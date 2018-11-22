Fallout 76 Bobbleheads, Magazines: locations, are they permanent

Ever since people ventured into Appalachia, it soon became apparent that Bobbleheads and Magazines work a fair bit differently in Fallout 76. Instead of being permanent upgrade, both Bobbleheads and Magazines are now consumable temporary buffs that provide either increases to your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats, or a trait such as weapon specific boost. Since they work slightly differently this time, there are more places that you can find them, this guide will have more on their locations, exactly how to obtain them, and when it is best to collect duplicates.

Fallout 76 Bobbleheads and Magazines guide

Bobbleheads

After some extensive testing, it seems that while the locations for where to find the Bobbleheads may be fixed, the Bobblehead you will find seems to be different depending on what the server spawns there. Therefore we will be breaking the following table into two: One will detail all the Bobbleheads in the game, what they do, and how long they last for. The second will go over each and every location we have found in the game. Since there are a lot of bobbleheads to find, I’ve enabled the search functionality to filter the list down to the Bobblehead or location you are looking for, so please take full advantage of this.

Bobblehead Buff Duration Agility +2 Agility 10 hours Big Guns +20% damage with heavy guns. 10 hours Caps Twice as likely to find better cap stashes. 10 hours Charisma +2 Charisma 10 hours Endurance +2 Endurance 10 hours Energy Weapons +20% damage with energy guns. 10 hours Explosives +30% damage from explosives. 10 hours Intelligence +2 Intelligence 10 hours Leader +5% extra experience 10 hours Lockpicking +30% larger sweet pot when lock picking. 10 hours Luck +2 Luck 10 hours Medicine Heal 30% more with Stimpaks. 10 hours Melee weapons +20% damage with melee weapons 10 hours Perception +2 Perception 10 hours Repair +30% Fusion Core regeneration 10 hours Science 1x extra guess when hacking terminals. 10 hours Small Guns +20% damage with ballistic guns 10 hours Sneak 30% harder to detect while sneaking. 10 hours Strength +2 Strength 10 hours Unarmed +25% damage to unarmed attacks. 10 hours

Bobblehead locations

Region 1: The Forest

Landview Lighthouse – There are two here. One is in the yellow house, on the desk in the upstairs bedroom between the typewriter and the terminal. The other is inside the lighthouse on the window sill heading up the most high-up gantry platform.

– There are here. One is in the yellow house, on the desk in the upstairs bedroom between the typewriter and the terminal. The other is inside the lighthouse on the window sill heading up the most high-up gantry platform. Alpine River Cabins – There are two here. The first is in the south-eastern cabin on the top corner of the bunk beds. The second is in the southern cabin with the bear rug, this time under the corner bunk bed.

There are here. The first is in the south-eastern cabin on the top corner of the bunk beds. The second is in the southern cabin with the bear rug, this time under the corner bunk bed. Wixon Homestead – Just one here, and it’s on the barrel next to the southern wall of the hay barn and garage. Just look right of the metal shelving and you should see it.

Just here, and it’s on the barrel next to the southern wall of the hay barn and garage. Just look right of the metal shelving and you should see it. Vault-Tec Agricultural Centre – A whopping four of them to find here. All are inside the building. The first is on the open rusty fridge on the lower level Hydroponics room. It should be opposite a fertiliser hatch. The second is in the urinal of the men’s toilets by the stairs. A third can be found in the filing cabinet tray on the floor in front of some empty filing cabinets in the filing office. Finally, the fourth is on the corner of the metal desk that has a wrecked terminal on the dry part of the basement lab level. It’s just left of some empty filing cabinets.

A whopping of them to find here. All are inside the building. The first is on the open rusty fridge on the lower level Hydroponics room. It should be opposite a fertiliser hatch. The second is in the urinal of the men’s toilets by the stairs. A third can be found in the filing cabinet tray on the floor in front of some empty filing cabinets in the filing office. Finally, the fourth is on the corner of the metal desk that has a wrecked terminal on the dry part of the basement lab level. It’s just left of some empty filing cabinets. WV Limber Co. – Two here. One is in the red barn storage warehouse, located by a raised area by the upturned filing cabinet. There’s also a first aid box nearby. The second is on the edge of the roof, near a “Protect your Hands” poster in the partially ruined maintenance gargae. Look for some stacked timber nearby.

here. One is in the red barn storage warehouse, located by a raised area by the upturned filing cabinet. There’s also a first aid box nearby. The second is on the edge of the roof, near a “Protect your Hands” poster in the partially ruined maintenance gargae. Look for some stacked timber nearby. Darling Sister’s Lab – Just the one to be found here, and it’s on the roof of the caravan trailer with “Welkcom” written nearby. There’s also a gramophone and banjo if you want a focal point to see if someone else has gotten to it first.

