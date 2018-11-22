The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Black Friday PC gaming deals Best Black Friday graphics card deals Best free games Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Haunted Island, A Frog Detective Game cracks the case today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

22nd November 2018 / 11:06PM

It’s not easy being green, unless you’re a semi-famous Frog Detective, in which case it’s pretty chill. Released today, The Haunted Island, A Frog Detective Game is the longest game title I’ve typed today and also an endearingly daft, cute little hour-long-ish first person adventure by Grace Bruxner. A sloth named Martin lives on an island, and can’t sleep because it’s probably haunted, but the Ghost Scientists he hired can’t find anything. So he’s hired a Frog Detective instead, who is a detective of many things, not just frogs. There’s a trailer below, okay?

The Haunted Island, A Frog Detective Game has one joke – delivering an extremely silly situation full of jokes (which are all part of the joke) completely straight, usually with a vacant, froggy smile. There’s not much interactivity here, beyond dialogue trees and simple item-swap puzzles, but that’s okay, as anything fiddly or demanding would ruin the entirely relaxed pacing of its humour. You just meander between characters, getting into increasingly silly conversations and maybe getting closer to uncovering the ghost secret. You probably will. Frog Detective seems good at this.

As a detective, you’re armed with a magnifying glass, which I’m sure is very useful for seeing small things, but everything here is big and chunky so it’s just funny to use it to stare at people with. I can’t rightly call this a review as I’ve not finished it yet, but will probably do so immediately after writing this. I can say that I’m having a lovely time so far, and have had to stifle a few laughs, so as to not wake up sleeping family. This is a good thing to buy if you like cute, funny things, and I hope there are more (and potentially longer) cases for Frog Detective to go on in the future.

The Haunted Island, A Frog Detective Game is still a pretty long title that I should be copy-pasting instead of typing every time. It’s also out now on Steam and Itch (which gives you a Steam key anyway) for £3.59/€3.59/$4.49. You should also look at the Frog Blog on its official page for some deep Frog Detective extended universe lore.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The SanDisk SSD Plus is real cheap on Amazon right now, but you should get these other, better SSDs instead

Try the God's Gift demo and play Pikmin with human lives

Black Friday 2018: Best gaming laptop deals

Black Friday 2018: Best PC gaming deals on graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The SanDisk SSD Plus is real cheap on Amazon right now, but you should get these other, better SSDs instead

The Haunted Island, A Frog Detective Game cracks the case today

Try the God's Gift demo and play Pikmin with human lives

Black Friday 2018: Best gaming laptop deals