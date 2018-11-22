Get the Steelseries Arctis 7 (our best gaming headset champion) at its lowest ever price this Black Friday

I know I bang on about the Steelseries Arctis 7 a lot, but it is truly the best gaming headset I’ve ever had – and now it’s going for as little as £90 over at Currys as part of this year’s Black Friday bonanza. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been in the UK (lower, even, than it’s ever been on Amazon, too, according to CamelCamelCamel), making this a Black Friday headset deal too good to pass up.

The Arctis 7 isn’t just a great-sounding gaming headset, but it’s also immensely comfortable. As someone who always tends to suffer from the dreaded head pinch after 30 minutes on most headsets, the Arctis 7’s suspension ski-goggle style-headband is an absolute godsend. Plus, it’s wireless, so you don’t have to worry about any pesky wires, either.

The Arctis 7 is also going pretty cheap in the US, too, with the best Black Friday deal currently available on Steelseries’ website itself. You have to create and / or log in to your Steelseries account in order to claim the discount (all of Steelseries’ Cyber Week deals are currently in ‘early access’ only at time of writing, although they will be made available to all and sundry at some point today, Thursday November 22), but once you do you can nab it for $100.

Historically, that’s the lowest price the Arctis 7 has ever been in the US (at least on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel), so while it might not be a better deal than last year, it’s still a good chance to get the best wireless gaming headset in town if you haven’t already.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, the rest of Steelseries’ Arctis range is also on offer in the UK and US this Black Friday, with plenty of good deals going on with the wired and RGB-ified Arctis 5, and the entry-level wired and non-RGB Arctis 3. You’ll find all of them listed in our Black Friday: Best gaming headset deals hub, starting for as little as £45 / $50, but they’re all essentially the same headset: all three use the same audio drivers and an identical headband design, so they all have the same great audio quality and overall comfort – it’s just the wired/wireless/RGB distinction that really sets them apart.

Of course, that’s not to say this is the only good Black Friday headset deal going on right now, as there are also a lot of great deals to be had on the excellent Corsair Void Pro family as well – our best gaming headset runner-up after the Arctis 7. Indeed, the wireless version of Corsair’s very good headset is actually even cheaper than the Arctis 7 right now, going for £75 over at Scan and $65 at Amazon. For me, the Arctis 7 is still king when it comes to comfort, but those simply after the cheapest best wireless gaming headset may well think the Corsair is a better buy.