Just the to be found here, and it’s on the roof of the caravan trailer with “Welkcom” written nearby. There’s also a gramophone and banjo if you want a focal point to see if someone else has gotten to it first. Grove’s Family Cabin – Another one Bobblehead to be found here. This is on top of the bunk bed in the south-eastern corner of the room of the cabin with the trunk and American flag hung up.

Another Bobblehead to be found here. This is on top of the bunk bed in the south-eastern corner of the room of the cabin with the trunk and American flag hung up. Tyler County Fairgrounds – There’s three to find here. The first is below the two token machines in the metal sheds by the hoop shot games. The second is by some Nuka-Cherry and Nuka-Cola bottles on some metal shelves at the base of the massive rusted Nuka-Cola bottle. Finally, there’s also one on the long table decorated with a lot of pumpkins in the warehouse with the Tinker’s Workbench. Just look for an over-abundance of pumpkins for the right area.

There’s to find here. The first is below the two token machines in the metal sheds by the hoop shot games. The second is by some Nuka-Cherry and Nuka-Cola bottles on some metal shelves at the base of the massive rusted Nuka-Cola bottle. Finally, there’s also one on the long table decorated with a lot of pumpkins in the warehouse with the Tinker’s Workbench. Just look for an over-abundance of pumpkins for the right area. Deathclaw Island – Just one on this tiny island and it’s on the bench on the northern bank of the island. Just watch out for the Deathclaw, she’s very protective of it.

Just on this tiny island and it’s on the bench on the northern bank of the island. Just watch out for the Deathclaw, she’s very protective of it. Marigold Pavilion – Head into the Attic inside the pavilion for this one bobblehead. It’s by the support beam bear two mattress beds.

Head into the Attic inside the pavilion for this bobblehead. It’s by the support beam bear two mattress beds. Hunter’s Ridge – Look for the north-eastern treehouse shack with the mattress and a metal bucket. It should be on the corner of the wooden floor attacked to the roof, but the one bobblehead may have fallen off due to the rather tight platform it’s on.

Look for the north-eastern treehouse shack with the mattress and a metal bucket. It should be on the corner of the wooden floor attacked to the roof, but the bobblehead may have fallen off due to the rather tight platform it’s on. Morgantown Train Yard – In the main tower of the main building. You’ll find this one bobblehead on the top floor, next to the desk next to a radio.

In the main tower of the main building. You’ll find this bobblehead on the top floor, next to the desk next to a radio. Morgantown Airport – Look to the south-west corner of the Responder Laboratory Hanger, specifically on the shelf, for this one bobblehead.

Look to the south-west corner of the Responder Laboratory Hanger, specifically on the shelf, for this bobblehead. Morgantown High School – There’s three of them. Thr first is on the tall bookshelf that’s in the office with blue-checkered wallpaper. The room has a level 2 lock. The second is in the closed stall in the boy’s toilets, while the third is in the gymnasium. Look for a basketball hoop without aa pole in the upper storage roof in the south-western part of the room, which can be accessed by jumping from the stands. It’s on a cinder block.

There’s of them. Thr first is on the tall bookshelf that’s in the office with blue-checkered wallpaper. The room has a level 2 lock. The second is in the closed stall in the boy’s toilets, while the third is in the gymnasium. Look for a basketball hoop without aa pole in the upper storage roof in the south-western part of the room, which can be accessed by jumping from the stands. It’s on a cinder block. Portside Pub – Just the one here. It’s on the rusting AC units on the roof.

– Just the here. It’s on the rusting AC units on the roof. Mama Dolce’s Food Processing – Mama Dolce loved bobbleheads as there are four here. All four are in the Fujiniya Intelligence Base. One is by the door in the north-eastern corner of the dorms on a cabinet shelf. A second can be found in the laboratory chamber between a ladder and Protectron pod on a shelf. The third is on the linked computer/phone terminals in the south-western corner; there’s a Chinese flag on the floor. Lastly, the final one is in the main processing chamber, on top of the mainframe computer.

Mama Dolce loved bobbleheads as there are here. All four are in the Fujiniya Intelligence Base. One is by the door in the north-eastern corner of the dorms on a cabinet shelf. A second can be found in the laboratory chamber between a ladder and Protectron pod on a shelf. The third is on the linked computer/phone terminals in the south-western corner; there’s a Chinese flag on the floor. Lastly, the final one is in the main processing chamber, on top of the mainframe computer. Vault-Tec University – You’d expect these here and there are three of them. The first is inside Room 203, which is the Dean’s office, and is behind the filing box on the filing cabinets. The other two are in the simulation vault; one being near the black mirror and sink of the shower room near the gym, while the other is inside the upper fridge in the cafeteria, behind the counter.

