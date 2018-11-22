The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Black Friday PC gaming deals Best Black Friday graphics card deals Best free games Monster Hunter: World guide

Have You Played... Super Hexagon?

Cue the spinning hexagonal walls of death

Noa Smith

Video Person

22nd November 2018 / 7:00AM

It feels like a bit of a cheat to mention this game.
ME? Talk about Super Hexagon, when I am so horrendously bad at it? My legendary attempts of which should be filmed and aired on TV in a Takeshi’s Castle-like series of cringe and pain!?

What can you expect, I suppose, from a game by Terry Cavanagh; a man who studied Mathematics at University level and therefore speaks an alien language. Now that I really think about it, all that mad darting around the screen, avoiding those spinning Hexagonal walls of death could very well be the instrument of an extra-terrestrial lifeform. A cruel one.

Why am I talking about this game again? Oh, that’s it – the MUSIC.

It’s an eargasmic cacophony of aggressive bleeps and bloops. More importantly, it has become so ingrained in my psyche that when I am about to do something particularly demanding, difficult or in record time, I immediately hear the music from the first level kick in. It says: ‘Get serious’ and of course I obey (are we sure this game wasn’t created by a malevolent force?) Such is the power of Super Hexagon’s music, and the game itself.

Who am I?

Noa Smith

Video Person

Another video person for the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel! Likes video game music and the term 'mediated' a little too much.

More by me

