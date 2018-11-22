Dell's ultrawide Alienware monitor slashed by over 50% on Newegg's Ebay store

Dell’s Alienware AW3418DW ultrawide gaming monitor is going for cheapy cheaps over on Newegg’s Ebay store right now, knocking nearly another $200 off its original deal price of $900 to take it down to an all-time low of $720. Normally priced at $1500, that’s 52% off in total. Ultrawide monitor hunters, your Black Friday deal of the week has arrived.

Bizarrely, the monitor is still listed as costing $900 on Newegg’s own website, but hop over to its Ebay store and you’ll find this 3440×1440 Nvidia G-Sync monitor going for a heck of a lot less. Indeed, $720 is an excellent price for a monitor of this calibre, and a much better discount than some of the other Nvidia G-Sync ultrawide monitor deals going on in the US right now. The only other one of note in my Black Friday: Best monitor deals hub is the LG 34UC89, which costs $695 (also from Newegg). This 34in monitor has a higher 144Hz refresh rate than the Alienware (which maxes out at 120Hz), but only has a 2560×1080 resolution, which is less than ideal on such a large screen.

All the others, meanwhile, are AMD FreeSync screens, making the AW3418DW even more tempting for Nvidia graphics card owners. It’s a shame there isn’t an equivalent deal in the UK, really, as I haven’t seen any discounts on the AW3418DW at all this week, and it doesn’t look like it’s even part of Dell’s own Black Friday deals, either, which is highly inconsiderate if you ask me, those meanies. Even Box, the king of Black Friday monitor deals so far, still has it listed for £999.

Still, the UK certainly isn’t short on other good ultrawide G-Sync monitor deals this Black Friday, as we’ve got the benefit of the tried and tested Acer Predator Z35, which is down to £699 on Box and the equally excellent AOC AGON AG352UCG, which is going for even less over at Overclockers for £650.

Of course, not everyone has £700 / $700-odd to spend on a monitor, so why not visit our jumbo Black Friday 2018 hub for even more monitor deals, or jump on over to our Black Friday monitor hub linked above? I’ve even separated them all out in Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, ultrawide and regular monitors to make it easier to find the one you want. Alternatively, you may want to have a peek at our Black Friday: Best graphics card deals as well if you’re thinking of upgrading your graphics card to make the most of your new monitor purchase. Happy deals hunting!