You’d expect these here and there are of them. The first is inside Room 203, which is the Dean’s office, and is behind the filing box on the filing cabinets. The other two are in the simulation vault; one being near the black mirror and sink of the shower room near the gym, while the other is inside the upper fridge in the cafeteria, behind the counter. Grafton Dam – Look for the one bobblehead on metal typewriter desk in the blue office hut. It’s on the top floor.

– Look for the bobblehead on metal typewriter desk in the blue office hut. It’s on the top floor. Gauley Mine – You’ll find three here. One is in the left-hand locker on the south-west corner of the locker room. The locker room itself is south of the entrance, going into the mines. Your second is at the end of the first mine tunnel on the ceiling supports, while the third is on the top edge of a blackened wall AC unit with a light above of it. This is north-west of the main generator and gantry chambers.

You’ll find here. One is in the left-hand locker on the south-west corner of the locker room. The locker room itself is south of the entrance, going into the mines. Your second is at the end of the first mine tunnel on the ceiling supports, while the third is on the top edge of a blackened wall AC unit with a light above of it. This is north-west of the main generator and gantry chambers. Arklos Pharma – Just one very corrupt bobblehead in Arklos Pharma, which is in the Protein Sequencing Lab, between the Terminals and the collection chamber.

Just very corrupt bobblehead in Arklos Pharma, which is in the Protein Sequencing Lab, between the Terminals and the collection chamber. Greg’s Mine Supply – Greg has his own one little bobblehead placed on the desk left of Greg’s terminal.

Greg has his own little bobblehead placed on the desk left of Greg’s terminal. Bolton Greens – A whopping five to be found here. They’re in the baby pram by the playground just outside the mansion, near a golf bag in the golf-course deception office that’s accessed via the locked door in the kitchen, on the north mezzanine balcony with an onrate side table, on the concrete steps found on the roof of the mansion itself, and the western corner of the upstairs bedroom with the brick fireplace – look for the small table.

A whopping to be found here. They’re in the baby pram by the playground just outside the mansion, near a golf bag in the golf-course deception office that’s accessed via the locked door in the kitchen, on the north mezzanine balcony with an onrate side table, on the concrete steps found on the roof of the mansion itself, and the western corner of the upstairs bedroom with the brick fireplace – look for the small table. New River Gorge Resort – Go across Interstate 59 once you’ve completed the adventure course in the woods. You’ll find it inside the top platform of the adventure tower. You can also use enhanced jumping to get to this one .

Go across Interstate 59 once you’ve completed the adventure course in the woods. You’ll find it inside the top platform of the adventure tower. You can also use enhanced jumping to get to this . Horizon’s Rest – Two to be found here. One is in the cockpit of the crashed airplane on the floor, while the other is on the metal table next to a safe with a level 1 lock, and a jail key. The building is attached to the electrical pylons.

to be found here. One is in the cockpit of the crashed airplane on the floor, while the other is on the metal table next to a safe with a level 1 lock, and a jail key. The building is attached to the electrical pylons. Relay Tower HN-B1-12 – This one can be found on the computer bank in the southern corner of the hut inside the tower complex.

This can be found on the computer bank in the southern corner of the hut inside the tower complex. Tygart Water Treatment – A small wooden crate near the two mattresses in the Raider base defensive wall houses this one bobblehead.

A small wooden crate near the two mattresses in the Raider base defensive wall houses this bobblehead. Ohio River Adventures – Just the one here, which is inside the fishing boat and on top of the computer.

Just the here, which is inside the fishing boat and on top of the computer. Silva Homestead – There are two to be found here. One is in the red silo barn on the desk by the Arktos Pharma Terminal, while the other is on the dresser along the north-western wall of the bedroom of the roadside farm house building.

There are to be found here. One is in the red silo barn on the desk by the Arktos Pharma Terminal, while the other is on the dresser along the north-western wall of the bedroom of the roadside farm house building. Lewis & Sons Farming Supply – You’ll find three of them here. The first is in the greenhouse by the cash register, while the second is on the upstairs balcony of the large metal tractor barn, south-east of the complex. The final one is next to the Power Armor station in the large metal tractor barn.

