graphics card deals and monitor deals to deals on SSDs, gaming laptops, CPUs, headsets and every other PC gaming component under the sun because I just can’t stop saying the word ‘deals’ (DEALS). If you’ve been thinking about building a new gaming PC recently or giving your rig a bit of an upgrade, now’s the time to bag yourself a sack load of deals (told you I can’t stop saying it) and do it on the cheap. Here are the best Black Friday PC gaming deals the internet has to offer.

Below, you’ll find all the best Black Friday deals in both the UK and US (prices are correct at time of writing, so apologies in advance if things sell out or change by the time you get to them), but if you’d rather skip to a particular component, then why not have a gander at our dedicated Black Friday deals hubs right here? They’re all the same deals, so you might find it easier to browse via component than tackle the beast below. The only things that currently don’t have their own list are CPU deals, and I’ll be adding RAM and other bits shortly.

When is Black Friday 2018?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 23, although these days it practically extends to the entire month of November, hence all the early deals happening right now. And if that’s not enough, Black Friday is now almost always followed by Cyber Monday, which is a purely online affair bursting with even more last-minute discounts. This year, Cyber Monday is November 26.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

There are some excellent deals to be had around Black Friday, but as much as we all love a big juicy 25% or even 50% off sticker, it’s worth checking that the deal you’re looking at is actually a good one. If you’re shopping on Amazon, for instance, then have a gander at CamelCamelCamel. This keeps track of Amazon product prices all year round, making it easy to spot if a Black Friday deal is really a must-have discount, or whether it’s actually the same price it’s been for the last three months.

As for precisely what kind of hardware bits you should be looking out for, then head over to our Bestest Best articles, which can all be found here in easy, clickable form:

Best PC game deals (UK and US):

Amazon:

Mass Effect bundle (1-3 and Andromeda) – $17.99 (down from $70)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – $4.99 (down from $20)

The Sims 4 + Cats and Dogs bundle – $19.99 (down from $50)

Fanatical: save an extra 10% on prices below with BLACKFRIDAY10 promo code

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition: £3.99 / $5.99 (80% off)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2: £4.99 / $7.99 (80% off)

Bayonetta: £5.09 / $6.79 (66% off)

Vanquish: £5.09 / $6.79 (66% off)

Quantum Break: £7.49 / $9.99 (75% off)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition: £7.49 / $9.99 (50% off)

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition: £9.39 / $14.82 (78% off)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: £9.59 / $14.39 (52% off)

Fallout 4: £9.59 / $14.39 (52% off)

Yakuza 0: £10.04 / $20.09 (33% off)

Opus Magnum: £10.37 / $13.39 (33% off)

Moonlighter: £11.61 / $14.99 (25% off)

Okami HD: £11.19 / $13.99 (30% off)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition): £15.99 / $23.99 (60% off)

Frostpunk: £16.74 / $20.99 (33% off)

Surviving Mars: £15.11 / $16.79 (44% off)

Northgard: £15.93 / $20.09 (33% off)

Dead Cells: £17.59 / $19.99 (20% off)

Two Point Hospital: £19.74 / $27.64 (21% off)

Green Man Gaming: log into your GMG account to get an extra voucher for the prices listed below

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: £28.47 / $34.16 (48% off)

Monster Hunter: World: £32.39 / $38.87 (39% off)

Far Cry 5: £22.00 / $26.40 (62% off)

Rainbow Six Siege: £10.11 / $11.90 (80% off)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance: £18.72 / $28.08 (62% off)

Battletech: £19.10 / $21.83 (52% off)

Dark Souls III: £8.50 / $12.75 (90% off)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: £25.49 / $30.59 (55% off)

Prey: Mooncrash: £5.33 / $8.20 (68% off)

No Man’s Sky: £15.60 / $23.40 (72% off)

Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset: £9.10 / $12.13 (81% off)

Steam Autumn Sale:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: £22.49 / $29.99 (50% off)

Valkyria Chronicles 4: £24.99 / $29.99 (50% off)

Total War: Warhammer II: £19.99 / $29.99 (50% off)

Jurassic World Evolution: £17.99 / $21.99 (60% off)

Rocket League: £7.49 / $9.99 (50% off)

Civilization VI: £14.99 / $17.99 (70% off)

Nier: Automata: £19.99 / $29.99 (50% off)

Dishonored 2: £9.89 / $13.19 (67% off)

Divinity Original Sin II: £19.49 / $29.24 (35% off)

The Long Dark: £5.94 / $5.94 (75% off)

Firewatch: £3.74 / $4.99 (75% off)

Little King’s Story: £3.74 / $4.99 (75% off)

XCOM 2: £8.74 / $14.99 (75% off)

