Black Friday 2018: Best SSD deals

Just when you thought there weren’t going to be any good Black Friday SSD deals this year, a whole load of them have come along at once. Now it’s Black Friday proper, there area plenty of deals to be had on the likes of Samsung SSDs, Crucial and WD drives, with a lot of them now the cheapest price they’ve ever been. If you’re thinking about upgrading your PC’s storage, here are the very best Black Friday SSD deals going on right now.

Hurry, though, as a lot of the best SSD deals are only going on today (Friday 23), so you better be quick if you’ve been looking for some tasty discounts on today’s best gaming SSDs. Whether you’re looking to jump start your PC with a fancy new drive, or have decided to finally ditch your old HDD for something a bit nippier, you won’t find better Black Friday SSD deals than these.

As always, you’ll find all these deals and more over in our big Black Friday 2018 hub, but if you’re in the market for some other components, why not have a gander at our other Black Friday deals hubs while you’re at it? Just click the links below.

Best SSD deals (UK):

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – £53 from Amazon (down from £74)

*BLACK FRIDAY DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £69 from Amazon (down from £133)

*BLACK FRIDAY DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – £142 from Amazon (down from £258)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – £160 from Ebuyer (down from £242, plus you get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

*BLACK FRIDAY DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)*

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – £279 from Amazon (down from £360)

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (250GB) – £37 from Amazon (down from £47)

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – £62 from Ebuyer (down from £105)

Crucial MX500 (1TB) – £117 from Ebuyer (down from £213, or £130 direct from Crucial)

Crucial MX500 (2TB) – £210 from Ebuyer (down from £367)

Read our Crucial BX500 review for more info

Crucial BX500 (240GB) – £39 from Ebuyer (down from £41)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – £47 from Amazon (down from £68)

WD Blue 3D NAND (1TB) – £127 from Ebuyer (down from £213)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £280 from Ebuyer (down from £374)

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – £69 from Amazon (down from £79)

Read our WD Black 3D NVMe SSD review for more info

WD Black 3D NVMe SSD (500GB) – £104 from Ebuyer (down from £160)

Intel 660P (512GB) – £89 from Overclockers UK (down from £101)

Kingston A400 (120GB) – £22 from Ebuyer (down from £30)

Kingston A400 (480GB) – £50 from Ebuyer (down from £87)

Best SSD deals (US):

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB, 2.5in) – $54 from Amazon (down from $69)

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – $58 from BestBuy (down from $95)

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $73 from Newegg (down from $110)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $128 from Amazon (down from $200)

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – $295 from Amazon (down from $400)

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – $87 from Newegg (down from $100)

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $117 from Newegg (down from $150)

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (250GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $130)

Samsung T5 (500GB) – $98 from Newegg (down from $130)

SSD buying advice

You’d think buying an SSD would be pretty simple, but if you’re upgrading for the first time or simply looking to add a new drive into your existing setup, there are a couple of important things to keep in mind before you get to the checkout:

Check your motherboard to see what kind of connectors it has. Almost all modern motherboards should have SATA3 ports for your standard 2.5in SSDs, but only newer models will support NVMe or PCIe SSDs. If you want one of the latter and don’t have the right port on your board, you’ll either have to buy a new motherboard, or get an additional PCIe add-in-card to fit in a spare PCIe x4 or x16 slot.

If you’re still using a traditional HDD, the most straightforward replacement is a 2.5in SSD. These are the same size and shape as standard 2.5in hard disks, and plug into a normal SATA port on your motherboard. Likewise, most modern PC cases have mounting points for 2.5in hard disks as well, meaning a minimum amount of hassle for you when it comes to slotting it into your case.

Unlike HDDs, larger capacity SSDs can get quite pricey, particularly if you’ve got your eye on a 1TB or 2TB NVMe SSD, so think about what you really need before taking the plunge. Windows takes around 20GB of space, Office around 3GB, and then you’ve also got to think about all those photos and music files you might have stored on your PC as well. The minimum size SSD we’d recommend is 240GB, but you’d be better off bumping that up to the 480GB mark if you’ve got a large media library.

Lastly, check that your PC’s power supply has enough power connectors to actually plug them in. This won’t be a problem if you’re buying an NVMe SSD, as these draw power straight from the motherboard, but if you’re buying a second, third or even fourth 2.5in SSD, for example, you may need to get an additional power cable for your PSU in order to get them all working.