You’ll find three of them here. The first is in the greenhouse by the cash register, while the second is on the upstairs balcony of the large metal tractor barn, south-east of the complex. The final one is next to the Power Armor station in the large metal tractor barn. Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant – Look for the three in the following locations. The first is on a section of the mainframe computer in the sunken loading dock. You’ll need a lockpicking skill of 3 to access the hatch on the roof by the orange/white trailer. Another is behind the locked door (level 1) in the pantry insiode the wonderfully named “Snackability R&D Lab” on the upper floor, while the last one is in the open locker in the locker room between the two big chambers of the plant.

Look for the in the following locations. The first is on a section of the mainframe computer in the sunken loading dock. You’ll need a lockpicking skill of 3 to access the hatch on the roof by the orange/white trailer. Another is behind the locked door (level 1) in the pantry insiode the wonderfully named “Snackability R&D Lab” on the upper floor, while the last one is in the open locker in the locker room between the two big chambers of the plant. The Giant Teapot – Just two here. One is by the toilet in the gift shop, while the other is below the cash register inside the Red Rocket Gas (Petrol) station.

Just here. One is by the toilet in the gift shop, while the other is below the cash register inside the Red Rocket Gas (Petrol) station. Posiedon Energy Plant WV-06 – Another massive place with five bobbleheads! The first is at the end of the two T-Shaped pipes entering the first of the two cooling towers, near a skeleton with tons of chems littered around it. There’s another skeleton with lots of chems and a bobblehead around one in the west corner of the expansion cooling tower and you can access the area via the stairs on the north-east side of the main building, though you may need enhanced jumping to get to this. Another is on the roof at the end of the highest scaffolding. Look for the crates. A third can be found in the largest pool of the Fuel Storage chamber on a submerged girder. Finally, the last one is in the reactor room on the south-side girders. You’ll need to jump from the computer bank to the gantry to reach this one, so do take care not to fall off.

Another massive place with bobbleheads! The first is at the end of the two T-Shaped pipes entering the first of the two cooling towers, near a skeleton with tons of chems littered around it. There’s another skeleton with lots of chems and a bobblehead around one in the west corner of the expansion cooling tower and you can access the area via the stairs on the north-east side of the main building, though you may need enhanced jumping to get to this. Another is on the roof at the end of the highest scaffolding. Look for the crates. A third can be found in the largest pool of the Fuel Storage chamber on a submerged girder. Finally, the last one is in the reactor room on the south-side girders. You’ll need to jump from the computer bank to the gantry to reach this one, so do take care not to fall off. Charleston Railyard – You’ll find this one on a table in the cabinet office in the brick office building. There’s a Mr Handy billboard on top of it.

You’ll find this on a table in the cabinet office in the brick office building. There’s a Mr Handy billboard on top of it. Hornwright Summer Villa – This one is on top of the gazebo near the greenhouse.

This is on top of the gazebo near the greenhouse. Torrance House – Just the two here. One is on the top corner of the stone wall surrounding the hedge maze, while the other is a bit of a voyeur on the corner of the roof of the eastern battlements, as it’s just east of the skeletons getting intimate with the word blocks nearby spelling out “Hubba Bubba” – the dirty fiends!

Just the here. One is on the top corner of the stone wall surrounding the hedge maze, while the other is a bit of a voyeur on the corner of the roof of the eastern battlements, as it’s just east of the skeletons getting intimate with the word blocks nearby spelling out “Hubba Bubba” – the dirty fiends! Riverside Manor – The two bobbleheads are inside the manor. One is in the bureau of the master bedroom on the second floor, while the other is in the corner bedroom along the west wall on top of a dresser.

The bobbleheads are inside the manor. One is in the bureau of the master bedroom on the second floor, while the other is in the corner bedroom along the west wall on top of a dresser. Overlook Cabin – Two more here. One is outside by the broken windows of the north side of the cabin, next to a pool table and game room, while the other is on the rock cliff on a ledge halfway down just shy of the stone driveway wall and a blue car.

more here. One is outside by the broken windows of the north side of the cabin, next to a pool table and game room, while the other is on the rock cliff on a ledge halfway down just shy of the stone driveway wall and a blue car. Burdette Manor – Look for these two bobbleheads on the floor near the western side of the manor, and on a narrow ledge on the cliff below the cluster of soot flowers.

Look for these bobbleheads on the floor near the western side of the manor, and on a narrow ledge on the cliff below the cluster of soot flowers. Summerville Docks – This location has three of them. One is in the dried out lake bed north-east of the boathouse by the red fishing boat, while the other two are in the fish store shack on a metal shelf, and in the red storage shed on the north-west corner with a dingy propped up against the side.

