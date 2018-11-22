Fallout 76 event quests: how to complete them, getting the best loot

As Fallout 76 is an online game, there are going to be times where you can’t play it because Bethesda are doing things to it. Since information is only ever published in certain areas of the internet, you may not see the advance notices, meaning that a night’s plan may be ruined. Nobody wants that, so in order to avoid disappointment, I’ve put together this page which will have any information regarding any planned maintenance days, along with all the times and dates in your area.

If Fallout 76 is indeed working at the time of reading, or indeed if it’s not and you wish to put together your own list of things to do, take a look at our Fallout 76 guide hub for everything you need to know. Alternatively, you can head to the tables below to see all the event quests in the game, the locations to take them on, and the rewards you’ll get for completing them.

Region 1: The Forest

Recommended levels: 1-9

Event Quest name Location Rewards Objectives Back on the Beat Morgantown – the western edge. Responder Cop Uniform

Random ammunition

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon Start this event by powering up Steelheart – a Protectron owned by the Responders and join him in his patrol of Morgantown, defending him from enemies. Collision Course Morgantown Airport Concrete

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Defeat several waves of Scorched to allow the Vertibot to drop a Government Aid Drop, which can be looted for more stuff. Death Blossoms Appears at random in The Forest Corpse Flower Seeds

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Guard all five corpse flowers from enemies until the timer runs out. Feed the People Mama Dolce’s Food Processing Processed Food

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Deposit canisters of food into the food processing machines. You’ll need to kill enemies and repair the machines when they break. Fertile Soil Flatwoods (Head south of the Overseer’s CAMP) Fertiliser

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Robots have gone berserk. Kill them, then enter the Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Centre to debug them. Leader of the Pack Tyler County Fairgrounds Random Ammo

Random Aid item Marked locations will appear on the map where wolves will spawn. Kill their pack leaders. Project Beanstalk Silver Homestead Buffout

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Protect the Pharmabot from harm while it “cares” for the crops on the farm. The Path to Enlightenment Appears at random in The Forest Nuclear material

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Follow in Brother Moncrief’s footsteps and light the lamp at Landview Lighthouse to summon the Mothman. Tea Time Giant Teapot Sweetwater Tea

Sweetwater Tea Recipe

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Protect the water pipes leading into the Giant Teapot while it brews some Sweetwater tea.

Region 2: Toxic Valley

Recommended levels: 10-14

Event Quest name Location Rewards Objectives Dogwood Die Off Becker Farm Bleach Dogwood

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Find and repair the three aerosolizers around the region. Grafton Day Appears at random in Toxic Valley Frag Mines

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Defeat the Grafton Monster. It’s a relatively high level, but enemies can attack it instead of you. Jailbreak Eastern Regional Penitentiary Random Armour Mod

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. A Super Mutant called Mad Dog Malone is locked up and his Super Mutant friends want him out. Repair the turrets and take them out to prevent them from doing so. Manhunt Grafton Dam RadAway

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Take out the Super Mutant known as Mad Dog Malone, who’s hidden somewhere in the dam. Protest March Grafton Random Weapon Mod

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Scorched protesters want jobs, but the mayor has sent Protectrons to “keep the peace”. Take them all out. Patrol Duty Eastern Regional Penitentiary Random Ranged Weapon recipe

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Escort the guard on his daily rounds. Swarm of Suitors Appears at random in Toxic Valley Mirelurk Eggs

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Kill all the Mirelurks heading towards their breeding grounds before they summon their queen.

Region 3: Savage Divide

Recommended levels: 15-24

Event Quest name Location Rewards Objectives Distinguished Guests Appears at random in Savage Divide Random cooking recipe

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Kill the uninvited guests to the Halloween party, while at the same time get the robotic waiters back to work. Guided Meditation Palace of Winding Path Addictol

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a Gamma Gun

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Light the Brazier of Transcendence and protect the four speakers from attacks. One Violent Night Appears at random in Savage Divide Beer or a Beer Hat

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a Nailer Sword

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Make as much noise to lure the Nightstalker to you. Then kill it. Uranium Fever Blackwater Mine Nuclear material

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Protect the Uranium Extractors from waves of Mole Miners. It’s highly recommended you wear a Hazmat suit to do this quest.