Best graphics card deals (UK):

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

Powercolor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB – £179 from Amazon (now for Prime members only sadly. For non-Prime members, you can get the same card from Ebuyer for £190)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti review for more info

Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti Dual OC (4GB) – £145 from Ebuyer (down from £160)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OC V1 (6GB) – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240, also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Armor OC – £330 from Ebuyer (down from £493, plus free Monster Hunter)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Ti review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1070Ti Gaming – £409 from Ebuyer (down from £480, also comes with free Monster Hunter: World)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual – £459 from Overclockers UK (down from £480)

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z – £540 from Ebuyer (down from £605, plus a free copy of Battlefield V and a $40 Steam voucher)

Read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £399, plus the same three games described above)

Read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 Nitro+ – £399 from Overclockers UK (down from £500, plus free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Best graphics card deals (US):

Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual (8GB) – $200 from Newegg (down from $330, plus another $15 off with promo code 119ZFCF978, and two free games from AMD’s latest game bundle)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon (8GB) – $150 from Newegg (plus a choice of two free games)

Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti Cerberus OC – $155 from Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) – $230 from Newegg (plus free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW Gaming ACX – $330 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti – $380 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 review for more info

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Edition – $440 from Newegg

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke OC – $550 from Newegg (plus a free copy of Battlefield V)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming AMP – $750 from Newegg (plus free Battlefield V)

Best monitor deals (UK):

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1890 from Overclockers (down from £2400, read our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – £1760 from Amazon (down from £2200, read our Acer Predator X27 review for more info)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB241H – £300 from Amazon (down from £400, read our Acer Predator XB241H review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HA – £370 from Amazon (down from £500, and yes, this is the big brother of the XB241H above)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 60Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HK – £550 from Amazon (down from £750, and yep you guessed it, it’s the 4K IPS model of the XB241H above)

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB281HK – £470 from Scan (down from £580, which confusingly is the slightly larger TN sibling of the XB271HK above, if you want to save a bit of money and aren’t fussed about image quality)

Specs: 30in, 2560×1080, 200Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z301CBM – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £600)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync and HDR

BenQ EL2870U – £240 from Amazon (down from £300, see our BenQ EL2870U review for more info)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XF240H – £155 from Amazon (down from £195, read our Acer XF270H review for more info to see how its excellent 27in sibling fared)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Black Hawk G-Master G2730HSU – £157 from Box (down from £190)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 70Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Prolite B2783QSU-B1 – £180 from Box (down from £340)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27CQ – £320 from Overclockers UK (down from £420)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG MG279Q – £429 from Box (down from £519, plus you get a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved QLED panel with FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung LC27HG70 – £400 from Amazon (down from £550, read our Samsung CHG90 review to see how its larger upmarket cousin fared)

Ultrawide (and ultra large) monitors

Specs: 35in, 2560×1080, 144Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z35 – £699 from Box (down from £995, read our Acer Predator Z35 review for more info)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

AOC AGON AG352UCG – £680 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our AOC AGON AG352UCG review for more info)

Specs: 40in, 4K, curved VA panel

Philips BDM4037UW – £390 from Amazon (down from £572)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UM68 – £305 from Amazon (down from £465)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UC99 – £650 from Amazon (down from £880)

Regular 1080p monitors

Specs: 22in, 1920×1080 VA panel

BenQ GW2270H – £72 from Amazon (down from £95)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, TN panel

AOC E2460SH – £82 from Amazon (down from £109, read our AOC E2460SH review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell S2719H – £179 from Amazon (down from £250)

Best monitor deals (US):

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – $1800 from Newegg (down from $2000)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HU – $520 from Newegg (down from $800, plus an extra $20 off with promo code EMCEERE35)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – $685 from Newegg (down from $700, plus a free copy of Call of Duty: Blops 4)

Specs: 27in, 4K, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ – $850 from Newegg (down from $900)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2

Samsung CHG70 – $512 from Newegg (down from $600, plus an extra 10% off with promo code EMCEERP48)

Specs: 27in, 4K, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 27UD58P – $300 from Newegg (down from $320)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG241C – $215 from Newegg (down from $230)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27C – $290 from Newegg (down from $350)

Specs: 28in, 4K, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus MG28UQ – $380 from Newegg (down from $450, and comes with free Blops 4)

Specs: 32in, 4K, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 32UD59-B – $395 from Newegg (down from $600)

Ultrawide monitors

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2

Samsung CHG90 – $900 from Newegg (down from $1100, read our Samsung CHG90 review for more info)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG 34UC89G – $695 From Newegg (down from $1000)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UM69G-B – $297 from Newegg (down from $400)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer ED347CKR – $420 from Newegg (down from $600, plus and extra $20 off with promo code EMCEERE37)