This location has of them. One is in the dried out lake bed north-east of the boathouse by the red fishing boat, while the other two are in the fish store shack on a metal shelf, and in the red storage shed on the north-west corner with a dingy propped up against the side. Charleston Capitol Building – Seems the officials only have one bobblehead, which is on the judge’s table in the first courtroom. It’s marked “State Courthouse”.

Seems the officials only have bobblehead, which is on the judge’s table in the first courtroom. It’s marked “State Courthouse”. Hornwright Industrial HQ – There are three bobbleheads up for grabs here. The first is on Floor 03 in the southern corner of the Reactor Lab room, while the second is in the sunken floor area of the External Connection System Chamber in a tiny alcove of the red mainframe computer by the Protectron Calibration pad. The last one is in the sub-level basement where you’ll find an alcove next to the jutting part of red mainframe computer in the northwest of the room.

There are bobbleheads up for grabs here. The first is on Floor 03 in the southern corner of the Reactor Lab room, while the second is in the sunken floor area of the External Connection System Chamber in a tiny alcove of the red mainframe computer by the Protectron Calibration pad. The last one is in the sub-level basement where you’ll find an alcove next to the jutting part of red mainframe computer in the northwest of the room. AVR Medical Center – Doctors must love Vault-Boy as there are four bobbleheads in this facility. The first is on top of the ceiling light near a dropped skeleton in the reception area. Shoot this one down as it’s quite difficult to reach otherwise. The second is next to a terminal found in the eastern balcony on the second floor, just above the massive hole leading to the basement/cafeteria area. Your third one is in the south-side office that’s accessed via the hole in the wall on the north-east corner alcove in the office, while the last one is near the terminal shelf in the upper lab room with the Chemistry station.



Reigon 2: Toxic Valley

Wavy Willard’s Water Park – Wow, there’s four I’ve found so far. The first is in big building with the zebra ride in the centre of the park has a staff entrance near some dumpsters and a broken fence. Follow until you find the fusion core. The bobblehead is on top of a toolbox. The second is in the Brick building in the southern part of the part with “Employees Only” near a drained pool. Above the crafting table. The third is inside the giant alligator’s mouth, while the fourth is in the lockers near the entrance. Look at the end locker on the left side of the middle section.

Wow, there’s I’ve found so far. The first is in big building with the zebra ride in the centre of the park has a staff entrance near some dumpsters and a broken fence. Follow until you find the fusion core. The bobblehead is on top of a toolbox. The second is in the Brick building in the southern part of the part with “Employees Only” near a drained pool. Above the crafting table. The third is inside the giant alligator’s mouth, while the fourth is in the lockers near the entrance. Look at the end locker on the left side of the middle section. Philippi Battlefield Cemetery – Just the one to be found here. Enter the museum and check under the counter.

Magazine locations

In a similar fashion to Bobbleheads, it seems that while the locations for where to find the magazines may be fixed, the magazines themselves are different depending on which one the server spawns. Therefore we will be breaking the into two sections. One will detail all the magazines in the game, what they do, and how long they last for. The second will go over each and every location where you can find them we have found in the game.