Region 4: The Ash Heap

Recommended levels: 25-29

Event Quest name Location Rewards Objectives Battle Bots Mount Blair Trainyard Screws

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for an Assaultron Head

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Destroy the sentry bot and shut down the security systems that it was protecting in the nearby bunker. Breach and Clear Appears at random in The Ash Heap. Random ore

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a Meteoric Chinese Sword

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Kill the enemies before looking the mining apparatus for some decent loot. Lode Baring Abandoned Mine Site Kittery Claim Tokens

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Enter the mine site and repair the Auto-Miner bots. Keep them safe and make sure you escape the mine before time runs out.

Region 5: The Mire

Recommended levels: 30-34

Event Quest name Location Rewards Objectives Heart of the Swamp Appears at random in The Mire Rad-X

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. There is a thing called the “Strangler Heart” in this location. Defeat it and its Mirelurk and Feral Ghoul cohorts. A boss monster will also appear when the Strangler Heart is at 25%. This can either be a Strangler Queen, a Mirelurk Queen, or a Grafton Monster. Irrational Fear Appears at random in The Mire. Screws

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Protect Beckham from the waves upon waves of Raging Honey Beasts and Yao Guai, while he harvests honey from beehives.

Region 6: Cranberry Bog

Recommended levels: 35+

Event Quest name Location Rewards Objectives Line in the Sand Fort Defiance Fusion Core

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Protect the generator by bolstering your defences, and repairing stuff in the fort, as a Scorchbeast wants to wreck everything. AWOL Armaments Appears at random in Cranberry Bog Armor Mod

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Fight off the military robots. Census Violence Appears at random in Cranberry Bog Random Plan

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for Marine Armour Mods

Chance for Marine Underarmour Mods

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Defend the robotic census taker by killing enemies. Surface to Air Appears at random in Cranberry Bog T-51 Power Armor Piece

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Defend and repair the Surface-to-Air missile launcher from the Scorchbeasts.

Multi-location Events

Event Quest name Location Rewards Objectives Always Vigilant Relay Towers Springs

Acid

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Repair the Eyebot and protect it for 5 minutes from enemies. Keep him repaired to keep the timer going down. Distant Thunder Appears at random Random weapon

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random Power Armor piece

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Use the Recon Scope to mark the targets for an air strike, before sweeping in and taking care of the stragglers. It’s A Trap Appears at random in the following locations:

The Mire

The Ash Heap

Cranberry Bog Scorchbeast Parts

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Kill the Scorchbeast and its allies. The Messenger Appears at random Stimpaks

Random ammo

Random Aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon or armour. Repair and escort Mr. Messenger to his destination.

Power Stations

The final events that you can partake in are found in Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06, Thunder Mountain Power Plant, or Monongah Power Plant. These will net you the following rewards:

Power Box Power

Power Generator Plan

Nuclear Material

Copper

Fusion Cell ammo

Random aid item

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour.

To do this, you’ll need to find power boxes. They’re all around Appalachia and have a relatively low charge, but once you repair a Power Plant, they can be charged to maximum capacity, or even supercharged if done at a Power Plant. To do this, you’ll need to locate the plant’s cooling towers, turbine hall and reactor rooms. There you’ll find black and yellow pipes that are gushing out steam. To repair them, just activate them, which costs no materials. You’re initially left on your own to find these pipes, but once you’ve repaired around half of them, you’ll be pointed towards the remaining pipes. Once you’ve repaired all of them, turn on the Power Plant via the terminal in that plant’s control room. Finishing the job by repairing all three systems is tricky given the time constraints, but it will net you a much bigger reward.