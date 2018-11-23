Get £200 off a Vive Pro kit this Black Friday, plus Superhot VR for £1

The deals, they never stop, and hiding away in virtual reality isn’t going to help you escape them either, YOU FOOL, because Vive have announced £200 off their Vive Pro Full Kit bundle as part of this year’s Black Friday shenanigans. That includes a Vive Pro headset, two of the second gen base stations, two second gen controllers and a two-month subscription to their app subscription service Viveport. If all that wasn’t enough, all existing Viveport subscribers can also get Superhot VR, Accounting+ and The Wizards for just £1/$1 each right now. I told you there was no escape.

There are actually two headset deals up for grabs this Black Friday: the full kit as described above for £1099, and just the Vive Pro headset for an all-time low of £699. That’s £100 off its usual price, in case you were wondering. Both deals run until Monday November 26 at 11.59pm, or until stock runs out, whichever happens first.

There are also plenty of Vive game deals happening over in its Viveport subscription service, too. Apart from the trio of £1/$1 deals mentioned above, there are also more than 100 other games that are on sale for up to 95% off their usual price right now, and they’ll stay that way until Tuesday November 27 at 11.59pm. What’s more, all existing subscribers should have been emailed a £10 / $10 Viveport wallet voucher by now, just to sweeten the deal even further.

If you decide you like what you see on Viveport, you can also get a free Steam code for Fallout 4 VR when you sign up to any of Viveport’s subscription models, which are also being discounted (natch). Save up to 25% by opting for a 6-month plan, or up to 50% on a full year.

And man alive, the Black Friday Vive deals don’t even end there, as to top it all off every single Viveport user will also be able to claim a free copy of Arcade Saga for absolutely nada between 12.00am on Friday November 23 until 11.59pm that same day. An actual, honest-to-goodness Black Friday deal that is Black Friday only. Well, I never.