Magazine Buff Duration Astonishing Tales #1 +15% damage against Mothmen 2 hours Astonishing Tales #2 +15% damage against Grafton monsters. 2 hours Astonishing Tales #3 +15% damage against Snallygasters 2 hours Astonishing Tales #4 +15% damage against Flatwoods Aliens 2 hours Astonishing Tales #5 +15% damage against Wendigos. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #1 +15% damage against Mirelurks. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #2 +15% damage against Super Mutants. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #3 Swim twice as fast. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #4 +25% more damage from the Alien Blaster. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #5 +25% more damage from the Cryolator. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #6 Regenerate 20 health points per minute. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #7 +5 Max AP 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #8 Take 25% less damage from robots. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #9 +15 Poison Resistance. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #10 30% less likely to catch diseases. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #11 +15% more damage to Ghouls. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #12 30% less likely to catch diseases. 2 hours Astonishingly Awesome Tales #13 +30% increase to Radiation healing with RadAway. 2 hours Backwoodsman #1 Collect extra meat when searching dead animals. 2 hours Backwoodsman #2 25% more damage with Tomahawks 2 hours Backwoodsman #3 Crafting weapons costs fewer materials. 2 hours Backwoodsman #4 50% chance to get twice the items when harvesting plants. 2 hours Backwoodsman #5 15% more damage to animals. 2 hours Backwoodsman #6 50% more healing when eating cooked food. 2 hours Backwoodsman #7 50% less likely to contract a disease when eating/drinking. 2 hours Backwoodsman #8 30% increase in satisfaction when eating/drinking. 2 hours Backwoodsman #9 50% reduced cost to repairing buildings. 2 hours Backwoodsman #10 Turrets in your CAMP/Workshop deal +50% damage. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #1 +15% melee damage. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #2 +20% harder to be detected while sneaking. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #3 +15 Poison Resistance. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #4 +30% VATS critical damage with melee weapons. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #5 +15% damage to Scorched damage. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #6 Melee weapons weigh 75% of their default weight. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #7 Melee weapons degrade half as fast. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #8 2 damage resistance for every point in Charisma. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #9 +10 carrying capacity. 2 hours Grognak the Barbarian #10 +15 energy resistance. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #1 +15% more damage to robots. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #2 +30% VATS critical damage with laser weapons. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #3 30% VATS critical damage with ballistic guns. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #4 +6 AP regeneration. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #5 +50% more materials salvaged when scrapping weapons. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #6 +10 damage resistance at night. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #7 +10% damage with guns without scopes. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #8 +15% more damage to Yao Guai. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #9 +30% VATS critical damage with plasma weapons. 2 hours Guns and Bullets #10 +15% more damage to Liberator Bots. 2 hours Live and Love #1 +10 maximum health when on a team. 2 hours Live and Love #2 +5 more damage inflicted on enemies when part of a team. 2 hours Live and Love #3 +50% healing when eating fruit/veg. 2 hours Live and Love #4 +10 AP regeneration when on a team. 2 hours Live and Love #5 +2 Luck when drinking alcohol. 2 hours Live and Love #6 +10 damage resistance when part of a team. 2 hours Live and Love #7 +10 max AP when on a team. 2 hours Live and Love #8 +5% more experience gained when on a team. 2 hours Live and Love #9 +25% less damage taken from robots. 2 hours Scout’s Life #1 Rad ingestion -30% when eating/drinking. 2 hours Scout’s Life #2 25% less damage from insects. 2 hours Scout’s Life #3 +10 carrying capacity. 2 hours Scout’s Life #4 Double the bleed out time when HP is reduced to 0. 2 hours Scout’s Life #5 80% less likely to contract diseases when hit by creatures. 2 hours Scout’s Life #6 30% slower rate reduction to hunger/thirst. 2 hours Scout’s Life #7 25% less damage from animals. 2 hours Scout’s Life #8 AP cost reduced by 20% while sprinting. 2 hours Scout’s Life #9 Placing a CAMP cost in caps is reduced by 80%. 2 hours Scout’s Life #10 Item degradation -30%. 2 hours Tesla Science #1 25% reduced damage from robots. 2 hours Tesla Science #2 25% reduced damage from plasma weapons, grenades, and mines. 2 hours Tesla Science #3 Explosive attacks have a 30% bigger radius. 2 hours Tesla Science #4 Power Armor consumes a Fusion Core’s power 15% slower. 2 hours Tesla Science #5 Heavy guns consume ammunition 20% slower. 2 hours Tesla Science #6 +15 Raditation Resistance (environmental) 2 hours Tesla Science #7 +30% VATS critical damage with energy weapons. 2 hours Tesla Science #8 +15% VATS critical damage with all weapons. 2 hours Tesla Science #9 +30% VATS critical damage with heavy guns. 2 hours The Unstoppables #1 5% chance to take no damage when attacked. 2 hours The Unstoppables #2 20% chance to take no damage from Scorched enemies. 2 hours The Unstoppables #3 30% chance to take no damage from explosions. 2 hours The Unstoppables #4 30% chance to take no damage from melee attacks. 2 hours The Unstoppables #5 20% chance to take no damage from energy weapons. 2 hours Tumbler’s Today #1 20% wider sweet spot when lockpicking. 2 hours Tumbler’s Today #2 Find extra bobby pins when picking up bobby pin boxes. 2 hours Tumbler’s Today #3 +1 lockpicking skill. 2 hours Tumbler’s Today #4 Bobby pins don’t break when lockpicking. 2 hours Tumbler’s Today #5 20% wider sweet spot when lockpicking. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #1 +10 damage resistance while sneaking. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #2 50% better hiding capability. Works in bright lights. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #3 Take -10% damage from other players. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations manual #4 +1 Perception 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #5 +1 Perception 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #6 Make 50% less noise when sneaking. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #7 Hostile player’s VATS accuracy when targeting you is reduced by 50%. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #8 25% more damage with knives and unarmed attacks. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #9 50% Stealth Boy duration. 2 hours U.S. Covert Operations Manual #10 +1 Agility 2 hours Atomic Command Unlocks minigame. Permanent Automatron Unlocks minigame Permanent Grognak & the Ruby Ruins Unlocks minigame Permanent Nuka Tapper Unlocks minigame Permanent Pipfall Unlocks minigame Permanent Red Menace Unlocks minigame Permanent Wastelad Unlocks minigame Permanent Zeta Invaders Unlocks minigame Permanent

Region 1: The Forest

Vault 76 – This one is on the bedside computer table, and can be missed. This contains the Nuka Tapper Holotape game.