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 38CB99-W – $800 from Newegg (down from $1800, plus another $50 off with the promo code 116BNGS32)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UB88-P – $566 from Newegg (down from $800)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, curved 120Hz VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell Alienware AW3418DW – $900 from Newegg (down from $1500, plus another 10% off with promo code EMCEERP48)

Regular monitors

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, IPS panel

Dell U2715H – $329 from Amazon (down from $430)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – $465 from Newegg (down from $550, read our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review for more info)

Best SSD deals (UK):

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (250GB) – £37 from Amazon (down from £47)

Read our Crucial BX500 review for more info

Crucial BX500 (240GB) – £39 from Ebuyer (down from £41)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – £47 from Amazon (down from £68)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £280 from Ebuyer (down from £374)

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – £53 from Amazon (down from £74)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – £160 from Ebuyer (down from £242, plus you get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – £69 from Amazon (down from £79)

Intel 660P (512GB) – £89 from Overclockers UK (down from £101)

Kingston A400 (120GB) – £20 from Ebuyer (down from £30)

Kingston A400 (480GB) – £50 from Ebuyer (down from £87)

Best SSD deals (US):

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB, 2.5in) – $54 from Amazon (down from $69)

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – $58 from BestBuy (down from $95)

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $73 from Newegg (down from $110)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $128 from Amazon (down from $200)

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – $295 from Amazon (down from $400)

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – $87 from Newegg (down from $100)

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $117 from Newegg (down from $150)

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (250GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $130)

Samsung T5 (500GB) – $98 from Newegg (down from $130)

Best CPU deals (UK):

Intel Core i5-8400 – £200 from Overclockers UK (down from £219)

Intel Core i7-9700K – £380 from Overclockers UK (down from £410, plus a free copy of Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Killing Floor 2, Evasion and an Adobe bundle)

Read our Intel Core i9-9900K review for more info

Intel Core i9-9900K – £549 from Overclockers UK (down from £600, plus the same free games bundle above)

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review for more info

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £320)

Read our AMD Ryzen 5 2600 review for more info

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 – £150 from Overclockers UK (down from £170)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 – £150 from Overclockers UK (down from £189)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X – £170 from Overclockers UK (down from £200)

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X – £200 from Overclockers UK (down from £240)

Best CPU deals (US):

Intel Core i5-8600K – $240 from Newegg

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 – $130 from Newegg (down from $190)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 – $250 from Newegg (down from $300)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X – $320 from Newegg (down from $330)

Best gaming laptop deals (UK):

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Ryzen 5 2500U, 8GB RAM, RX 560X (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Acer Nitro 5 – £599 from Currys (down from £750, read our Acer Nitro 5 review for more info)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5+ 8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050 (4GB), 16GB Intel Optane, 1TB HDD

Acer Nitro 5 – £629 from Currys (no, it’s not a mistake, this is the Intel spec of the same laptop, with added Intel Optane memory instead of an SSD)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GF62 – £799 from Currys (a little more oomph than the Acer Nitro 5 specs above, plus an RGB keyboard)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dell Inspiron G3 15 – £849 from Currys (down from £899, very similar to the MSI GF62, but less ‘gamery’ in its design if you want to be seen with it in public)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

HP Pavilion 17-ab404na – £850 from Amazon (down from £1000, arguably one of the better deals in this list, as long as you don’t mind its giant 17.3in chassis)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Acer Predator Helios 300 – £899 from Currys (down from £1099, not quite as good a processor as the HP Pavilion above, but you do get a more powerful 6GB GTX 1060 for only £50 more)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dell Inspiron G5 15 – £899 from Currys (down from £999, read our Dell Inspiron G5 15 review for more info, the same spec as the Acer Helios above, but far fewer go-faster-gamer-stripes)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus FX504GM – £990 from Amazon (down from £1300, another great deal for this particular set of specs, plus you get a high refresh rate screen for smoother gameplay)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GP73 Leopard 8RF – £1370 from Amazon (down from £1700, this is by far the cheapest deal on this particular laptop, as several other places are doing it for £1399)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

HP Omen 17 – £1499 from Currys (down from £1600, read our HP Omen 17 review for more info, very similar spec to the MSI Leopard above, but with more RAM and more storage)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte Aero 15X – £1800 from Amazon (down from £2200, no HDD for additional storage on this one, but you do get a jumbo SSD instead)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8850H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080, G-Sync, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Gigabyte Aorus X7 DT V8 – £2550 from Amazon (down from £3000, if you want to go the whole hog on a gaming laptop with all the G-Sync bells and whistles, this is one of the best deals around right now)

Best gaming laptop deals (US):

