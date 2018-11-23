The SanDisk SSD Plus is real cheap on Amazon right now, but you should get these other, better SSDs instead

The 960GB SanDisk SSD Plus is Amazon’s latest Black Friday deal of the day right now (Friday November 23), but as many of you pointed out earlier in my Black Friday Best SSD deals round-up when I stuck the 480GB model in there as part of Ebuyer’s Black Friday deals earlier in the week (apologies again for that, it’s now been scrubbed from existence), it isn’t actually a very good SSD. Sure, almost 1TB of storage for £116 (down from £150) is pretty tempting from a money-saving deals deals deals point of view, but there are much better SSDs you could be getting instead for just a little bit more.

I should say that I haven’t actually tested the SanDisk SSD Plus myself, but there are plenty of other reviews online that state its performance is really quite poor for the money. Not only are its read and write speeds reportedly very low, but some have found they’re also inconsistent. No one wants that, especially when there are so many other, superior SSDs to be had this Black Friday instead.

The first SSD I present for your consideration is our best gaming SSD winner, the 1TB Samsung 860 Evo, which can currently be had for £160 on Ebuyer. Now, I get that £160 is nowhere near £116, but you do get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey when you buy this model through Ebuyer, which itself will set you back around £30 if you’re planning to pick it up in Steam’s Autumn sale or over on Green Man Gaming at the moment. So really, you’re looking at around £130 for the 1TB 860 Evo, which is only £15 more than the SanDisk.

Another SSD you might want to consider is the Crucial MX500, which can also be had for just £130 direct from Crucial. While not quite as nippy as the 860 Evo, it’s still an excellent bit of storage, and a probably a better buy if you’re not fussed about Assassin’s Creed.

Regardless of which one you go for, you’re only really looking at spending another £15 for a much faster, more reliable drive, which in my books is absolutely worth doing if you’re after some jumbo storage that doesn’t cost the earth. Plus, you get an extra 40GB of storage with the Samsung and Crucial, which is essentially another whole game’s worth of space.

Of course, there are plenty of smaller and even cheaper SSD deals going on right now if you’re looking for some truly great discounts, so why not visit our Black Friday 2018 hub to see everything the online deals machine has to offer.