This one is on the bedside computer table, and can be missed. This contains the Nuka Tapper Holotape game. Twin Pine Cabins – Look between the two metal barrels at the entrance corner of the cabin with the green trunk for this magazine.

Look between the two metal barrels at the entrance corner of the cabin with the green trunk for this magazine. Landview Whitehouse – There are two magazines to be found here. One is on the picnic table south of the lighthouse, while the second is on the dining table inside the lightkeeper’s house.

There are magazines to be found here. One is on the picnic table south of the lighthouse, while the second is on the dining table inside the lightkeeper’s house. Alpine River Cabins – Two more issues to be found here, which are on the bottom bunk bed next to the bear rug and in the treehouse south of the cabins that has a terminal with some spooky sound effects.

more issues to be found here, which are on the bottom bunk bed next to the bear rug and in the treehouse south of the cabins that has a terminal with some spooky sound effects. Wixon Homestead – Go to the farmhouse and in the bedroom, look to the east wall. It should be on the table.

Go to the farmhouse and in the bedroom, look to the east wall. It should be on the table. Vault-Tec Agricultural Center – There are a total of four magazines here. Pay particular attention to the cardboard boxes sitting on the sofa by the bag in the office with Macfadden’s terminal. There’s another one in the hole in the wall leading from the conference room to the filing room, while a third is on the desk with the destoryed terminal and phone in said filing office. Finally the washroom area of the basement lab has a magazine on the large sink and wire shelf on the south-western corner.

There are a total of magazines here. Pay particular attention to the cardboard boxes sitting on the sofa by the bag in the office with Macfadden’s terminal. There’s another one in the hole in the wall leading from the conference room to the filing room, while a third is on the desk with the destoryed terminal and phone in said filing office. Finally the washroom area of the basement lab has a magazine on the large sink and wire shelf on the south-western corner. WV Lumber Co. – There are two issues here, the first of which is in the large inner chamber of the lumber mill with the table saw on the dining table next to the stairs. The second is on the metal desk in the raised area of the metal garage east of the yard. This has a bunch of skeleton parts on it too.

There are issues here, the first of which is in the large inner chamber of the lumber mill with the table saw on the dining table next to the stairs. The second is on the metal desk in the raised area of the metal garage east of the yard. This has a bunch of skeleton parts on it too. Darling Sister’s Lab – Look to the picture frame that’s leaning against the wall right of the bed. It’s inside the cabin on the western side by the cliff with a weather vane on the roof.

Look to the picture frame that’s leaning against the wall right of the bed. It’s inside the cabin on the western side by the cliff with a weather vane on the roof. Groves Family Cabin – On the side of the cabin near the allotment, there’s a bunk bed outside. It’s either on or bellow the bottom bunk.

On the side of the cabin near the allotment, there’s a bunk bed outside. It’s either on or bellow the bottom bunk. Deathclaw Island – There’s a muddy Deathclaw burrow hole in the middle of the island with a Caps Stash, however there’s also a Deathclaw that doesn’t take too kindly to treasure hunters.

There’s a muddy Deathclaw burrow hole in the middle of the island with a Caps Stash, however there’s also a Deathclaw that doesn’t take too kindly to treasure hunters. Hunter’s Ridge – Under the sofa in the north-east treehouse shack near the tree trunk. This one can fall through the floor so look around the hole too.

Under the sofa in the north-east treehouse shack near the tree trunk. This one can fall through the floor so look around the hole too. Marigold Pavillion – In the attic between the dirty bed and the toy truck.

In the attic between the dirty bed and the toy truck. Transmission Station 1-AT-u03 – Unlock the transmission hut and you’ll find it on metal shelving next to the red trunk.

Unlock the transmission hut and you’ll find it on metal shelving next to the red trunk. Aaronholt Homestead – There’s two to be found here. One is in the master bedroom on the top shelf of the bookcase, while the other is in the enamel bucket by a red wheelbarrow in the metal silo barn. It’s also close to a Power Armor station and weapon’s workbench.