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 1TB HDD

Asus TUF FX504GE – $699 from Newegg (down from $899, it doesn’t come with an SSD, but this is still a great spec for the money)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050 (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition – $799 from Newegg (down from $999, it’s an old processor, but still a decent price if you’d rather have a Core i7 than a Core i5 like the Asus TUF laptop above)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition – $1229 from Newegg (down from $1499, a more powerful version of the Scar above with a more up to date processor, better graphics and a larger chassis)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GP63 Leopard – $1379 from Newegg (down from $1699, a smaller, similar spec to the Asus Scar, but with a more powerful graphics chip that will make better use of its 120Hz screen)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GE72 Apache Pro – $1299 from Newegg (down from $1599, if you don’t mind the older processor, this is a much cheaper way of getting the same graphics power as the MSI Leopard above)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte Aero 15X V8 – $1749 from Newegg (down from $2299, it doesn’t come with an extra HDD, but you do get a big SSD and a 144Hz refresh rate screen to make the most of the GTX 1070 graphics chip, there’s also an identical 4K spec for $1999)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, FreeSync, AMD Ryzen 7 2700, 16GB RAM, RX Vega 56, 256GB SSD

Acer Predator Helios 500 – $1749 from Newegg (down from $1999, essentially the AMD equivalent spec of the Gigabyte Aero above, but with a slightly smaller SSD)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GT75 Titan – $2199 from Newegg (down from $2799, see our MSI GT75 Titan review for more info, a beast of a gaming laptop that can also double up as a desktop replacement)

Best gaming headset deals (UK):

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £90 from Currys (down from £140)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – £80 from Amazon (down from £99)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – £45 from Box (down from £70)

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £150 from Overclockers (down from £250)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £200 from Currys (down from £300)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £109 from Overclockers UK (down from £155, comes with free Corsair ST100 RGB headphone stand)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – £75 from Scan (down from £100)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – £54 from Ebuyer (down from £75)

HyperX Cloud Alpha – £60 from Currys (down from £90)

Read our Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 review for more info

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £155)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 – £180 from Overclockers UK (down from £220)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion Wireless – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £140)

Read our Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £410, comes with GSX 1000 Amplifier)

MSI Immerse GH70 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)

Razer Electra V2 – £50 from Box (down from £65)

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 – £93 from Box (down from £100)

Read our Roccat Khan Pro review for more info

Roccat Khan Pro – £60 from Amazon (down from £70)

Best gaming headset deals (US):

Read our Corsair HS70 Wireless review for more info

Corsair HS70 SE Wireless – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – $65 from Amazon (down from $100)

Corsair Void Pro RGB USB – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – $187 from Steelseries (down from $250, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $100 from Steelseries (down from $150, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – $75 from Steelseries (down from $100, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – $50 from Steelseries (down from $70, deal currently only available by logging into your Steelseries account)

HyperX Cloud Flight – $160 from Newegg

Logitech G533 Wireless – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – $70 from Newegg (down from $150)

Logitech G933 Circumaural Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $200)

Cougar Immersa – $50 from Newegg (down from $60)

Sennheiser GSP 600 – $200 from Amazon (down from $250)

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £140, see our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – £170 from Overclockers UK (down from £185)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB

Corsair Strafe RGB – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Steelseries Apex M750 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

Roccat Isku+ Force FX – £50 from Box (down from £100)

Lapboard specs: Mechanical, Blue LED

Roccat Sova MK – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro M – £85 from Box (down from £110)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma – £110 from Box (down from £145)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Mouse specs: 5000 DPI, 4 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Abyssys V2 – £28 from Overclockers UK (down from £50)

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 110 – £25 from Overclockers UK (down from £35, see our Steelseries Rival 110 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – £68 from Overclockers UK (down from £80, see our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 10,800 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

MSI Clutch GM60 – £69 from Box (down from £90, read our MSI Clutch GM60 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum – £48 from Box (down from £59, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £140, see our Logitech G903 review for more info)

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $160 from Newegg (down from $200)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Blue switches, red LED backlight

Corsair K70 Lux – $90 from Newegg (down from $120, today only October 31, read our Corsair K70 Lux review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, blue LED backlight

Corsair K63 Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $110)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G513 RGB – $130 from Newegg (down from $150)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G Pro – $109 from Amazon (down from $130)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches

Gigabyte Mechanical Cherry Red – $39 from Newegg (down from $80)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum – $50 from Newegg (down from $80)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G Pro Wireless – $150 from Newegg (plus $20 off with combo purchase, read our Logitech G Pro Wireless review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Razer DeathAdder Elite – $59 from Newegg (down from $90)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – $55 from Amazon (down from $60)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Steelseries Sensei 310 – $48 from Amazon (down from $60, read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)