A 4GB GTX 1050Ti for $130, you say? This $150 RX 570 is arguably a much better deal

It’s finally here, the big day itself, Black Friday. Hooray! And to kick off proceedings, I’ve just found a brand-new 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card deal for you. It’s a US one only, I’m afraid, but the tiddly EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti Gaming is going for just $150 right now (that’s $5 less than our previous best graphics card deal, the $155 Asus Cerberus), but if you’re willing to go through Newegg’s rebate scheme, you can nab one for as little as $130.

That’s the cheapest GTX 1050Ti deal I’ve seen all week and an excellent choice if you’re after a card for playing games at 1920×1080. Indeed, it’s currently our top recommendation for playing games at this resolution in our best graphics card rankings – or rather it’s the top recommendation for the graphics card you should actually buy if you’re not particularly fussed about having the bestest best settings.

However, there is another graphics card deal you may want to consider as well for playing games at this resolution. Enter the PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon, which is also currently just $150 from Newegg right now.

This one doesn’t have any rebate deals going on top of its discounted price, sadly, but you do get two free games thrown in instead as part of AMD’s latest rather good free games bundle promotion. These include either Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 or the new Resident Evil 2 remake, as and when they get released. When you think about it, that’s technically much better value for money than the GTX 1050Ti described above, if you care about the particular games in the bundle, of course.

Even if you’re not fussed about the games, though, the RX 570 has other advantages, too, such as 8GB of video memory as opposed to just 4GB on the GTX 1050Ti, which will stand it in much better stead to deal with more demanding games over time. Sometimes, games even require 8GB of memory for the very best texture settings etc, which the GTX 1050Ti simply won’t be able to offer.

The downside is that the GTX 1050Ti draws all the power it needs from the motherboard, instead of your power supply. This makes it more energy efficient and arguably a better fit for budget builds that don’t require hefty PSUs. The RX 570, on the other hand, does require power from your PSU, and will need an 8-pin connector plugged into it.

However, going down the AMD route also gives you a wider range of variable refresh rate monitors to choose from as well, as there are far more monitors with AMD’s FreeSync tech than there are with Nvidia’s G-Sync tech. What’s more, FreeSync monitors also tend to be much cheaper than G-Sync monitors, as you can see over in our Black Friday: Best monitor deals hub.

Of course, there are plenty more graphics card deals to be had over in our jumbo Black Friday 2018 hub, as well as our dedicated Black Friday: Best graphics card deals round-up, so why not check that out as well if you’re after something a bit more powerful?