There’s to be found here. One is in the master bedroom on the top shelf of the bookcase, while the other is in the enamel bucket by a red wheelbarrow in the metal silo barn. It’s also close to a Power Armor station and weapon’s workbench. Tyler County Fairgrounds – Two more to be found here. One is close to the “Apples, Hotdogs” stall inside the second outhouse toilet, while the other is on top of the two wood barrels in the hay barn with metal audience chairs laid out.

more to be found here. One is close to the “Apples, Hotdogs” stall inside the second outhouse toilet, while the other is on top of the two wood barrels in the hay barn with metal audience chairs laid out. Ranger District Office – in the room with the fireplace, on the floor.

in the room with the fireplace, on the floor. Morgantown trainyard – There are just two here, one on a wooden box in the tower and another around the wood crates stored in the upstairs gantry of the warehouse. There’s a balcony with the bed above the main warehouse to act as a marker.

There are just here, one on a wooden box in the tower and another around the wood crates stored in the upstairs gantry of the warehouse. There’s a balcony with the bed above the main warehouse to act as a marker. Camp Adams – on a bench near the campfire towards the middle of the location. There’s a shack with a bear statue near it.

on a bench near the campfire towards the middle of the location. There’s a shack with a bear statue near it. Morgantown Airport – Two more here. The first can be found inside the terminal building on the north wall. It’s opposite the kitchen and food stall near some benches. The second one is on the counter at the top of the control tower.

more here. The first can be found inside the terminal building on the north wall. It’s opposite the kitchen and food stall near some benches. The second one is on the counter at the top of the control tower. Morgantown High School – Look at the locker on the left that has a door propped up against it near the girls toilets to find the first of two magazines. The second one can be found on a desk with the level 2 terminal in the middle of the upstairs corridor. The office that has it has a red door with “Happy Halloween” plastered on it.

Look at the locker on the left that has a door propped up against it near the girls toilets to find the first of magazines. The second one can be found on a desk with the level 2 terminal in the middle of the upstairs corridor. The office that has it has a red door with “Happy Halloween” plastered on it. Portside Pub – Look behind the wooden board against the north-eastern wall of the pub. It’s right of the hat stand on the upper balcony dining area.

Look behind the wooden board against the north-eastern wall of the pub. It’s right of the hat stand on the upper balcony dining area. Mama Dolce’s Food Processing – There are four magazines which are all found inside the Fujiniya Intelligence Base. They are dotted around the facility in much the same places as the bobbleheads. One is by the door in the north-eastern corner of the dorms on a cabinet shelf. A second can be found in the laboratory chamber between a ladder and Protectron pod on a shelf. The third is on the linked computer/phone terminals in the south-western corner; there’s a Chinese flag on the floor. Lastly, the final one is in the main processing chamber, on top of the mainframe computer.

There are magazines which are all found inside the Fujiniya Intelligence Base. They are dotted around the facility in much the same places as the bobbleheads. One is by the door in the north-eastern corner of the dorms on a cabinet shelf. A second can be found in the laboratory chamber between a ladder and Protectron pod on a shelf. The third is on the linked computer/phone terminals in the south-western corner; there’s a Chinese flag on the floor. Lastly, the final one is in the main processing chamber, on top of the mainframe computer. Vault-Tec University – A total of three magazines here. One is in Room 204 on the circular wooden table, while the second is on the teacher’s desk in the classroom inside the simulation Vault (it has a globe on it). The final one is in the cafeteria in the simulation Vault, on a square table by the counter.

Are Bobbleheads and magazines permanent?

In yet another major difference to how Fallout 76 plays compared to just about any other Fallout game, Bobbleheads and Magazines are no longer permanent buffs. Instead they stay in your inventory as items until they are used, with a long ticking countdown until you exhaust their potential. Picking up your first one of each will complete challenges, of which there are many ways to obtain atom. Look at our Fallout 76 challenges guide for more on that.

However, in terms of what they do, the buffs that they give you work very similarly to how they buff your character in Fallout 4. Each one will upgrade either one SPECIAL stat or a particular perk, or even just give you a perk temporarily, so they’re worth looking for should you wish to have that extra boost.

Can I stack multiple Bobbleheads/magazines?

If you want to extend how long a particular Bobblehead or magazine lasts, you only need to find a second copy of the same Bobblehead/magazine and then use it as the time runs out. A couple of perks (namely “Pannapictagraphist” and “Percepti-bobble”) can make both magazines and bobbleheads respectively easier to detect for those looking out for them. One thing you should probably be aware of however is that you should pick up every Bobblehead or magazine in front of you that’s a duplicate of one that’s currently active, but then only use it once you’ve checked to see how much time that perk has left. It’s inefficient to use these items immediately.

