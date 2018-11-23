Black Friday 2018: Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Click, clack, click, clack, it’s the Black Friday deals cart. Finally, we have arrived at Black Friday proper, and once again there are shed loads of gaming mice and keyboard deals up for grabs right this hot second. Whether you’re looking for a mouse and keyboard combo deal or just one on its own, these are all the best Black Friday deals I’ve found so far.

Best UK gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Specs: Membrane RGB keyboard, 6000 DPI right-handed mouse with 6 buttons

Corsair K55 RGB keyboard and Harpoon RGB mouse combo – £60 from Box (down from £75)

Specs: Membrane RGB keyboard, 12,000 DPI right-handed mouse with 11 buttons

Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB keyboard and G502 Proteus Spectrum mouse combo – £80 from Box (down from £130)

Specs: Mechanical RGB keyboard, 12,000 DPI right-handed mouse with 11 buttons

Logitech G513 keyboard and G502 Proteus Spectrum mouse combo – £155 from Box (down from £220)

Specs: Mechanical RGB keyboard, 7200 DPI ambidextrous mouse with 7 buttons

Asus Cerberus keyboard and Pugio mouse combo – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £180)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Asus ROG Strix Flare – £122 from Amazon (down from £158)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED backlight

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

HyperX Alloy Elite – £72 from Amazon (down from £120)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire – £88 from Amazon (down from £150, see our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED backlight

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Corsair K68 – £64 from Amazon (down from £90, read our Corsair K68 review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, tenkeyless

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Corsair K65 Rapidfire – £96 from Amazon (down from £130)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Rapidfire – £155 from Amazon (down from £185)

Keyboard specs: Mecha-membrane, RGB

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Razer Ornata Chroma – £61 from Amazon (down from £100)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 – £87 from Amazon (down from £160)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma – £110 from Box (down from £145)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB

Corsair Strafe RGB – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Asus ROG Claymore – £100 from Overclockers UK (down from £140, read our Asus ROG Claymore review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Steelseries Apex M750 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

MSI Vigor GK40 – £30 from Box (down from £50, read our MSI Vigor GK40 review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

Roccat Isku+ Force FX – £50 from Box (down from £100)

Lapboard specs: Mechanical, Blue LED

Roccat Sova MK – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro M – £85 from Box (down from £110)

Mouse specs: 3200 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

HyperX Pulsefire FPS – £28 from Amazon (down from £50, read our HyperX Pulsefire FPS review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum – £33 from Amazon (down from £59, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Roccat Kone Aimo – £36 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Roccat Kone Aimo review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Razer Basilik – £38 from Amazon (down from £65)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Razer Mamba Wireless – £81 from Amazon (down from £145)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed, three button grips

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Razer Naga Trinity – £70 from Amazon (down from £100, read our Razer Naga Trinity review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, ambidextrous

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Razer Lancehead – £76 from Amazon (down from £140)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Razer Deathadder Elite – £45 from Amazon (down from £70)

Mouse specs: 5000 DPI, 4 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Abyssys V2 – £28 from Overclockers UK (down from £50)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Tournament Edition – £60 from Box (down from £90)

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 110 – £25 from Overclockers UK (down from £35, see our Steelseries Rival 110 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – £50 from amazon (down from £80, see our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 10,800 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

MSI Clutch GM60 – £45 from Box (down from £90, read our MSI Clutch GM60 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G703 Wireless + PowerPlay surface combo – £155 from Overclockers UK (down from £190)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £140, see our Logitech G903 review for more info)

Best US gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Fnatic Streak – $85 from Best Buy (down from $110, read our Fnatic Streak / miniStreak review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry RX Red switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Fnatic Streak Mini – $65 from Best Buy (down from $90)

Keyboard specs: Razer green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 – $85 from BestBuy (down from $170)

Keyboard specs: Razer green switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 – $100 from Amazon (down from $140)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $140 from Amazon (down from $200)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 – $130 from Amazon (down from $170)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED backlight

Corsair K70 Lux – $80 from Amazon (down from $120)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, blue LED backlight

Corsair K63 Wireless – $80 from Amazon (down from $110)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED, tenkeyless

Corsair K63 – $60 from Amazon (down from $80)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G613 Wireless – $65 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – $90 from BestBuy (down from $180)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

Fnatic Flick 2 – $30 from Best Buy (down from $50, read our Fnatic Flick 2 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

Fnatic Clutch 2 – $30 from Best Buy (down from $50, read our Fnatic Clutch 2 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed, three button grips

Razer Naga Trinity – $80 from BestBuy (down from $100, read our Razer Naga Trinity review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer DeathAdder Elite – $40 from BestBuy (down from $70)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum – $35 from Newegg (down from $80)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed – $115 from Newegg (down from $150, plus an extra $10 off when purchased with Logitech PowerPlay mouse mat)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Razer DeathAdder Elite – $40 from Newegg (down from $90)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – $55 from Amazon (down from $60)

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 110 – $30 from Amazon (down from $40)

Gaming mouse and keyboard buying advice

Let’s start with keyboards, shall we? The main distinction to make here is whether you want a mechanical one or a membrane one. The former tend to be noisier and more expensive, but they’re also more durable and easier to fix on a key-by-key basis. Meanwhile, the latter are cheaper and quieter, but much more prone to breaking. Membrane keyboards tend to feel quite squishy under your fingers, too, making them less suited to fast-paced action games, whereas a mechanical one comes with individual switches for each key, leading to sharper, cleaner keystrokes that feel quicker and more responsive. Due to their more expensive nature, you’ll probably find bigger discounts on mechanical keyboards compared to less expensive membrane ones.

If you do decide to go for a mechanical keyboard, check what type of mechanical switch it comes with, as there are several and they all feel a bit different. Red switches tend to be the faster and have the cleanest, most linear key action, while blue ones are louder and require a bit more force. Brown switches, on the other hand, provide a little tactile bump halfway down each key press for greater feedback, and are often quieter than red and blue ones (although they’ll still make a fair old racket).

As for gaming mice, a higher DPI (sensitivity) rating doesn’t necessarily equal a superior mouse. While some gaming mice have sensors that can go all the way up to 16,000 DPI, I can’t keep track of anything over 3000 DPI, so sometimes less is more in this respect. The same goes for the number of buttons a mouse has, too – it’s all about how much you can customise them to do your bidding rather than the sheer number of them on offer.

If you’re left-handed, make sure you pick an ambidextrous mouse for maximum comfort. There’s no use getting one that’s been designed for righties unless you want to give yourself a bad case of RSI or cripple your hand for life. An easy way to identify an ambidextrous mouse is a) by their symmetrical shape (although this isn’t always the best indicator, as some symmetrical-looking mice are still designed for right-handed mouse users), and b) the location of their buttons. If they’ve got side buttons on both sides, chances are you’re looking at an ambidextrous mouse.